Undock raises $1.6M to help solve your group scheduling nightmares

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Over the past decade, many startups have tried (and many have failed) to rethink the way we schedule our meetings and calls. But we seem to be in a calendrical renaissance, with incumbents like Google and Outlook getting smarter and smarter and newcomers like Calendly growing significantly.

Undock, an Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator-backed startup, is looking to enter the space.

The startup recently closed a $1.6 million seed round with investors that include Lightship Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Alumni Ventures Group, Active Capital, Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital, Sarah Imbach of PayPal/LinkedIn and several other angel investors.

For now, Undock is a Chrome extension that allows users to seamlessly see mutual availability across a group, whether or not all users in the group have Undock, all from within their email. Founder and CEO Nash Ahmed wouldn't go into too much detail about the technology that allows Undock to accomplish this. But, on the surface, users who don't yet have Undock can temporarily link their calendar to the individual meeting request to automatically find times that work for everyone in the group. Otherwise, they can see the suggested times of the rest of the group and mark the ones that work for them.

This is just the beginning of the journey for Undock. The company plans to launch a full-featured calendar in Q1 of 2021, that would include collaborative editing right within calendar events, and embedded video conferencing.

According to Ahmed, the most important differentiating features of Undock are that it focuses on mutual availability (not just singular availability) and that it does so right within the email client.

Image Credits: Undock

Scheduling will always be free within Undock, but the full calendar (when it's released publicly) will have a variety of tiers starting at $10/month per user. Undock will also borrow from the Slack model and charge more for retention of information.

"The greatest challenge is definitely customer education," said Ahmed, explaining that early on some users were confused by the product's simplicity. "We messaged it by saying it's like autocomplete. And early users would get into their email and then ask what to do next, or if they had to go back to Undock or to the Chrome extension. And we'd have to say 'no, just keep typing.' "

The Undock team, which is Black and female-founded, numbers 18 people; 28% of the team is female, 22% are Black and 11% are LGBTQ, and the diversity of the leadership team is even higher.

Meet the 13 startups graduating out of Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Vaccine rollout could cause U.S. dollar to fall 20% in 2021 - Citi

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • I am 66 years old, retired, and now need to go back to work full time — how can I start over?

    Have a question about retirement? Email us

  • Costco selling $17,500 subscription to Wheels Up private jet service

    Costco is now selling a 12-month membership to private aviation service Wheels Up for $17,499.99. The price includes a $3,500 Costco Shop Card.

  • Why Democrats Nearly Lost the House

    The problem is their policies, not their marketing.

  • Nio To Report Earnings After Short Seller Targets Stock

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

    A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Meng's ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday as her U.S. extradition hearing resumed. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police, on a warrant from the United States.

  • Morgan Stanley raises S&P 500 price target for 2021, with earnings growth as a key driver

    Morgan Stanley is raising its S&P 500 forecast for next year, predicting earnings growth as the key force pushing equity prices higher.

