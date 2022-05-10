U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,024.26
    +33.02 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,287.94
    +42.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,831.05
    +207.80 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.90
    +2.82 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.52
    -3.57 (-3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -15.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.33 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,630.04
    +848.11 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    736.77
    +19.56 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Work Underway to Upgrade West Penn Power's Electrical System in Butler County

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FE
    Watchlist

Projects designed to enhance electric service reliability for 15,000 customers

GREENSBURG, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is upgrading its distribution system in Butler County to help prevent lengthy service interruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes replacing worn equipment, repairing underground electric lines and placing hundreds of protective devices on numerous power lines.

West Penn Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
West Penn Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

"Together, these projects are designed to help reduce both the number and duration of power outages for about 15,000 customers," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "Since 2016, we have invested more than $100 million to accelerate improvements to the distribution system that powers homes and businesses across West Penn Power's service area."

Crews will conduct visual inspections – both on foot and with drones – along a 13-mile stretch of a power line that serves more than 1,800 customers in the Portersville and Slippery Rock areas. The inspections will help identify cross arms, fuses and other components in need of repair or replacement to improve the line's performance, particularly during storms.

Work is also continuing in downtown Butler City through June to convert a section of power line near Center Avenue from 4-kilovolts (kV) to 12-kV, which will result in more uniform voltage for 140 customers in the city. Because the overhead transformers on a 12-kV system are larger, crews must replace some of the existing utility poles with bigger poles to accommodate the new equipment.

Contractors will place about 300 new fuses on 16 power lines serving 13,000 customers located around Butler City and south along the Route 8 corridor headed toward Pittsburgh. Fuses are protective devices that automatically open when they detect a system irregularity, such as a tree branch or animal contacting a power line. Fuses safeguard electrical equipment from damage while limiting the scope of outages to smaller sections of a power line. This results in fewer customers impacted by outages caused by trees, vehicle accidents or equipment issues.

Lastly, an electrical contractor will repair about one mile of aging underground power lines in the Dutchtown Village neighborhood near the main campus of Butler County Community College. Over time, water and corrosive soil materials can penetrate underground wire through tiny cracks and fissures, causing power outages. Using a special process to restore the cable while minimizing excavation of lawns, driveways and roads, technicians will inject the power line with a silicone-based fluid that should prolong its useful life by 20 or 30 years. This method fills in cracks and spaces in the insulation encasing the wire, allowing the line to provide continued reliable electric service for a fraction of what it would cost to replace it. The work is slated for July and is expected to benefit more than 70 customers.

The upgrades are part of West Penn Power's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, a $147 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

This work complements additional work in Butler County by West Penn Power's sister utility, Penn Power, to support the future energy demands of the area's rapidly growing population and to help prevent lengthy power outages during severe weather. Work underway includes construction of a new 8,000-square-foot distribution substation in Cranberry Township and installation of automated equipment and technology in substations and along power lines serving more than 20,000 customers in parts of Cranberry, Mars, Evans City, Jackson Township and nearby areas.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A photo of West Penn Power crews replacing a utility pole and cross arms on Sunset Drive near Unionville is available on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-underway-to-upgrade-west-penn-powers-electrical-system-in-butler-county-301544240.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • India asks GAIL to import LNG to meet rising city gas demand

    India has mandated state-run GAIL (India) Ltd to import gas and buy from local difficult fields to meet growing demand growth from household and transport sectors as cheaper supplies from old blocks is not enough, a government order said. City gas distributors (CGD) have set up sales network to supply gas to transport and households across the country, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to raise the share of gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.7% now. These companies gets a priority in half yearly allocation of gas from the old fields, sold at a cheaper rate of $6.1 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), and the shortfall is met through imports.

  • Analyst Report: PG&E Corporation

    PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to $32K After Dipping Below $30K to 10-Month Low

    Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $30,000 for the first time in ten months.

  • Gold ends at lowest in 3 months as stocks zigzag, dollar surges

    Gold futures finish lower Tuesday, adding to their 2% weekly decline, as a surging U.S. dollar to around a two-decade high keeps pressure on the yellow metal.

  • Worried about inflation and your retirement? 7 ways to fight back

    The increase was 5.9% which represents the largest increase in almost 40 years. While inflation impacts everyone, it can have a devastating effect on retirees, especially those whose incomes are fixed or at least partially fixed. Inflation is always an issue for retirees even at more normal rates.

  • European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained slightly on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineP

  • Lordstown Motor shares slide 3% premarket after EV company posts wider-than-expected Q1 loss

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares fell 3% in premarket trade Monday, after the electric vehicle company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, but said it's still expecting production of its Endurance electric truck to start in the third quarter. The company had a net loss of $89.6 million, or 46 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $125.2 million, or 72 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 45 cents. The comp

  • KKR, BlackRock get approval to invest Chinese funds overseas

    KKR and BlackRock have received Chinese regulatory approvals allowing their newly formed local units to raise funds for investing overseas, official filings showed. The approvals are the biggest of their kind so far this year and signal that Beijing is forging ahead with opening its financial markets to foreigners despite worries over currency depreciation and prolonged COVID-related lockdowns in its financial centre, Shanghai. The two firms' fund units cleared their final hurdles to secure quotas from China's nine-year-old qualified domestic limited partnership (QDLP) programme, according to filings, allowing them to invest funds raised onshore, from high net-worth and institutional investors, in offshore funds.

  • Equities Rally May Be a Challenge: Philippine Bourse CEO

    Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon discusses the Philippine presidential election, and how a victory by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could impact the stock markets. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Its First Covid Vaccine Quarter Misses Projections?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after its first full quarter of Covid vaccine sales missed estimates? Is NVAX stock a sell now?

  • UST Stablecoin Veers Wildly From Dollar Peg. Here's the Latest

    By tapping into its bitcoin reserves, UST’s salvation may have exacerbated a bitcoin sell-off that brought BTC to its lowest price since July 2021.