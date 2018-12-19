New Underwater Footage Shows the Unreal Damage to Norway's Sunken Frigate

From Popular Mechanics

Not so long ago, the boat called Helge Ingstad comprised one-fifth of Norway’s frigate fleet. Now it's a habitat for fish.

A new video posted by Blueye Robotics, makers of the unmanned underwater vehicles involved in the salvage effort, shows the extensive damage to the ship and efforts by the Norwegian Navy to recover all of the ship’s weapons. You can also see the gaping hole in the vessel's side, which makes it plain how the ten-year-old frigate took on water so quickly.

A quick catch-up on this maritime disaster: Last month, the Helge Ingstad collided with the crude oil tanker TS Sola off the coast of Bergen, Norway. The crew intentionally ran the ship aground after the collision to try to save it, but to no avail. The ship sank further underwater, nixing Norway's attempt at a salvage operation.

The video, shared on YouTube, shows a nightmarish amount of damage to the warship. Ingstad suffered a long gash in her hull on the starboard rear quarter. According to a preliminary report issued by the Accident Investigation Board of Norway, Ingstad suffered heavy flooding after water gushed through the hollow propeller shafts into otherwise secured parts of the ship.

Right now, the ship’s crew consists of local fish, with Norwegian divers visiting to remove all of the weapons from the ship. The video shows divers removing Naval Strike Missiles, still in their rectangular containers, as well as the ship’s anti-submarine torpedoes. Still left to remove are the Evolved Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine depth charges, and 76-millimeter cannon shells. After all that is done, Norway plans to raise the ship to the surface and tow her to land.

Based on the video, it’s a safe bet Helge Ingstad will never sail again. The entire ship is submerged in highly corrosive salt water. Even if the ship were raised, it would have to be heavily decontaminated of salt water and all of the electronics-including the SPY-1D radar system-would have be replaced. Every day, the corrosion problem gets worse. In the end, it’s probably not worth repairing.

Norway will have to order a replacement ship to make up for lost capability-that is, once it comes to an agreement with the Spanish shipyard where Ingstad was built to fix the hollow propeller shaft problem.

