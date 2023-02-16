Underwater camera market size to increase by USD 3,641.16 million; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underwater Camera Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,641.16 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is decelerating at a CAGR of 11.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,776.44 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global underwater camera market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of the population toward water sports, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and rafting, will drive the demand for underwater cameras in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The underwater camera market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Brinno Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as TLC200 PRO.
Canon Inc.: The company offers underwater cameras such as PowerShot D30.
FUJIFILM Corp.: The company offers underwater cameras such as FinePix.
Garmin Ltd: The company offers underwater cameras such as VIRB X.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as growth in adventure tourism, advances in technology, and a shift in demand for developing nations. However, an increase in vendor competition is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this underwater camera market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the underwater camera market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of underwater camera market vendors.
Underwater Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,641.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
11.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Brinno Inc., Canon Inc., Drift Innovation Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Garmin Ltd, GoPro Inc., Innovations Australia, Marine Imaging Technologies, MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Ocean Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RED Digital Cinema LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rollei GmbH and Co. KG., Scale Aquaculture AS, Sony Group Corp., Subsea Tech, and Ultramax Enterprises Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global underwater camera market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Brinno Inc.
12.4 Canon Inc.
12.5 FUJIFILM Corp.
12.6 Garmin Ltd
12.7 GoPro Inc.
12.8 MOBOTIX AG
12.9 Nikon Corp.
12.10 Ocean Systems Inc.
12.11 Olympus Corp.
12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.
12.14 Rollei GmbH and Co. KG.
12.15 Scale Aquaculture AS
12.16 Sony Group Corp.
12.17 Subsea Tech
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
