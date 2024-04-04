Unemployment claims in Michigan declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Michigan dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,314 in the week ending March 30, down from 5,650 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 221,000 last week, up 9,000 claims from 212,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Iowa saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 97.8%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 50%.

