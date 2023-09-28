Undervalued Biotech Stocks Shine: Pfizer and BioNTech Show Robust Resilience

In the ever-evolving world of the stock market, uncovering potential gold mines is paramount for smart investing. One such promising area to consider is the realm of undervalued biotech stocks. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global biotechnology market held a significant position in 2022, with a value of $1,224.31 billion. This figure is projected to soar impressively to approximately $3,210.71 billion by the year 2030, marking an expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Amid this exuberant growth, savvy investors are setting their sights on the biotech sector, eager to unearth stocks that not only promise robust returns but also withstand market volatility.

The Allure of Biotech Stocks

Investing in biotech can be a venturesome endeavor, but it holds the allure of substantial returns. The arena is abuzz with biotech stocks to buy and hold, especially as the industrys expansion seems unstoppable. The best biotech stocks for 2023 are those laden with innovation, showcasing cutting-edge research and promising products that address unmet medical needs.

Many of these companies are behind the biotech stocks with breakthrough products, propelling them to the forefront of investor attention. The key is to pinpoint those undervalued biotech stocks that harbor not just current underestimation but also exceptional future value and high growth potential.

Tools for Biotech Investment

Navigating the terrain of biotech investments necessitates a keen eye and robust tools to aid in making informed decisions. This is where GuruFocus steps in with its comprehensive All-in-one Screener. By utilizing this invaluable tool, we are poised to pick three biotech stocks that stand out as not just investments for the present but also as enduring assets for the future.

Story continues

Rest assured, the financial data backing our choices emanates from the esteemed databases of GuruFocus, ensuring that your investment insights are grounded in reliable and up-to-date information. So, as we delve into the realm of biotech stocks with high growth potential, let the adventure of discovery begin, leading us to potentially lucrative investment avenues in the vibrant world of biotechnology.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

In the ever-volatile landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) faces challenges and setbacks, mirrored in its year-to-date return of -37%. Despite this decline, a close examination of its third-quarter 2023 performance reveals a resilient financial backbone and strategic advances in various medical frontiers. It reported a net income of $2.33 billion, a reduction from previous figures, yet simultaneously, a net change in cash showcased an upswing of 169%.

Amid the reported figures, Pfizer managed to beat the expected EPS, reporting a surprise of 15%, cementing a foothold in profitability terrain even amidst adverse financial climates.

Pfizer's Resilience and Future Prospects

Further enhancing its enterprise resilience, Pfizer recommenced production at its North Carolina plant post-tornado damage, a swift bounce-back showcasing operational efficiency. As the company navigates through these turbulent times, the CDC's recommendation of its RSV shot for pregnant women adds a notable feather to its cap.

Moreover, despite a slight dip in the real-world efficacy of Paxlovid, it anticipates a 24% uptake of COVID-19 boosters among eligible Americans, adding to its revenue stream and fortifying its market presence. The projected alleviation of the 'tripledemic' threat this season also signals a potentially more stable path ahead for Pfizer in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Pfizer's Market Position

Positioned within a competitive industry, Pfizer's revenue of $12.73 billion, although reflecting a decline, and an equity-to-asset ratio ranking lower than 66% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry, doesn't eclipse its growth narrative. The company's 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and EPS without NRI growth rates stand resilient, outperforming more than 76% of industry counterparts.

With a forward P/E ratio of 9.75, it continues to be a viable contender in the market, underscoring its sustained ability to generate shareholder value despite prevailing industry headwinds. This strategic solidity, combined with unwavering commitment to innovative healthcare solutions, bolsters Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) in its forward trajectory within the pharmaceutical domain.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Amid a landscape dotted with unprecedented challenges, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) emerges, showcasing robust financial stability complemented by impressive margins and a stellar debt profile. Despite a year-to-date return dipping by 31%, a closer examination reveals compelling financial metrics, positioning it as one of the top biotech stocks to buy and hold.

The company boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 75.63, eclipsing 74% of its industry peers, while its equity-to-asset ratio at 0.9 surpasses a striking 85% of competitors within the biotechnology arena. Moreover, BioNTech's debt-to-EBITDA stands at a mere 0.04, outperforming 94% of 251 companies in the same industry, thus underscoring the companys limited leverage and heightened fiscal resilience.

BioNTech's Growth Prospects

The surge of renewed focus on COVID-19, compounded by BioNTech's continued endeavor in vaccine development, fortifies its position amidst the best biotech stocks for 2023. As the world grapples with evolving COVID-19 variants, the company's recent partnership with CEPI on monkeypox vaccine development and its European Union approval for an Omicron-adapted COVID shot stand as testaments to its ongoing commitment to global health security.

These strategic alliances and approvals burgeon its potential for continued growth, further underscored by Barclays projection of over $5 billion COVID booster sales in fall 2023. Alongside these developments, the companys commanding gross margin of 70% and operating margin of 63% solidify its financial health, complemented by a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of a whopping 405%, far outpacing 98% of industry counterparts.

BioNTech's Position in the Biotech Industry

Navigating through BioNTech's financial and operational landscape accentuates its positioning as one of the undervalued biotech stocks, endowed with high growth potential and a portfolio of breakthrough products. The company's relentless pursuit in vaccine innovation coupled with its robust financial metrics manifests a promising panorama, earmarking BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) as a formidable contender in the biotech industry, poised for significant growth and continued contribution to global health advancements.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