  • Bank of America: 3 Strong Value Stocks to Buy Now

    The prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine hitting the market in coming months – rather than years – and chance it offers to control the novel virus, has investors in a mood to buy, and fueled the market gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 10% so far in November. So which stocks should you be looking at now?Bank of America analysts have tagged three tech-oriented stocks as likely gainers. All three fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and BofA sees their upside potentials starting at 30% and heading up from there. Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX)We’ll start with Wix, the DIY of website construction. Since it hit the scene 14 years ago, this company has built a reputation as the one-stop shop for website construction, building its business on the ‘freemium’ model, offering customers – who are not necessarily website experts – the ability to build and maintain a site – for free. More advanced tools and support are available through the subscription service. It’s a viable model, filling a real need, as evidenced by the company’s $700-plus million in annual revenue.More to the point, WIX shares are up 95% year-to-date, with the growth really taking off in May. Wix’s quarterly revenues have also showed a pattern of increase through 2020, with sequential gains in Q1, Q2, and Q3. The Q3 number hit $254 million.Covering Wix for BofA, 5-star analyst Nat Schindler writes, “We see a big opportunity for Wix to continue its strong momentum as businesses shift online. Wix's commitment to maintain its aggressive marketing push should ultimately lead to a significant revenue expansion opportunity in out years… we expect 2020 marketing efforts will leave Wix in a strong position heading into 2021.”In line with his comments, Schindler rates WIX a Buy, and his $350 price target implies an upside of 47% for the next 12 months. (To watch Schindler’s track record, click here)Overall, Wix’s shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $238.27, and its $323.13 average price target suggests room for 35% upside growth next year. (See Wix stock analysis on TipRanks)Peloton Interactive (PTON)Next up, Peloton, is an upscale exercise equipment manufacturer. Peloton’s home exercise bikes offer users opportunity to connect online to classes, instructors, music, and other content designed to make spinning more endurable at home. Exercise is a necessity, but we all know how difficult it can be to stick to regimen solo; Peloton uses connected tech to fill the gap for well-heeled customers willing to spend extra to stay in shape and comply with social lockdown rules.5-star analyst Justin Post, rated 26 overall in the TipRanks database, wrote the Bank of America note on Peloton, and he sees both a solid position now and a clear path forward for the company.“[We] think Peloton is building a content advantage that starts with its premium instructors. Peloton’s deal with Beyoncé will add new premium content, and we can envision deals with other recording artists and sports personalities… We also note that the 25-34 group is the fastest growing segment for Peloton bike consumers, a huge opportunity for Peloton. When bike demand eventually slows, Peloton can lower bike ASPs, launch CPO (Certified Pre-owned) bikes and add more targeted content partnerships, which should further unlock demand in this age group,” Post wrotePost gives the stock a $150 price target, implying a 49% one-year upside, and rates it a Buy. (To watch Post’s track record, click here)The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Peloton is based on no fewer than 22 Buy reviews, which outweigh 3 Holds and 1 Sell. PTON’s average price target is $133.12, suggesting a 32% upside form the current trading price of $100.30. (See PTON stock analysis on TipRanks)Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)Last but not least is Avalara, a provider of cloud-based software for automating business tax compliance. Tax codes – especially across international borders or other jurisdictional boundaries – are complicated, and Avalara bill itself as a solution for small- and mid-sized businesses remain in compliance with various laws. The company’s platform integrates business, tax, and accounting apps for customers around the world. And at a time when it may not be possible for a small business to just phone up the tax guy and make an appointment to go over the books, an automated solution can be a lifesaver.In his note of the stock for BofA, Brad Sills, another of the firm’s 5-star analysts, sees what he describes as a ‘long runway for growth.’“Billings reaccelerated to 30%+ from 22% in Q2, and indicates that Avalara is a beneficiary of omnichannel sales adoption in SMBs, which drives more complexity in sales tax calculation and filings. While the quarter benefitted from some pent-up demand, we believe these underlying demand drivers are sustainable long term, given increased tax compliance pressure from states and local governments,” Sills commented. Sills rates AVLR shares as a Buy, calling it his top pick. His $200 price target indicates confidence in 32% growth going forward. (To watch Sills’ track record, click here)All in all, Avalara’s Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus is unanimous, with 10 Buys behind it. The stock is selling for $151, and its $186.3 average price target implies an upside of ~22% for the next 12 months. (See AVLR stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • New 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2021

    -- The 401(k) contribution limit is unchanged at $19,500. -- The 401(k) catch-up contribution limit is $6,500 for those age 50 and older. -- The income limits for the saver's credit will increase to $33,000 for individuals and $66,000 for couples.

