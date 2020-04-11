The Unexpected Holdout to a Global Oil Production Deal

(Bloomberg) -- One of the most dramatic global oil production agreements in history has been left hanging on the approval of an unlikely character: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

For weeks Russia and Saudi Arabia, two energy powerhouses, have been sparring over oil, with their dispute sending crude prices tumbling. That drew in U.S. President Donald Trump, with a strong interest in seeing prices stabilize and in supporting America’s shale industry as he campaigns for reelection in November.

And yet when Moscow and Riyadh finally seemed to have found common ground on production cuts, at a meeting on Thursday of OPEC+ nations that followed a flurry of diplomatic activity and high-level calls, it was Mexico that called time.

Lopez Obrador refused to sign off on the deal, even after the other 22 nations inked the pact to withdraw 10 million barrels a day from the market in a bid to tame a price plunge. From his office at the National Palace in Mexico City, the president known as AMLO was worried about only one thing: Pemex.

Mexico’s national oil producer, with debt of more than $100 billion, is the centerpiece of his administration’s efforts to become self-sufficient in energy generation and stem a 15-year decline in production. Slashing 400,000 barrels a day to comply with the OPEC+ deal would put on hold his ambitious plan to return Pemex to its past glory. It was also a response reflective of a leader who has stubbornly gone his own way, including an initial refusal to enact stringent lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMLO, a populist who spent his political career decrying the rich and powerful, has relied frequently on his reputation as a president who advocates for his people, especially poorer workers, and who eschews the trappings of high office including a private jet. He’s yet to travel overseas or attend multilateral meetings since coming to power in December 2018.

Long Call

With Saudi Arabia making the whole deal dependent on the participation of the Latin American country and amid growing irritation by energy officials taking part in a call that dragged well into the night in many parts of the world, AMLO was only willing to offer a cut of 100,000 barrels, or about 5.6% of Pemex’s production.

As the likelihood of a deal faded, Lopez Obrador received a call from someone with much at stake: His friend Donald Trump, with whom he has struck up an unexpected rapport.

Even so, when the U.S. president tried to convince AMLO to accept the OPEC terms, the Mexican leader insisted Pemex wasn’t able to reduce its output that much, said presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez. In the end, the U.S. seemingly agreed to shoulder an additional 250,000 barrels to cover for Mexico’s position and in theory unlock the general agreement. The OPEC+ talks with Mexico will extend into Saturday, according to one delegate.

“Andres Manuel made the proposal to Trump and Trump accepted it. It was completely cordial,” Ramirez said.

Read more: Global Oil Deal Elusive as Saudis Suffer String of Setbacks

No Choice

Trump had no choice but to absorb the production cut because Lopez Obrador wasn’t willing to budge, said a person familiar with the call who is not authorized to speak publicly. The U.S. president didn’t ask AMLO specifically for anything in return, the person added.

“The United States will help Mexico along and they’ll reimburse us sometime at a later date when they’re prepared to do so,” Trump said on Friday at a White House briefing. The president suggested that compensation from Mexico could be “in the distant future” while arguing there was “no real cost” of limiting U.S. production.

“It’s staying in the ground, you have it, you have it for another day,” Trump said. “It’s actually cheaper than storing it when you take it out.” He also took pains to refer to AMLO as someone with whom he has a “great relationship, great friendship,” saying he could understand where the Mexican president was coming from in his stance on the output cuts.

Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle told Radio Formula later on Friday that she didn’t know exactly what Trump meant when he said the U.S. would be reimbursed for the agreement with Mexico to cut production. It’s possible the U.S. president was simply referring to the close relationship the countries have, she said.

