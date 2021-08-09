U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,979.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,108.50
    +13.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    -9.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.59
    -2.69 (-3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.80
    -17.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,751.62
    +882.85 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.09
    +128.45 (+12.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.40
    -21.55 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Unemployment rate headed to a 50-year low: Goldman Sachs

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Goldman Sachs sees the U.S. labor market maintaining its momentum well into 2022. 

Economists at the firm led by Jan Hatzius lowered their year-end 2021 unemployment rate forecast slightly to 4.1% on Monday. For 2022, Hatzius and his team projects a 3.5% unemployment rate. If achieved, the unemployment rate would be at a 50-year low as the economy powers back from the COVID-19 pandemic

Employment at those levels in 2022 would bring the economy to full employment, Hatzius says. 

"We expect further solid job gains in the rest of the year. One reason is that labor demand remains very strong. We also see further scope for fairly quick job gains from additional reopening, the expiration of federal unemployment benefits, and the return of in-person school," explains Hatzius. 

Goldman Sachs sees the U.S. unemployment rate headed to a 50-year low.
Goldman Sachs sees the U.S. unemployment rate headed to a 50-year low.

The bold call from Goldman arrives after a considerably strong read on the labor marker for July. 

The U.S. economy created 943,000 jobs in July, the most growth since August 2020. Job growth was also upwardly revised for May, coming in at 614,000 versus the 583,000 previously reported. For June, jobs saw an upward revision to 938,000 from 850,000. The unemployment rate for July ticked down to 5.4% from 5.9% in June

Stocks cheered the news, despite the strong report and upward revisions likely meaning the Federal Reserve will begin tapering bond purchases sooner rather than later. 

"Suffice it to say, cyclical momentum remains strong despite the peak growth hysteria sweeping through Wall Street. Our forward proxies for earnings estimates growth and capital spending trends still point to above-trend growth. July payrolls improved for the second month in a row, as the supply side impediments previously holding back job gains appear to be easing," said Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief economist and strategist. 

Nevertheless, the economy is still trying to recoup millions of jobs lost since the start of the pandemic. On net, the economy has shed 5.7 million payrolls since March of last year, with much of this deficit still present in the leisure and hospitality industries. These employers shed a total of nearly 2 million jobs since the pandemic first brought about shutdowns across the U.S.

Remarked Bleakley Advisory Group Chief Investment Officer Peter Boockvar, "Bottom line, after losing 22.4 million jobs in March and April 2020, we've since recovered 16.7 million of them."

Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick contributed to this story.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Euro zone investor morale falls to 3-month low on outlook angst

    Investor morale in the euro zone fell in August to a three-month low on a sharp drop in expectations due to concerns that new lockdown restrictions could loom in the autumn and beyond, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to 22.2 points in August from 29.8 in July. "The euro zone economy is booming, but the pace is slowing noticeably," Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said.

  • Gold as an Inflation Hedge: What the Past 50 Years Teaches Us

    On the anniversary of the metal’s unleashing by Nixon, gold’s believers may be disappointed by the record.

  • China’s Economic Risks Build as Delta Spreads, Prices Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support.A report Monday showed factory-gate inflation surging again to 9% in July as commodity prices climbed, while core consumer prices -- which strip out volatile food and fuel costs -- rose the most in 18 months.A

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Nunes sees 'challenge' in Garland attempting to 'bury' Durham report

    A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham.

  • Die Hard Trump Supporters Increasingly Demand Violence If He Isn’t Reinstated, Homeland Security Warns

    "Conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," a bulletin sent to states from the Department of Homeland Security said

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Fox Anchor Scolds GOP Senator for Supporting Infrastructure Deal: ‘Are You Betraying the Republican Base?’

    Fox NewsTrump-boosting Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo chastised Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Sunday over his support of the broadly popular bipartisan infrastructure bill that is on the verge of passage, asking him point-blank if he’s “betraying the Republican base” while complaining that the spending package doesn’t include money for a border wall.With the long slog to passing the trillion-dollar bill finally nearing the finish line—and GOP negotiators saying that up to 18 Republican senators h

  • Battle for the Soul: can Joe Biden beat Trump’s Republicans in the war of words?

    The president appeals to the ‘civil religion’ of Washington and Kennedy. His opponents use weasel words and seek to limit democracy. The stakes could not be higher Joe Biden delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on 13 July. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Joe Biden declared his third candidacy for president on 25 April 2019 in a three-and-a-half minute video. The format was new, but for Biden relied on an old-fashioned co

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Melania Trump snaps back at presidential historian who criticised the Trump-era White House Rose Garden

    Mrs Trump faced fierce critisicm for her ‘revamp’ of the White House Rose Garden, which was first planted by Jackie Kennedy in the early 1960s

  • Biden’s Iran Nuclear Deal Ambitions Shrink as Tensions Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration faces the sobering reality that returning to the Iran nuclear deal may no longer be feasible, as the Islamic Republic finds ways to cope with U.S. sanctions and races toward the capacity to build a bomb.U.S. officials are reviewing their options after months of talks on reentry into the accord failed to produce an agreement, according to people familiar with the discussions. Although still calling for a quick return to the pact as a pathway toward a “longe

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • Cuomo’s Fate Rests With N.Y. Lawmakers Considering Impeachment

    (Bloomberg) -- As Andrew Cuomo digs in and refuses to resign, the future of New York’s embattled governor now is squarely in the hands of state lawmakers who must decide if and how they want to force him out.In addition to multiple sexual-harassment allegations, the Assembly Judiciary Committee has been investigating whether the Cuomo administration covered up Covid-19 nursing-home deaths, provided relatives with virus testing before it was widely available, mishandled construction of the Mario

  • Why Mitch McConnell is the big winner on the infrastructure bill

    We have the filibuster to thank

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Covid PCR costs can be excessive and exploitative, says Javid

    The health secretary calls on a watchdog to investigate "exploitative" firms overcharging holidaymakers.