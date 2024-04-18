Unemployment claims in Ohio declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Ohio dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,444 in the week ending April 13, down from 5,698 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims remained the same at 212,000 last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Connecticut saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 56.2%. Delaware, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 64.5%.

