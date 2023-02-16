Underwater camera market size to increase by USD 3,641.16 million; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underwater Camera Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,641.16 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is decelerating at a CAGR of 11.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,776.44 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Underwater Camera Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global underwater camera market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of the population toward water sports, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and rafting, will drive the demand for underwater cameras in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The underwater camera market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Brinno Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as TLC200 PRO.

Canon Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as PowerShot D30.

FUJIFILM Corp.: The company offers underwater cameras such as FinePix.

Garmin Ltd: The company offers underwater cameras such as VIRB X.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in adventure tourism, advances in technology, and a shift in demand for developing nations. However, an increase in vendor competition is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The visible light communication market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 89.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 176,547.8 million. The growing penetration of process automation in industries is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the dominance of competing technologies may impede market growth.

The smart home cameras market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.78% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4.98 billion. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products is notably driving the smart home cameras market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit and low-quality products may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this underwater camera market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the underwater camera market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of underwater camera market vendors.

Underwater Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,641.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brinno Inc., Canon Inc., Drift Innovation Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Garmin Ltd, GoPro Inc., Innovations Australia, Marine Imaging Technologies, MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Ocean Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RED Digital Cinema LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rollei GmbH and Co. KG., Scale Aquaculture AS, Sony Group Corp., Subsea Tech, and Ultramax Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global underwater camera market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Brinno Inc.

12.4 Canon Inc.

12.5 FUJIFILM Corp.

12.6 Garmin Ltd

12.7 GoPro Inc.

12.8 MOBOTIX AG

12.9 Nikon Corp.

12.10 Ocean Systems Inc.

12.11 Olympus Corp.

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

12.14 Rollei GmbH and Co. KG.

12.15 Scale Aquaculture AS

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

12.17 Subsea Tech

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Underwater Camera Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/underwater-camera-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-641-16-million-north-america-to-account-for-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301746104.html

SOURCE Technavio