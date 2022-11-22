U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.25
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,797.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,609.00
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.60
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.31 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    +0.0038 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.45
    -0.67 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1852
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3420
    -0.7540 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,716.11
    -354.71 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.08
    -11.28 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.48
    +65.63 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Underwater Concrete Market Size Worth USD 1,49167.30 Million by 2030 at 7.90% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Underwater Concrete Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Laying Technique (Tremie Method, Bucket Placing, Pump Method and others), by Product Type (Fly Ash Based, Slag Based, Geopolymer, Others) and By Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underwater Concrete Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Underwater Concrete Market Information by Laying Technique, by Product Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.90% CAGR to reach USD 1,49167.30 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

In order to improve building performance and efficiency in aquatic situations, underwater concrete is a material used in construction. To enhance the maintenance process, it relies on initial inspection, deterioration prediction, inspection, evaluation, and corrective actions. It lowers the cost of building while being extremely convenient and long-lasting. In the absence of vibration, it is easily compacted and extremely flowable. As a result, it is frequently employed all over the world to build foundations in soil with high water tables, harbours, sea and river defences, offshore oil fields, and bridge piers.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2983

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 1,49167.30 Million

CAGR

7.90% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Laying Technique, by Product Type, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The emerging need for the repair and maintenance of the existing underwater structures

The rise in the construction of dams and tunnels in developing nations.

Market Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies in the underwater concrete industry include

  • Cemex S.A.B. De.C.V. (Mexico)

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)

  • Conmix Ltd (United Arab Emirates)

  • M-con Products Inc. (U.S)

  • Wieser Concrete Products Inc. (U.S)

  • Rockbond SCP Ltd (UK)

  • HeidelbergCement Group (Germany)

  • Underground Supply, Inc (U.S)

Companies in the industry are involved in R&D activities for the development of cutting-edge goods including admixture materials, cement, and adhesive chemicals in order to provide consumers with a superior product. Aggregates, cement, and admixtures are the primary raw materials produced by the sector's enterprises, which are vertically integrated.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is anticipated to expand quickly over the forecasted period as a result of the rising demand for shore protection applications. Due to the use of underwater concrete in place of traditional coast protection materials, the market is anticipated to thrive in the coming years. The market has experienced rapid expansion as a result of the creation of sophisticated cement blends and formulations as well as increased production process efficiency. The industry is also anticipated to gain from the development of improved admixtures and adhesives, which will increase the strength of underwater constructions.

Over the projection period, increasing hydropower use combined with elaborate capacity increases in the United States and Canada is anticipated to fuel demand for the commodity. Additionally, rising demand for undersea concrete for bridge and tunnel construction is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For the purpose of repairing and maintaining dams and maritime infrastructure, the market has a significant demand for the product.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the industry would grow as a result of an increase in demand for swimming pool products and plans to build tunnels in the area. Over the projected period, the economy's abundance of high-strength raw materials like cement, admixtures, adhesives, and sealants is anticipated to propel industry expansion.

Market Restraints:

A few challenges resulting from improper concrete mix design as well as underwater concrete placement can limit the market's expansion rate.

Having said that, the rapidly expanding global construction sector may present profitable chances for underwater concrete developers. A major factor accelerating market expansion can be the mounting demand for maritime installations such as port & harbor installations and underground shafts coupled with the rise in people’s disposable income.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Underwater Concrete https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/underwater-concrete-market-2983

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak's negative effects have posed a multitude of challenges all across the world. The aftermath has had a significant social and economic impact on several businesses. Although governments are implementing new frameworks and industries adopt cutting-edge strategies of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are suffering from a variety of emotional traumas.

The epidemic has had a terrible impact on the construction business as most of the world is in lockdown with transit restrictions. As a result, the rate of manufacturing for many items and building materials has decreased. As a result, the underwater concrete market has been hit significantly and will recover rather slowly in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Transit Mixed Concrete, Central Mixed Concrete, and Shrink Mixed Concrete are the major raw materials used to develop underwater concrete.

Due to their exceptional building qualities, aggregates retain a considerable market share among these raw materials. Additionally, the use of recycled aggregates in conjunction with natural aggregates is surging rapidly, which should lend a substantial push to the segment in subsequent years.

By Application

Applications for underwater concrete are marine, hydro projects, tunnels, underwater repairs, swimming pools, and others. As the number of hydropower-producing facilities being built increases worldwide, the hydro projects segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the assessment timeline.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2983

Regional Insights

On account of the high-quality underwater marine construction as well as bridge piers in rivers and harbor installations, North America has successfully clinched the top position in the worldwide market.

European countries like Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom are increasingly utilizing underwater concrete in the development of hydropower facilities. This will ensure sustained growth for the regional market in the long run.

Considering the fast industrialization rate as well as the economic growth in India and China, the Asia Pacific market can experience tremendous growth. In the region, market development will be fueled by the surging number of underwater metro projects.

The market for underwater concrete is thriving in Latin America, as well as the Middle East, and Africa, as a result of the accelerated growth of the construction and building industry.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2983

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Tower Crane Market Information: by Type (Flat Top, Hammerhead), Application (High Rise Building, Dam Building) and Region – Global Forecast till 2030

Green Buildings Market: Information by Product (Interiors, Exteriors), Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Forecast Till 2030

Silicone Structural Glazing Market Report by Type (Four-Sided Structural Glazing, Two-Sided Structural Glazing, Slope Glazing, Stepped Glass Glazing, U-Shaped Glazing, Total Vision Systems Glazing And Others), By Material (Glass Panels, Aluminum Structural Framing, Silicone Sealants and EPDM),By End-Use (Commercial, Public and Residential) and By Region - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed i

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock to Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Dell Technologies (DELL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 43.75% and 0.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Drops Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Tesla Stock Dives To New Low; Zoom Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes. Tesla dived Monday, hitting a 52-week low and nearing a two-year low.

  • 14 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 14 best blue chip dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investments and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy. The sharp decline in the stock market has investors and economists worried about […]