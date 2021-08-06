U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,973.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.50
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    +0.86 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.14
    -0.83 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8250
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,602.41
    +2,388.25 (+6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.40
    +20.50 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.58
    +8.15 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists eye improved payroll growth in July, expect unemployment rate to fall to 5.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Highlights and Financial Results:

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·25 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Consolidated sales of $416.4 million, up 37.6% year over year, reflecting a recovery from trough levels of business activity in the second quarter of 2020; consolidated organic growth(1) of 28.5%;

  • EBITDA([1]) of $0.5 million; adjusted EBITDA(1) of $34.1 million or 8.2% of sales, up $19.3 million or 330 basis points versus the second quarter of 2020, reflecting both a recovery in sales and certain efficiency gains;

  • Special items of $13.0 million mainly from severance costs resulting from changes to executive leadership and a change in estimates of $20.6 million related to inventory obsolescence in the FinishMaster U.S. segment; and

  • EPS of $(0.48); adjusted EPS(1) of $0.21, up $0.44 versus the second quarter of 2020.

Unless otherwise indicated in this press release, all amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select" or "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results which reflect strong market recovery from the worst of the pandemic and sequential improvement in the business. Revenues increased 38% to $416 million while EBITDA(1) , once adjusted for special items and others, more than doubled to reach $34 million, or a margin of 8.2%," stated Brian McManus, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

"This strong profitability combined with active cash management translated into cash flow from operations of $43 million which we used primarily to reduce our total net debt, ending the quarter with an improved leverage ratio of 2.9x. In June, we successfully amended our credit agreement providing us with increased flexibility while meaningfully reducing our cost of borrowing. Had we amended the credit agreement at the beginning of the second quarter, we estimate our net finance costs would have been about $2 million lower.

Our near-term focus is to align the three businesses with our vision for the future while identifying growth opportunities. We expect 2021 to be a good year but remain cautiously optimistic as we progressively recover from the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and manage through the ongoing challenges related to the supply chain. We are positioning the business for the long term and see many opportunities ahead in all three businesses," concluded Mr. McManus.

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The following table presents selected consolidated information:


Second quarters

Six-month periods

(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, percentages and otherwise specified)

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

OPERATING RESULTS







Sales

416,412

302,534

37.6

786,531

710,218

10.7

EBITDA(1)

488

(2,674)

118.2

25,244

12,406

103.5

EBITDA margin(1)

0.1%

(0.9%)


3.2%

1.7%


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

34,137

14,841

130.0

62,319

31,627

97.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

8.2%

4.9%


7.9%

4.5%


EBT

(23,697)

(30,967)

23.5

(23,190)

(39,583)

41.4

EBT margin(1)

(5.7%)

(10.2%)


(2.9%)

(5.6%)


Adjusted EBT(1)

11,081

(12,449)

189.0

16,127

(18,324)

188.0

Adjusted EBT margin (1)

2.7%

(4.1%)


2.1%

(2.6%)


Change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence

20,600

-


20,600

-


Special items

13,049

17,515


16,475

19,221


Net loss

(20,253)

(24,169)

16.2

(20,040)

(30,910)

35.2

Adjusted earnings (loss)(1)

8,789

(9,655)

191.0

12,520

(13,956)

189.7

Free cash flows(1)

41,032

33,330

23.1

34,873

15,131

130.5

COMMON SHARE DATA







Net loss

(0.48)

(0.57)

15.8

(0.47)

(0.73)

35.6

Adjusted earnings (loss)(1)

0.21

(0.23)

191.3

0.30

(0.33)

190.9












June 30,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020


FINANCIAL POSITION







Total net debt(1)




348,307

370,252


(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Consolidated sales of $416.4 million for the quarter increased by 37.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020, mainly driven by organic growth of 28.5% and by the favourable fluctuations of the British and the Canadian currencies. This performance reflected a recovery from trough levels of business activity in the second quarter of 2020. Organic sales continued to improve sequentially, as all segments reported positive organic growth for the quarter: 62.6% by The Parts Alliance U.K., 28.4% by FinishMaster U.S. and 12.3% by the Canadian Automotive Group.

The Corporation generated EBITDA of $0.5 million for the quarter, which was impacted by a change in estimates of $20.6 million related to inventory obsolescence in the FinishMaster U.S. segment and special items of $13.0 million, mainly for severance related to executive leadership changes. Once adjusted, the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin increased by $19.3 million and 330 basis points respectively to $34.1 million and 8.2%, from $14.8 million and 4.9% in 2020. This performance was the result of improved gross margins, improved fixed cost absorption related to organic sales growth, as well as a streamlined cost structure. The second quarter last year was affected by additional inventory and bad debt reserves of about $7.1 million or 240 basis points.
These elements were partially offset by a higher level of expenses, as the same quarter of 2020 had reduced expenses derived from temporary lay-offs, reduction of working hours and temporary closure of company‑operated stores in response to the effects of the pandemic. Moreover, the current quarter was affected by higher stock‑based compensation due to the recent appreciation of the share price and grants to new executives.

