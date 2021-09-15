U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,556.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,412.75
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.80
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.68
    +1.22 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    +0.34 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2800
    -0.4000 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,515.42
    +1,068.65 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.07
    +50.33 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.02
    -11.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

UNESCO World Heritage Plaque Unveils Today at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin

·2 min read

Celebrate with us today virtually!

SPRING GREEN, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taliesin Preservation and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation are virtually unveiling a new plaque at the architect's 800-acre estate in the rural Driftless Hills near Spring Green, Wisconsin, celebrating the site's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The virtual public streaming watch party will feature special guests, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) recognizes landmarks or sites for cultural, historical, or scientific relevance.

The public is invited to be a part of this free virtual event at noon CT on Taliesin Preservation's Facebook, YouTube, and at taliesinpreservation.org. We're pleased to bring this historic moment to the world in a virtual format and share it with all of Wright's fans today.

The inscription for Wright's works was announced in 2019, during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee. Wright's buildings are the first U.S. Modern Architecture to be included on the United Nations' list of the world's most significant cultural and natural sites, representing American design for the first time on a global stage. Taliesin was chosen to be a part of this honor as a great example of an organic connection to the surrounding landscape of the driftless region. The inscription is an honorary distinction that provides additional protection of the properties.

Taliesin Preservation produces innovative cultural and educational programming at Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 800-acre estate in the rural Driftless hills of Wisconsin. Taliesin has served as a living laboratory for over one hundred years, exploring and advancing organic principles in everyday life, where home, community, farm, the arts, education and the environment are deeply connected and work as an integrated whole.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, based in Chicago, spearheaded the serial nomination of eight major works by Frank Lloyd Wright. The serial inscription also includes Unity Temple, the Frederick C. Robie House, Hollyhock House, Fallingwater, the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House, Taliesin West and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and brings greater awareness to and appreciation of Frank Lloyd Wright's complete body of work.

Contact:
Aron Meudt-Thering
608-588-7900 ext. 221
athering@taliesinpreservation.org

Related Images

frank-lloyd-wrights-taliesin.jpg
Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin
Courtesy of Taliesin Preservation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unesco-world-heritage-plaque-unveils-today-at-frank-lloyd-wrights-taliesin-301376799.html

SOURCE Taliesin Preservation

Recommended Stories

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

    A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

  • UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

    The U.N. human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said Wednesday that countries should expressly ban AI applications that don’t comply with international human rights law. Applications that should be prohibited include government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behavior and certain AI-based tools that categorize people into clusters such as by ethnicity or gender.

  • Kinaxis Achieves Carbon Neutrality, Aligns ESG Commitments to Support UN Sustainable Development Goals

    Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has achieved carbon neutrality for 2020. Continuing to be a sustainability leader in the supply chain community, Kinaxis has aligned its core ESG commitments to support six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to enhance the focus, actions and impact of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. All details can be found in Kinaxis' recently released 2

  • Global stocks mixed as growth concerns weigh on sentiment

    European stocks opened flat while Asian markets declined Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant. London and Frankfurt opened little-changed. Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo retreated.

  • EU pledges 200 million more COVID vaccine doses to Africa

    The European Union is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the new donation to be fully delivered by the middle of next year comes on top of 250 million already pledged and underscores the EU resolve to boost the challenge low-income nations are facing. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity and it is an investment also in global health.”

  • Ben Kennedy: NASCAR racing at the L.A. Coliseum ‘special’

    NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy sat down with Alex Weaver to discuss the 2022 Clash that will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.

  • Zara owner Inditex outshines H&M as sales top pre-pandemic levels

    MADRID (Reuters) -Fashion brand Zara owner Inditex has outpaced Swedish rival H&M in its efforts to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, with second-quarter sales rising above pre-pandemic levels. The world's biggest fashion retailer's sales in the quarter edged above levels seen before the pandemic as most stores reopened and people rushed to renew their wardrobe after store closures imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Rival H&M's sales grew less than expected from a year ago in the three months through August, and remained lodged below pre-pandemic levels.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse what it calls ambitious targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against the virus by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The three-page outline is addressed to countries, international organizations, and private sector groups invited to a virtual COVID-19 summit planned by the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly beginning this week. Other key targets include ensuring at least one in 1,000 people are tested weekly before the end of 2021, and building surge capacity to ensure that all healthcare workers have access to personal protective equipment such as masks in 2021.

  • EU Commission wants to know when spectrum is available in digital push

    EU countries will have to provide more clarity on the use and availability of radio spectrum to help the bloc meet its digital targets, the European Commission said on Wednesday, accelerating a push to reduce reliance on U.S and Chinese technologies. The EU executive also wants to spur European Union countries to achieve ambitious digital targets with yearly reports that could expose who the laggards are. It proposed that EU countries pool resources on 5G, data, low power processors and blockchain projects, among others, making it easier for them to raise funding from existing EU programmes and private investors.

  • Will NASCAR's exhibition race gamble in Los Angeles pay off?

    NASCAR will have the season-opening Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022.

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Botched Assisted Suicide Attempt, Cops Say

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived.“Mr. Murdaugh supplied Mr. Smith with a firearm and direc

  • Gabrielle Union Details a 'Terrifying' Racist Incident in Croatia in 2019

    "I've never experienced that level of hatred and the threat of physical violence," Union recalls to PEOPLE

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Hushpuppi - the Instagram influencer and international fraudster

    How Nigerian Ramon Abbas went from a romance scammer to a so-called "Billionaire Gucci Master".

  • British American Tobacco allegedly negotiated bribe for Mugabe, new evidence reveals

    BBC Panorama joint investigation claims company involved in conspiracy to pay between $300,000 and $500,000 to former Zimbabwean leader’s party

  • Prince Charles' charity chief quits over 'misconduct' fears after 'six-figure donation'

    The chairman of the Prince of Wales's charitable foundation has resigned, expressing concern over possible "rogue activity" after reports that the organisation accepted a six-figure sum from a Russian donor.

  • Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested after roaming Texas beach as prank, cops say

    The knife and blood were fake, but his arrest was real.

  • House fire erupts in Ohio, leaving 5 dead and 4 injured

    Five people, including three children, died in an early-morning house fire Monday in northern Ohio that also left three adults and another child injured, authorities said.

  • At least 64 people were shot, 7 of fatally, in weekend gun violence in Chicago. 9 juveniles were among the wounded, police said

    At least 64 people were shot, seven of them fatally, in Chicago between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, authorities said. The violence included at least two shootings with four or more victims, both Saturday. The Chicago Police Department is asking community members for help in identifying the people who shot six people, killing one, at a birthday party in the 300 block of East Kensington ...

  • Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer

    Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement on the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.