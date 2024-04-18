Unemployment claims in Wisconsin declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,629 in the week ending April 13, down from 6,427 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims remained the same at 212,000 last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Connecticut saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 56.2%. Delaware, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 64.5%.