Net loss of $20.3 million was reported for the current quarter compared to $24.2 million in 2020. Adjusted earnings for the current quarter increased by $18.5 million to $8.8 million from an adjusted loss of $9.7 million in 2020, primarily driven by improved operational performance and profitability, while the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by the pandemic.

Segmented Second Quarter Results
The FinishMaster U.S. segment reported sales of $171.3 million, organically increasing by 28.4%, compared to the corresponding quarter last year, a recovery from trough levels of business activity in the quarter of 2020. This segment reported an EBITDA of $(7.7) million for the quarter. Once adjusted for change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence and for special items, EBITDA was $13.2 million or 7.7% of sales, compared to $4.5 million or 3.3% of sales in 2020, an improvement of 440 basis points. The current quarter results benefitted from additional volume of sales, increased gross margin and fixed cost absorption. In addition, this segment took advantage of price increases and a streamlined cost structure as a result of improvement plans. For the third quarter in a row, this segment reported an adjusted EBITDA exceeding the previous quarter, both in dollar and margin, the outcome of measures initiated during the 2020 year.

The Canadian Automotive Group segment reported sales of $145.3 million, an increase of 27.1%, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, driven by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar and organic growth of 12.3%, all distribution channels recovering from trough levels of business activity in the second quarter of 2020. This segment reported an EBITDA of $17.2 million for the quarter. Once adjusted for special items, EBITDA was $17.7 million or 12.2% of sales, compared to $12.9 million or 11.3% of sales in 2020, an improvement of 90 basis points, attributable to additional sales volume, savings from the workforce alignment, as well as additional vendor rebates, in part due to timing. Furthermore, the second quarter of 2020 was affected by additional bad debt expenses. Despite the context of COVID‑19, this segment generated, for a fourth consecutive quarter, improved adjusted EBITDA related to the respective comparable quarter, both in dollar and percentage of sales.

The Parts Alliance U.K. segment reported sales of $99.9 million, for an increase of 82.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020, propelled by organic growth of 62.6% and a strong British pound against the US dollar during the current quarter of 2021. This segment reported an EBITDA of $5.6 million for the quarter, and once adjusted for special items, EBITDA was $8.3 million or 8.3% of sales, an increase of $8.0 million or 770 basis points, compared to $0.3 million or 0.6% of sales in 2020. This improvement was driven by additional sales volume, savings from the rightsizing of the workforce, as well as an improved gross margin from price increases, while the second quarter of 2020 was affected by additional bad debt expenses. This segment generated, for a fourth consecutive quarter, improved adjusted EBITDA related to the respective comparable quarter, both in dollar and percentage of sales.

SIX-MONTH PERIOD RESULTS
Consolidated sales of $786.5 million for the period increased by 10.7% compared to the same period in 2020, mainly driven by organic growth of 6.2%, the favourable fluctuations of the British and the Canadian currencies and business acquisitions. This performance offsets the adverse impact of a different number of billing days and the expected erosion from the consolidation of company-operated stores. On a year‑to‑date basis, both the Canadian Automotive Group and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments reported a positive organic growth, while the FinishMaster U.S. segment reported a slightly negative organic growth of 0.3%.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA of $25.2 million for the period, which was impacted by a change in estimates of $20.6 million related to inventory obsolescence in the FinishMaster U.S. segment and special items of $16.5 million, mainly for severance related to changes to executive leadership. Once adjusted, the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin increased by $30.7 million and 340 basis points respectively to $62.3 million and 7.9%, from $31.6 million and 4.5% in 2020. This performance resulted from improved gross margins due to additional volume rebates and price increases, a streamlined cost structure related to the improvement plans, as well as an improved fixed cost absorption related to organic sales growth. The period of 2020 was impacted by additional inventory and bad debt reserves, foreign exchange losses in relation to the depreciation of the Canadian dollar and the British pound and a one-time charge, a total impact of about $12.4 million or 170 basis points. These elements were partially offset by a higher level of expenses, while the same period of 2020 benefitted from actions in response to the effects of the pandemic. Moreover, the current period was affected by higher stock-based compensation related to the recent appreciation of the share price and grants to new executive members.

