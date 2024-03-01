'Unfortunate': $20 million Tallahassee airport deal with aviation company falls apart

Conceptual Site Plan for Burrell Aviation Tallahassee LLC

High hopes that a Colorado-based aviation company would invest more than $20 million at Tallahassee International Airport have crashed after the city says it severed ties due to the company failing to meet terms in its lease agreement.

City officials heralded Burrell Aviation's entry into Tallahassee's market two years ago as more evidence of an economic ascent at the airport. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called "it the beginning of the game change."

Aviation Director David Pollard said the lease agreement was terminated effective October 2023 though news of the deal falling through has not been reported.

"They weren't paying us, and they also failed to meet some of the requirements within the terms of the agreement regarding timelines and preliminary construction plans," said Pollard, in an interview with the Democrat. "It's unfortunate, but we've moved on."

The Democrat reported in 2022 that the city was in the midst of finalizing terms with Burrell Aviation to lease roughly 19 acres at the airport. Burrell was slated to spend a minimum of $20 million in capital expenses to build a facility and generate more than $8 million in new revenue for the airport spanning the agreement.

"We have been waiting decades for this type of activity out of the airport," Dailey said at the time of the project that was expected to carry a $60 million total economic impact.

In the next 30 to 60 days, Pollard said a new Request For Proposals or RFP will be issued in the hopes of attracting another suitable company.

"I don't consider it to be a loss," Pollard said. "Sometimes these things happen, and we're going to continue to stay focused on our strategic goals and priorities as we always have."

The Democrat has reached out to Burrell Aviation for comment and has not yet heard back.

A blow to Tallahassee International Airport's economic streak

News reports of financial troubles could be tied to why the Burrell Aviation deal fell through.

Dan Burrell, the company's founder and executive chairman, was sued by First Western Bank in Arkansas in November on claims that it made four loans to the entrepreneur between 2019 and 2022, a Jan. 22, 2024, article in the Denver Post reported. The bank, according to the article, was asking an Aspen judge to let it foreclose on a half-dozen properties that are collateral for those loans totaling $56 million.

Burrell then countersued First Western in January, according to the post, accusing the bank of violating federal lending laws, interfering with an auction of his $38.5 million house, invading his privacy and causing him a "public disgrace."

Burrell Aviation has facilities in airports nationwide, including Orlando and Phoenix, according to its website.

It's described as being "capable of providing advanced, build-to-suit facility solutions for a variety of aviation users across North America, in sectors that include (among others) air cargo, integrated logistics, cold storage, aerospace/defense, medical supply, governmental/emergency services, local industrial, general aviation, maintenance, repair & overhaul (“MRO”), third-party logistics, surface logistics, and emerging technologies."

In Tallahassee, Burrell Aviation was slated to generate an estimated 290 permanent jobs and more than 250 temporary construction jobs.

In recent months, Tallahassee's airport has been flying high on an economic development streak with its year-over-year increase in passengers and highly celebrated announcement of JetBlue entering the market with nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, Silver Airways, a regional airline based in Fort Lauderdale, announced on Facebook that it will begin the new flight service three times a week starting March 6 that included Tallahassee's airport.

Most notable, a new $28-million International Processing Center is under construction and is expected to unlock international access for travelers and economic development. The center, a decade in the making, would ultimately allow residents to book non-stop flights overseas, including charter, business or general aviation flights. Some could include flights to the Caribbean, Central and South America and Canada.

During a recent appearance at a Network for Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey pointed to the airport expansion as a “game-changer” in economic development, according to a WFSU news report.

“Let us not forget that when we finish the international wing at the Tallahassee International Airport. That is a game-changer, folks," he said. "And our airport, by the way, has over a $950 million economic impact on an annual basis, right here. But with the expansion of international opportunities, both flights and shipping, it’s going to be unbelievable.”