  • Home Depot to buy back HD Supply in $8 billion deal

    The top U.S. home improvement chain said it would offer $56 in cash for each share of HD Supply, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close. HD Supply's shares jumped 24.5% on the news. With the deal, Home depot is looking to expand its reach into building utility and maintenance products, betting that the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic will force swathes of Americans to look for affordable housing.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    President John Kennedy famously said, once, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” and this is true in the stock markets, too. We’re in the midst, now, of just such a rising tide – at least for the short term. The main indexes, the Dow, the S&P, and the NASDAQ, are all up between 9% and 12.5% this month, and the trends are positive. The recent election, making clear the prospect of a divided government unlikely to pass radical changes in economic policy, and positive COVID-19 vaccine news, have improved investor sentiment. And not just investors. Corporate insiders are buying up stocks, as well, in a show of confidence that should attract investors’ attention. These insiders are not just buyers when it comes to stocks – they are also custodians. The insiders are corporate officers and board members, responsible for maintaining the profitability of their companies, and their companies’ stocks, for the benefit of the shareholders. In addition, their positions give them access to information that is not always available to the general public. In short, following the corporate insiders is a viable path toward profitable stock moves.To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place.Fresh from that database, here are the details on three "Strong Buy" stocks showing ‘informative buys’ in recent days.Hanesbrands (HBI)Hanesbrands is undoubtedly one you are familiar with. Hanes is a clothing manufacturer, specializing in undergarments, whose brands includes Hanes, Playtex, L’eggs, Champion, and plenty more. The company’s garments are somewhat ubiquitous, reflecting their necessity, and these modest products brought in over $7 billion in revenue last year.This year, Hanes, like much of the retail world, took a hit in the first quarter when the corona pandemic forced a general economic shutdown. But the company quickly rebounded, and the Q3 revenues, at $1.81 billion, were the highest of the last four quarters. Earnings show a more mixed picture; Q2 EPS came in at an excellent 60 cents, while Q3 showed a 30% drop to 42 cents. That drop, however, still left the Q3 earnings in line with previous years’ results.The earnings report, with its combination of beating the estimate while falling year-over-year, pushed the stock down in recent sessions. Even so, HBI has clearly recovered its value since hitting bottom in the ‘corona recession.’ The stock is up ~90% from its low point this year. Adding to the attraction, Hanes has kept up its regular stock dividend, maintaining the payout at 15 cents per common share, for all of 2020. That dividend is now yielding an above-average 4.6%.On the insider front, two transactions, both by Ronal Nelson of the Board of Directors, have swung the sentiment needle on Hanes well into positive territory. In the last five days, Nelson has purchased over $1 million worth of shares, in two tranches, one of 50,000 shares and the other of 30,000.Covering Hanesbrands for Raymond James, analyst Matthew McClintock notes the company’s strong current position. "We believe that HBI's 3Q20 results signal a continuation of market share gains in its core categories driven by the company's inherent competitive advantages of scale, strong brands, and in-house supply chain,” the 5-star analyst noted. In addition, McClintock believes the company demonstrates its ability to adapt to the coronavirus scene: “HBI's protective garment businesses is expected to slow meaningfully going forward. This recently developed business line to help fight the pandemic generated $179 million in revenues during 3Q20 (reflecting 10% of revenues) — surpassing HBI's previous 2H20 outlook of $150 million.”McClintock rates HBI a Strong Buy, and his $16 price target suggests it has a 22% upside from current levels. (To watch McClintock’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that HBI is a Strong Buy. (See HBI stock analysis on TipRanks)Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)The next stock is a newcomer to the markets. Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics company, with a focus on business needs and services. The company, frequently known as D&B, offers data services in risk and finance, ops and supply, sales and marketing, and research and insight. D&B has a global reach, and this past summer, 171 years after its founding, it held its IPO.That IPO raised an impressive $1.7 billion in new capital – and sold more shares than expected, at a higher price than forecast. After initially pricing 65.75 million shares at $19 to $21 each, the company’s June IPO saw the sale of 78.3 million shares at a share price to $22. Since then, the stock is up ~30%. Revenues are strong, too. For the calendar Q3, the company’s first in public trading, the top line hit $442 million, its highest level in over a year.All of this could explain the strongly positive insider sentiment. Two large buys in the past week are flashing signals for investors. Bryan Hipsher, company CFO, purchased over $105,000 worth, while CEO Anthony Jabbour spent $999,780 on a bloc of 38,000 shares. The two sales together total over $1.1 million.RBC analyst Seth Weber, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is bullish on DNB. He rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $31 price target. (To watch Weber’s track record, click here)In his comments, Weber says, “We see D&B's ongoing transformation as intact, supporting more consistent rev growth, margin expansion and better cash generation… On the tech side, the cloud based Analytics Studio is ramping, and initial functionality from Project Ascent is expected in 4Q20 (improve data ingestion, reduced latency); the company continues to add new/alt data sources and coverage.”D&B shares are currently trading for $27.40, and its $31.67 average price target is slightly more bullish than Weber’s, implying a 15% upside for the coming year. The analyst consensus rating, a Strong Buy, is based on a unanimous 3 Buy reviews. (See DNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Assurant (AIZ)Last but not least is Assurant, niche player in the insurance industry. Assurant provides insurance products and solutions for a variety of needs, including connected devices, vehicles, rental units, funerals, and consumer goods. Some of these are traditional insurance products (vehicles come to mind here), while others are good examples of a company spotting an unfilled need – and moving to fill it (connected devices and rental units). Assurant’s shares and fiscal results this year have been solid. The stock has fully recovered from the COVID hit, and now shows a real, if modest, year-to-date gain of 5.5%. At the top line, revenues have remained firmly between $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion for the past 12 months; the Q3 number, at $2.5 billion, is smack in the middle of that range. The only dark spot is EPS, which slipped in Q3 to $1.41, a sequential drop of 48%.The drop didn't bother Braxton Carter, the company's board member, too much. Carter bought a bloc of 1,950 shares on November 6, paying over $249,000. Covering the stock for Truist, 5-star analyst Mark Hughes points out the company’s strength in the underappreciated rental insurance market. “The company has renewed 85% of its US customers in Lender-placed since the start of last year. They are not yet seeing any uptick in placements from the surge in mortgage delinquencies, but suggested there could be incremental volume in 2021 depending on the state of the housing market. The acceleration in Multi-family revenue growth, to 9% in the third quarter, was attributed in part to the momentum with the Cover360 property management product,” Hughes noted. In analyst concluded, “Assurant has had success in operating in parts of the insurance industry that are much less-traveled than most - particularly in the controversial and volatile, but very profitable, lender-placed homeowners insurance market.” To this end, Hughes rates AIZ a Buy, along with a $150 price target. This figure implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)All in all, with 3 Buy reviews on record, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Assurant is unanimous. The stock’s average price target, of $149.67, is in line with Hughes’, and suggests a one-year upside potential of ~10%. (See AIZ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Palantir Gets Boost From Cathie Wood, George Soros