Net loss of $20.0 million was reported for the current period compared to $30.9 million in 2020. Adjusted earnings for the current period increased by $26.5 million to $12.5 million from an adjusted loss of $14.0 million in 2020, essentially driven by improved operational performance and profitability, reaping the rewards of improvement plans and initiatives put in place, while the period of 2020 was impacted by the pandemic.

Segmented Six-Month Period Results
The FinishMaster U.S. segment reported sales of $329.5 million, a decrease of 1.8%, compared to last year, mainly due to an unfavourable difference in the number of billing days. On a year-to-date basis, this segment reported organic growth close to neutral, the performance of the current period offsetting the corresponding period of 2020, which was fully impacted by the effects of the pandemic during the second quarter. This segment reported an EBITDA of $1.9 million for the period, which, once adjusted for a change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence and special items, grew to $23.3 million or 7.1% of sales, compared to $16.6 million or 4.9% of sales in 2020, an improvement of 220 basis points, despite a similar level of organic sales. This performance was attributable to improvement plans and associated savings from reduced workforce and the consolidation of company-operated stores. In addition, this segment took advantage of price increases, a partial reversal of bad debt provision stemming from improved collection, and a reduction of discretionary expenses. During the period of 2020, this segment was affected by additional inventory obsolescence and bad debt expenses as well as a one‑time charge.

The Canadian Automotive Group segment reported sales of $260.4 million, an increase of 16.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, driven by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar and organic growth of 6.6%. This segment reported an EBITDA of $28.9 million for the period, which, once adjusted for special items, was $29.4 million or 11.3% of sales, compared to $15.6 million or 7.0% of sales in 2020, an improvement of 430 basis points. This growth was attributable to additional sales volume, savings from the workforce alignment, as well as additional vendor rebates, in part due to timing. Furthermore, the period of 2021 benefitted from a reduction of discretionary expenses in relation to the pandemic, while the period of 2020 was affected by large foreign exchange losses.

The Parts Alliance U.K. segment reported sales of $196.6 million, for an increase of 29.9% compared to the same period in 2020, driven by organic growth of 20.2% and a strong British pound against the US dollar during the current period of 2021, exceeding the unfavourable variance in the number of billing days and the expected erosion resulting from the consolidation of company‑operated stores. This segment reported an EBITDA of $15.5 million for the period. Once adjusted for special items, EBITDA was $18.2 million or 9.3% of sales, compared to $5.0 million or 3.3% of sales in 2020. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 600 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, driven by additional sales volume, savings from the rightsizing of the workforce, as well as an improved gross margin from price increases.

AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY
Effective June 25, 2021, the Corporation amended the existing credit facility, meaningfully reducing borrowing costs while preserving flexibility and liquidity. Under the amendment, the aggregate amount available under the credit facility was reduced from $565 million to $500 million. The agreement now provides a $350 million secured long-term revolving credit facility, as well as two secured term facilities for a total principal amount of $150 million, all of which mature on June 30, 2023. The facilities are secured by a first ranking lien on all of the Corporation's assets.

CONFERENCE CALL
Uni-Select will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results for 2021 on August 6, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern. To join the conference, dial 1 888 390-0549 (or 1 416 764-8682 for international calls).

A recording of the conference call will be available from 11:30 AM Eastern on August 6, 2021, until 11:59 PM Eastern on September 6, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1 888 390-0541 followed by 249252#.

A webcast of the quarterly results conference call will also be accessible through the "Investors" section of our website at uniselect.com where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT
With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive and will. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to our expectation as to the expected cost savings resulting from the Continuous Improvement Plan, productivity, efficiency and right-sizing initiatives and the expected timing of those savings and related costs, and our ability to face the ongoing economic uncertainty. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which may cause expressed expectations to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this press release and our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. In particular, Uni-Select continues to face uncertainty related to the duration and severity of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the related impacts on its business. There is limited visibility on the duration of or future changes to the various government‑imposed restrictions which have recently begun to ease in various degrees in the jurisdictions where we operate. There can be no assurance that any restrictions that have or will be lifted will not be reinstated. The duration and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Uni-Select's business, including its operations and the market for its securities, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, and include the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic, vaccinations and treatments for the virus and the actions taken in various jurisdictions to contain or treat the outbreak. These impacts could in turn, amongst other things, negatively impact Uni-Select's liquidities and/or its ability to remain in compliance with covenants under its indebtedness.

Risks and uncertainties to which the forward-looking statements are subject also include the risk factors described in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the heading "Risk Management" available on www.sedar.com as well as on Uni-Select's website at www.uniselect.com. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The information included in this Press release contains certain financial measures that are inconsistent with IFRS. Non–IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The Corporation is of the opinion that users of its Press release may analyze its results based on these measurements. The following presents performance measures used by the Corporation which are not defined by IFRS.

