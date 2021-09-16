U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,470.25
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.40
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,955.10
    +510.34 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.41
    +37.20 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.16
    +35.67 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Uni Hospital in Bulgaria Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation

·3 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni Hospital (https://www.unihospitalbg.bg/en) in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program (http://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/) for its Medical Travel Services Program.

We congratulate Uni Hospital for achieving GHA Accreditation and for supporting the needs of medical tourism patients.

Uni Hospital is a state-of-the-art hospital and is the result of the largest private investment in Bulgarian healthcare in the past 25 years. The hospital's mission is to offer patients in Bulgaria and abroad a comprehensive range of highly specialized medical services and leading technology in one convenient location.

According to Dr. Iavor Drenski, Chief Executive Officer of Assarel Panagyrishte Zdrave Ltd. owner of Uni Hospital, "The strive for patent safety and quality assurance is our utmost goal and we are now evaluated and certified for our achievements in medical care. Now Uni Hospital is certified by Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services and will continue providing our holistic and state-of-art medical protocols to a broader range of patients in our region and for global medical travelers."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program was established with the goal of enhancing the patient experience for medical travelers across the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum. GHA standards, accredited by ISQua (through the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association), provide concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs and expectations and are consistently monitored for improvement. Additionally, GHA provides healthcare organizations with a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their medical travel services, but also impact business performance.

Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program stated, "Global Healthcare Accreditation provides a unique opportunity for organizations to conduct a deep dive into their global/international patient service units and an opportunity to have an impact on improving the quality, safety and experience for all patients who travel for care. We congratulate Uni Hospital, one of the premier hospitals in Bulgaria, for achieving GHA Accreditation and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical tourism patients."

About Uni Hospital:
Uni Hospital is a general facility that provides complete and comprehensive care to patients by prominent specialists aided by modern therapeutic methods and cutting-edge medical equipment. The hospital follows the principles of personalized medicine in all medical specialties - emergency, pediatrics, oncology, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, cardiology, vascular surgery, abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics, internal medicine, etc. The full cycle of state-of-art comprehensive medical care is closed by screening – prevention - diagnosis - treatment - long-term care and rehabilitation. Uni Hospital Oncology center has national and regional significance. The treatment quality of oncological diseases and their control is possible due to the unique combination of experienced specialists, A-class equipment, care and support for patients and their relatives.

For more information visit: https://www.unihospitalbg.bg/en

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:
GHA is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with a specialized focus in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel.

Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

For more information visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uni-hospital-in-bulgaria-achieves-global-healthcare-accreditation-301377671.html

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation

Recommended Stories

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • SAS tells employees to get vaccinated or they could lose their jobs

    SAS already had been requiring employees to get vaccinated before returning to work in person.

  • Pfizer and Moderna support COVID booster shots

    Pfizer and Moderna are pushing for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, but the Food and Drug Administration has yet to support a third dose. Many Americans still need to be convinced to get their first shot. Omar Villafranca has more.

  • Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

    The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Virus Expert Really Wants You to Understand the Stakes We a

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • Biogen Launches High-Dose Spinraza Trial In Evrysdi Treated Patients: What You Need To Know

    Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Spinraza (nusinersen), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug launched in early 2017, faces new competition from Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) oral entrant Evrysdi (risdiplam). Biogen has unveiled plans to test Spinraza in patients who've already been treated with Evrysdi. Spinraza is already approved as a 12-mg dose, and the new trial will test loading doses of 50 mg two weeks apart plus maintenance doses of 28 mg every four months for about 2.5 years. Enrollment will

  • Mum who nearly died of COVID vaccine side effects vows to let daughter have jab

    Kirsty Hext, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the second jab.

  • South Carolina officials want out of mask mandate ban suit

    The plaintiffs are challenging a budget measure passed this summer that prevents South Carolina districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. In papers filed last week, attorneys for McMaster — a Republican who has said repeatedly that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools — argued that the ACLU and its clients “have not alleged, and they cannot reasonably or plausibly allege, that Governor McMaster acted with bad faith or gross misconduct.”

  • Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

    In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard

  • Obituary blames unvaccinated people for woman’s death: ‘The cost was her life’

    ‘She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be,’ says the son of Candace Ayers

  • The best way to avoid new Covid variants is to delay booster shots

    Prioritizing global vaccine distribution over booster shots can help prevent the emergence of dangerous new variants.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.