    Two big names in the investing world have added positions in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), which went public via a direct listing in September.What Happened: On Friday, Cathie Wood added 1,025,700 shares of Palantir to the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). Palantir represents around 0.50% of the fund's assets, which is the second lowest holding.The Soros Fund Management firm added 18.5 million shares of Palantir in the third quarter, according to a 13F filing put out on Friday. The fund is led by George Soros.Related Link: Will Palantir Or Alteryx Stock Grow More By 2025?Why It's Important: The Ark Next Generation ETF is up over 105% in 2020 and is one of the best performing ETFs. Wood has a tendency to make a small purchase first and then start accumulating shares in chunks over the next few days.Based on the Soros Fund filing, the purchase price was around $175 million, which means Soros could have bought shares at under $10. That valuation could be up by more than 50% thanks to Palantir's recent run-up to the $15 level.Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $298.4 million, up 52% year-over-year. The company also announced several key contracts wins in the third quarter.Palantir expects to post revenue of $1.07 billion in the next fiscal year.PLTR Price Action: Shares of Palantir were trading flat around $15.80 on Monday.Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Palantir Shares Sink As Company Raises Guidance, Lands Major Contracts In Q3 * How To Trade Apple Options Ahead Of 'One More Thing' Event(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."> Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * V-Shaped Recovery Looking More Likely As Corporate Profits Show Resilience(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Extends Rally After Order Update

    Lordstown Motors (RIDE) extended its rally Monday after announcing that Endurance production remains on track and preorders hit 50,000.

  • The American Consumer Is Flush With Cash After Paying Down Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Eight months into the pandemic, Americans’ household finances are in the best shape in decades.It’s a seemingly incongruous thought, what with the widespread business lockdowns earlier in the year and coinciding surge in unemployment -- and it certainly doesn’t apply to all families equally. But it points to just how strong the U.S. economy was going into the virus outbreak, and how powerful the combined monetary and fiscal response was from the Federal Reserve, Congress and the Trump administration.Record-low mortgage rates, reflecting the ultra-easy Fed policy, have prompted a steady wave of refinancing and allowed homeowners to reduce monthly payments or tap equity. Americans are also holding more cash, helped in part by stimulus from the government.Households’ debt service burdens have eased considerably, too, a complete departure from the 2007-2009 financial crisis that required years to mend. That in turn bodes well for consumer spending and its ability to power the economic recovery through a period marred by a violent spike in virus cases.“The consumer here in the U.S. is relatively stable and, honestly, somewhat relatively better than we might have feared back in the height of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020,” Marianne Lake, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer for consumer lending, said Nov. 9 at a virtual investor conference. “The consumer’s willingness to carry on spending is a pretty positive sign for sort of a broader economic recovery.”A government report Tuesday is expected to show retail sales posted another solid, yet more moderate, advance in October.And despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, economists project a 4% annualized rate of U.S. economic growth this quarter, unchanged from the October forecast -- though down from the prior period’s record gain, according to a Bloomberg survey.While the pandemic has financially been harder on working-class families than the wealthy ones who have been stockpiling much of the cash, data shows that they too have more money in the bank now. That’s important because they are much more likely to spend that money -- and give the economy an added jolt -- than the rich are.Checkable deposits were also improving for several quarters leading up to the pandemic and even before the government actions to provide financial assistance for the unemployed.Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said it’s possible economic growth estimates for coming quarters are revised up even more “because there’s an awful lot of cash which is waiting to be spent.”However, the virus resurgence means “people can’t spend until it’s safe to go back out again.”To be sure, another reason savings remain elevated is that people are uneasy about their jobs and the outlook, particularly in industries such as travel, food services and leisure, where business activity is more at risk.While “cash buffers” of those who benefited from fiscal stimulus are starting to weaken, their financial positions remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels, JPMorgan’s Lake said. “I think there’s enough juice to get people to year-end.”For its part, residential real estate has played a huge role in driving both the recovery and improvement in household finances. Cheaper borrowing costs have not only sparked a flurry of demand for homes, mortgage refinancing has strengthened. While cash-out refinancing only makes up a little more than a third of all activity, a larger share of rate-term refinancing means lower monthly mortgage payments.“It’s highly likely that households have at least had the ability to spend more, and probably are spending more and continue to spend more, because they refinance and their payments are so low relative to their income,” said David Berson, chief economist at the insurance and financial services company Nationwide.“The consumer came into this crisis in a pretty strong position in terms of household balance sheets and household liquidity and debt service burdens,” JPMorgan’s Lake said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.