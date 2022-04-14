UNFXB wins 5 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

UNFXB, a forex broker, has won multiple awards for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai. The awards are listed below as follows:

Best New Liquidity Provider for Crypto Currencies - Turkey

Best New Brokerage for Spreads - Turkey

Best New Brokerage for Education Materials & Customer Support - Turkey

Excellence in Client Funds Security - Turkey

Most Admired CEO in Forex Industry - Mauritius

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. UNFXB was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on UNFXB winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "It's not often that we honour a winner with more than two awards, or even three or four, but UNFXB has knocked the ball out of the park this year and receives five separate awards covering two countries. An absolutely incredible achievement, congratulations to them."

Commenting on winning the award, Mr Sirus Abdollahi (CEO) of UNFXB said "Since the start of our activities in financial markets, honesty, transparency, providing the most complete and up-to-date services and trading tools, along with the highest level of security and users' satisfaction, have been among our main and the most basic principles and values and it has been made a large part of focus and investment on achieving this goal."

"The result of our effort and 18-year experience has led to providing series of unique services, including the complete trading symbols with the least sum of spread and commission, furthermore, the possibility of trading more than 200 digital currencies on Meta Trader platform. It has also provided an allocated account manager for clients, which has made us as leading broker in this field."

"Long-term success is ultimately defined by the extent in which customers' needs are met and the level of their satisfaction, and customer satisfaction is a key factor for every decision we make and receiving these awards is a great honor for us because it shows that we are on the right track and it is a motivating factor that is much stronger and more eager to take steps to achieve these lofty values."

About UNFXB

UNFXB brand is one of the subsidiaries of Unicorn Brokers Holding, which started its activities in 2016. UNFXB is an international financial markets operator that provides financial services and online trading opportunities on a global scale, and since its inception, backed by a strong team and years of experience, has been able to provide the best services and conditions for financial market traders.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

