An Unexpected Way to Weather Inflation? Lush Enterprises Says Options Trading

While the American economic landscape worsens, experts propose single parents learn option trading to become financially stable.

LAYTON, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Between COVID-19, supply chain issues, and the Russia Ukraine conflict, U​S inflation is becoming more and more severe. In fact, from 2023 to 2022, the US inflation rate ballooned by six percent, while the annual inflation rate has soared from 3.2 percent in 2011 to a staggering 8.3 percent in 2022.

Single parents have been hit especially hard. According to the National Women's Law Center, one in four working mothers have incomes near or below the poverty line, and about 40% of mothers are toiling away in low-growth, low-wage jobs.

Many of these mothers work multiple jobs to make ends meet, and some still struggle to provide adequate care for their children. It doesn't help that childcare costs are at an all-time high; the Economic Policy Institute reports steep childcare costs that burden single parents with 27.9% to 52.6% of their income.

One financial expert proposes a solution for single mothers to climb out of their financial hole: options trading.

"There's a smarter way to make money other than working a 9-5 corporate world job," options trader Sun Yong Kim Mazzolini of Lush Enterprises says.

Rather than relying on companies to give you better wages, Mazzolini says individuals can take their finances into their own hands and learn how to trade. "Anyone with access to the internet can learn how to option trade, which allows you to make your own money, so you don't have to rely on someone else to pay you or throw you more hours," she continues.

Reports prove that trading can indeed be effective. A study by the Options Clearing Corporation reported that options traders who dedicate 20 hours per week to trading could earn an average annual income of $98,000.

"We've already seen how effective trading can be when individual traders arm themselves with knowledge," Mazzolini says. "Take the Game Stop stock saga, which saw its stock surge by more than1,500% thanks to a group of Reddit traders."

Not only can trading help workers climb out of debt, but it can also help workers retire early from their 9-5 jobs. Individual trading also beats trading with a firm, which Mazzolini says can swallow up most of your earnings from agent fees, faulty investments, and mandatory holdings and deposits.

Ultimately, Mazzolini advises workers to take their finances into their own hands and strike away from the norm to craft additional revenue streams. "There are lucrative side hustles that will offer good income to meet the demands of today's world," she says. And as a single parent, trading can empower moms and dads with financial freedom while giving them back much needed time with their children.

