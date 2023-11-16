Unemployment in Iowa inches upward in October, remains below national rate

Kolton Koenen adjusts a floor machine at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Iowa’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in October to 3.2% from the 3% reported in September, but remains below the national rate of 3.9%, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The state's unemployment rate has been rising since July, when it was 2.7%. But it is only 0.1% higher than it was in October 2022.

Iowa’s labor force, which includes both people who are employed or actively seeking a job, continues to decline, dropping to 68.4% of the civilian noninstitutionalized population from 68.6%, but remains 0.3% higher than a year ago, the agency said.

The onset of cooler weather typically triggers higher seasonal unemployment rates, workforce development Executive Director Beth Townsend said in a news release. She also took note of the effect of the Federal Reserve Board pushing up interest rates to put a brake on inflation. One result has been slower hiring nationally.

“October’s numbers demonstrate that national economic pressures and the federal government’s efforts to slow inflation are having an impact on Iowa,” Townsend said.

Overall, the total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 56,000 in October from 52,800 in September despite Iowa establishments adding 900 jobs during October, bringing Iowa’s total employment to about 1.6 million, according to a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hiring and retaining workers remains the No. 1 concern of executives surveyed by the Iowa Business Council for its Third Quarter 2023 Economic Outlook Survey.

The survey found that 90% of respondents reported that it is somewhat difficult to very difficult to hire employees, with 81% of the executives saying that hiring and retention is their top concern.

While Iowa has 56,000 unemployed workers, Townsend in her news release said there are 65,000 job openings posted on IowaWORKS.gov.

Townsend also encouraged those seeking jobs to reach out to her department, where efforts to connect workers with employers have resulted in what she said was Iowa's shortest average duration for unemployment claims in 50 years.

The workforce development report said professional and business services added more than 1,400 jobs in October, a monthly gain that stops a string of job losses that began in April. Another positive economic indicator was that hiring in durable goods helped increase manufacturing jobs by 900 in October.

Year-over-year for October, the biggest gains were in education and health services (6,000 jobs), manufacturing (2,600 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (2,200 jobs). The biggest losses were in professional and business services (down 6,700 jobs), trade, transportation and utilities (down 3,700 jobs) and financial activities (down 2,000 jobs).

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Unemployment in Iowa: Labor force continues to decline in October