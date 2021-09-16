Uni Hospital in Bulgaria Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni Hospital (https://www.unihospitalbg.bg/en) in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program (http://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/) for its Medical Travel Services Program.

We congratulate Uni Hospital for achieving GHA Accreditation and for supporting the needs of medical tourism patients.

Uni Hospital is a state-of-the-art hospital and is the result of the largest private investment in Bulgarian healthcare in the past 25 years. The hospital's mission is to offer patients in Bulgaria and abroad a comprehensive range of highly specialized medical services and leading technology in one convenient location.

According to Dr. Iavor Drenski, Chief Executive Officer of Assarel Panagyrishte Zdrave Ltd. owner of Uni Hospital, "The strive for patent safety and quality assurance is our utmost goal and we are now evaluated and certified for our achievements in medical care. Now Uni Hospital is certified by Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services and will continue providing our holistic and state-of-art medical protocols to a broader range of patients in our region and for global medical travelers."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program was established with the goal of enhancing the patient experience for medical travelers across the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum. GHA standards, accredited by ISQua (through the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association), provide concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs and expectations and are consistently monitored for improvement. Additionally, GHA provides healthcare organizations with a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their medical travel services, but also impact business performance.

Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program stated, "Global Healthcare Accreditation provides a unique opportunity for organizations to conduct a deep dive into their global/international patient service units and an opportunity to have an impact on improving the quality, safety and experience for all patients who travel for care. We congratulate Uni Hospital, one of the premier hospitals in Bulgaria, for achieving GHA Accreditation and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical tourism patients."

About Uni Hospital:

Uni Hospital is a general facility that provides complete and comprehensive care to patients by prominent specialists aided by modern therapeutic methods and cutting-edge medical equipment. The hospital follows the principles of personalized medicine in all medical specialties - emergency, pediatrics, oncology, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, cardiology, vascular surgery, abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics, internal medicine, etc. The full cycle of state-of-art comprehensive medical care is closed by screening – prevention - diagnosis - treatment - long-term care and rehabilitation. Uni Hospital Oncology center has national and regional significance. The treatment quality of oncological diseases and their control is possible due to the unique combination of experienced specialists, A-class equipment, care and support for patients and their relatives.

For more information visit: https://www.unihospitalbg.bg/en

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:

GHA is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with a specialized focus in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel.



Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

For more information visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

