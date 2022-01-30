Unhosted Wallets Rule Will be Considered in 2022, Says U.S. Treasury
BeInCrypto –
Crypto advocates are not happy about a rule that is set to be reviewed this year by the Treasury department, as the battle intensifies between the government’s desire to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, and the crypto industry’s desire to avoid surveillance.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto