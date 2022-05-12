U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

Ungerboeck Adds Chief Executive Roles as the Company Grows

Ungerboeck Software International
·3 min read
Ungerboeck Software International
Ungerboeck Software International

Jim McPherson

Jim McPherson has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer.
Jim McPherson has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer.

Mike Besecker

Mike joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.
Mike joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ungerboeck, the leader in event and venue management software, has added two roles on its chief executive leadership team to better position the company for accelerated growth and scale.

Jim McPherson has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO), and Mike Besecker joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately.

Ungerboeck spent the past several years making significant changes and investments to ensure the success of its customers, including expanding the Customer Success team, launching the Learning Center and professional certifications, acquiring other organizations, and leading product development.

That time was also spent on a deep look into the organizational structure with a focus on growing the business and better serving our clients as the industry evolves. Adding the new roles will elevate the company’s ability to invest in the future.

As the company’s first CCO, McPherson is responsible for the global efforts of Ungerboeck’s Professional and Technical Solutions and Customer Success Management teams.

“Customer success is more than one team or one department – it’s our compass heading and ethos,” said McPherson. “Establishing the role of CCO further emphasizes and crystallizes that, company-wide, everything we do is to help drive successful customer outcomes and experiences.”

With over 22 years of experience leading software companies and building sales and revenue management teams, Besecker is a transformational revenue leader and operating executive with a passion for building, leading, and scaling global sales and account services organizations. As CRO, he will focus on sales development and growth in the market segment strategy and building sales and business development globally.

Besecker will lead a global team of account executives, account managers, solution engineers, sales development representatives, and commercial operators responsible for the entire customer revenue lifecycle.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a passionate team dedicated to customer success and the entire customer journey,” Besecker said. “I look forward to extending our lead position in the event management SaaS industry while living our mission of ‘empowering people who bring people together.’”

Ungerboeck President and CEO Manish Chandak said adding the two roles reflects the company’s commitment to investing in growth and customer success. Having the right team in place will take Ungerboeck to the next level in its evolution.

“Mike as Chief Revenue Officer, with his deep expertise in sales and revenue management, will help us scale our customer acquisition and account services by building a global team with tools and techniques that make us efficient and effective,” Chandak said.

“And Jim as Chief Customer Officer, with his passion for customer success, will help us further elevate customer satisfaction,” he continued. “Jim brings market-leading practices, knowledge, and training that will enhance the services our knowledgeable and experienced Customer Success team provides.”

About Ungerboeck
Ungerboeck provides industry-leading event and venue management software to over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries, empowering the people that bring people together. Its comprehensive platform offers event professionals powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) technology that provides a 360-view of their business, allowing them to cut costs, save time, and increase revenue. Founded in 1985, Ungerboeck is headquartered in the United States, with regional presence in Germany, France, Mexico, England, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. ungerboeck.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a14f2620-8ff5-4d85-8433-7b6e29d63b34

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95a59d30-f984-496a-9da1-f0d6ccd04eb4

CONTACT: For additional information about Ungerboeck, please contact Stacie Bauer at 636-300-5606 x113 or via email atstacie.bauer@ungerboeck.com.


