Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined last week

Staff reports
1 min read
0

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,484 in the week ending April 13, down from 5,030 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims remained the same at 212,000 last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Connecticut saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 56.2%. Delaware, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 64.5%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined last week

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • Worsening US debt outlook seen more in gold and bitcoin than in bonds

    The U.S. budget deficit widened to $1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to reach $2.6 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. U.S. government debt held by the public, meanwhile, is on pace to reach a record 106% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2028, up from 97% in fiscal year 2023. The unchecked growth of U.S. government debt is gaining more attention as interest rate payments also take a larger bite of the government's budget - in some months exceeding spending on national defense.

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • Are Rates High Enough? Fed Resets Clock on Interest-Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of disappointing inflation data has forced the Federal Reserve to reset the clock on its first interest-rate cut and re-evaluate the trajectory of price growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackChair Jerome Powell cemented th

  • Economists Boost US GDP Forecasts, See Fed Rates Higher for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists once again upgraded their forecasts for US growth, spending and employment, but also see interest rates remaining higher for longer as above-target inflation persists.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThe upper bou

  • Fed policy on hold because of 'stalled' progress on inflation, Goolsbee says

    (Reuters) -Progress on bringing down inflation has "stalled" this year, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday, becoming the latest U.S. central banker to drop an earlier focus on the coming need for interest rate cuts. "Given the strength of the labor market and progress on easing inflation seen over a longer arc, I believe the Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate," Goolsbee said during an appearance before a business journalism group in Chicago. The belief that rates will need to stay high for longer to get price pressures moving down again is now the dominant view at the Fed. The U.S. central bank has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since last July, and just a few weeks ago most policymakers, including Goolsbee, thought at least three rate cuts this year would be appropriate.

  • Fed Won’t Cut Rates Soon. Financial Conditions Are Too Loose.

    Today’s supportive backdrop provides a tailwind to inflation and economic growth. But conditions could turn more restrictive later this year.

  • Biden’s Hot Economy Stokes Currency Fears for the Rest of World

    (Bloomberg) -- As Joe Biden this week hailed America’s booming economy as the strongest in the world during a reelection campaign tour of battleground-state Pennsylvania, global finance chiefs convening in Washington had a different message: cool it.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Du

  • Welcome to 'peak boomer' era: A wave of retirees is about to blow through their savings and cling to Social Security to stay afloat

    While more older boomers tend to have a pension, a looming wave of younger retirees are about to strain the economy and Social Security.

  • Biden Limits Oil Drilling Across Alaska’s Petroleum Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Friday finalized a plan to prevent oil development across more than half of the US government’s mammoth petroleum reserve in Alaska and set the stage to block road construction essential to opening a copper mine in the state. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRe