U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.12
    -6.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,011.29
    -130.93 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,946.89
    -26.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.10
    -27.92 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.83
    -0.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    +14.30 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0110 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3459
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5300
    -0.2700 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,535.07
    -1,400.85 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.02
    -22.64 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.21
    -27.76 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

UNest raises $26M Series B to help parents save for their kids’ expenses

Anita Ramaswamy
·3 min read

UNest, a fintech startup that provides financial planning tools for parents saving on behalf of their children, announced today that it raised $26 million in Series B funding led by The Artemis Fund. Existing investor Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures participated alongside new investors including Franklin Templeton, Launchpad Capital, AltaIR Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, and Square co-founder Jim McKelvey. Franklin Templeton’s head of US marketing, Jennifer Ball, will join UNest’s board.

The round brings UNest’s total funding from investors to $40 million. It plans to use the proceeds to launch new features, including UNest Legacy, which will allow parents to buy individual stocks and cryptocurrencies in the accounts they manage for their children.

Currently, UNest users, who are parents typically in the 30-35 age range, can only invest in ETFs through the platform. UNest Legacy is expected to launch in the second quarter of next year in response to user demand for more control over their holdings and access to crypto in particular, CEO and founder Ksenia Yudina told Techcrunch.

UNest plans to partner with Franklin Templeton to introduce ESG portfolios to its users early next year, Yudina said. The company’s expansion into providing individually-managed account offerings and educational content about investing reflects a broader demand from investors to actively manage their holdings based on their personal goals and values.

The Series B news comes on the heels of a high-growth year for UNest. It registered as a broker-dealer, acquired two companies, and added 300,000 users to its platform in 2021, bringing its total user count to 400,000. UNest plans to serve 1 million users by the end of next year, Yudina said.

Yudina said UNest is also evaluating long-term expansion opportunities in Europe as well as new B2B opportunities such as partnering with companies to offer UNest accounts as part of their benefits packages, a feature for which she said users have expressed strong demand.

Yudina, who has both a CFA and an MBA, started building the Los-Angeles based company in 2018 after working as a financial planner for high net-worth clients. She was motivated to build a solution that would help families save to prevent taking on excessive debt, like she herself did to fund her own education.

UNest launched its core product, an app available on iOS and Android, in February 2020. The company originally offered tax-advantaged 529 college savings plans to parents, but now provides custodial accounts to its customers instead, which allow parents to save for a more flexible range of goals on behalf of their kids, Yudina said.

Yudina said the main hurdle for many parents to effectively save for their children’s expenses is a lack of awareness and financial literacy regarding the solutions available to them. That’s where she sees UNest making an impact through its user-friendly platform.

“It's very simple. It takes only five minutes and no paperwork. [Another advantage we have is] branding and marketing, and the ability to make it social, involving friends and family,” Yudina said.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Ocugen That Smart Investors Know

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has kept investors on the edge of their seats. Earlier in the year, a deal to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. equaled a 763% gain in the share price in a matter of weeks. After all, if and when regulators give the nod to Covaxin, Ocugen shares may climb.

  • Stocks: Strategist Mark Maley talks Rivian volatility, why he’s bullish on bitcoin, and China

    Matt Maley, managing director and chief market strategist of Miller Tabak, analyzes the potential volatility of heightened meme stocks like EV names Rivian and Lucid, how to invest in the cryptocurrency landscape, and competitive worries from China.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has burned a lot of investors since its initial public offering (IPO) last December. The artificial intelligence software company went public at $42 per share, started trading at $100, and hit an all-time high of $183.90 right before Christmas.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • Earnings: Target beats estimates, Lowe's tops as consumers invest more in home projects

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Q3 earnings for Target as its margins are squeezed by supply chain woes, plus Lowe's beats Q3 estimates as renovation boom continues.

  • PayPal ‘now risks getting disrupted’ by competitors, analyst says in downgrade

    PayPal Holdings Inc. has a reputation for disrupting the payments ecosystem, but it "now risks getting disrupted" itself, according to an analyst.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-founder and co-CEOs of Jumia. Jumia is a very different company today versus four years ago, we have increased marketplace relevance, we have enhanced unit economics, strengthened our balance sheet.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    The market didn't like the lithium miner's third-quarter numbers, but there are more important things to pay attention to.

  • Baidu Posts Sharp Loss but Revenue Rises 13% on Cloud Growth

    Baidu the Chinese search-engine giant, reported a third-quarter loss of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) after recording significant charges, but revenue jumped 13% and beat analysts’ estimates. U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (ticker: BIDU) fell 3.2% to $165.85. The loss in the latest third quarter included a non-cash loss in long-term investments of 18.9 billion yuan.

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) five-year earnings growth trails the 34% YoY shareholder returns

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly...

  • Is Disney's Dip After Q4 Earnings a Buying Opportunity?

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 10 that disappointed investors. The market was hoping for Disney to report better results for its streaming segment. The silver lining for Disney since the pandemic onset has been the rapid growth of its streaming services.

  • Rivian Wipeout After Breathless Rally May Mean $15 Billion of Lost Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out $16 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillShares of the startup, which made its trading debut last week and has had its stock skyrocket over five

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of apocalyptic investor Crispin Odey. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Crispin Odey’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey. Crispin Odey, who often thrives in the midst of chaos and […]

  • Suspicious Theranos Test Didn’t Stop Fund’s $96 Million Buy-In

    (Bloomberg) -- As part of his research into whether he should invest in Theranos Inc., Brian Grossman went to a Walgreens store to get his blood tested -- and deliberately didn’t tell the startup he was doing it.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillGrossman, a hedge fund ma

  • Dow Jones Falls As Lucid, Rivian Skid; Tesla Climbs; Nvidia Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points Wednesday, as Lucid Motors and Rivian skidded. Nvidia earnings are due out late.