Organic growth – This measure consists of quantifying the increase in consolidated sales between two given periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, the erosion of sales from the consolidation of company–operated stores, exchange-rate fluctuations and when necessary, the variance in the number of billing days. This measure enables Uni-Select to evaluate the intrinsic trend in the sales generated by its operational base in comparison with the rest of the market. Organic growth is based on what management regards as reasonable and may not be comparable to other corporations' organic growth.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA – EBITDA represents net earnings excluding finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service and incur debt. It should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to sales or net earnings, as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Adjusted EBITDA contains certain adjustments, which may affect the comparability of the Corporation's financial results. These adjustments include, among other things, restructuring and other charges as well as change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence.

EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin – EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of EBITDA to sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to sales.

Adjusted EBT, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share – Management uses adjusted EBT, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to assess EBT, net earnings and net earnings per share from operating activities, containing certain adjustments, net of income taxes for adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, which may affect the comparability of the Corporation's financial results. Management considers that these measures facilitate the analysis and provide the best understanding of the Corporation's operational performance. The intent of these measures is to provide additional information.

These adjustments include, among other things, restructuring and other charges, change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence as well as amortization of intangible assets related to The Parts Alliance acquisition. The exclusion of these items does not indicate that they are non-recurring.

EBT margin and adjusted EBT margin – EBT margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of EBT to sales. Adjusted EBT margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBT to sales.

Free cash flows – This measure corresponds to the cash flows from operating activities according to the consolidated statements of cash flows adjusted for the following items: net acquisitions of property and equipment, net advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers, as well as net acquisitions and development of intangible assets. Uni-Select considers the free cash flows to be a good indicator of financial strength and of operating performance because it shows the amount of funds available to manage growth, repay debt, reinvest in the Corporation and capitalize on various market opportunities that arise.

The free cash flows exclude certain other funds generated and used according to the consolidated statements of cash flows. Therefore, it should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated statements of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Total net debt – This measure consists of long-term debt, including the portion due within a year, net of cash.

Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA – This ratio corresponds to total net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA.

The following table presents a reconciliation of organic growth.


Second quarters

Six-month periods


2021


2020


2021


2020

FinishMaster U.S.

171,261


133,374


329,464


335,573

Canadian Automotive Group

145,267


114,299


260,429


223,240

The Parts Alliance U.K.

99,884


54,861


196,638


151,405

Sales

416,412


302,534


786,531


710,218




%




%

Sales variance

113,878


37.6


76,313


10.7

Conversion effect of the Canadian dollar and the British pound

(27,273)


(9.0)


(39,512)


(5.6)

Number of billing days

191


0.1


7,808


1.1

Erosion of sales from the consolidation of company–operated stores

401


0.1


1,167


0.2

Acquisitions

(865)


(0.3)


(1,476)


(0.2)

Consolidated organic growth

86,332


28.5


44,300


6.2

The following table presents a reconciliation of the EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA.


Second quarters

Six-month periods


2021


2020


%

2021


2020


%

Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)



(20,040)


(30,910)



Income tax recovery

(3,444)


(6,798)



(3,150)


(8,673)



Finance costs, net

8,884


12,398



17,762


19,500



Depreciation and amortization

15,301


15,895



30,672


32,489



EBITDA

488


(2,674)


118.2

25,244


12,406


103.5

EBITDA margin

0.1%


(0.9%)



3.2%


1.7%



Change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence

20,600


-



20,600


-



Special items

13,049


17,515



16,475


19,221



Adjusted EBITDA

34,137


14,841


130.0

62,319


31,627


97.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.2%


4.9%



7.9%


4.5%



The following table presents a reconciliation of the EBT and the adjusted EBT.


Second quarters


Six-month periods


2021


2020


%

2021


2020


%

Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)



(20,040)


(30,910)



Income tax recovery

(3,444)


(6,798)



(3,150)


(8,673)



EBT

(23,697)


(30,967)


23.5

(23,190)


(39,583)


41.4

EBT margin

(5.7%)


(10.2%)



(2.9%)


(5.6%)



Change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence

20,600


-



20,600


-



Special items

13,049


17,515



16,475


19,221



Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance

1,129


1,003



2,242


2,038



Adjusted EBT

11,081


(12,449)


189.0

16,127


(18,324)


188.0

Adjusted EBT margin

2.7%


(4.1%)



2.1%


(2.6%)














The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share.


Second quarters


Six-month periods



2021


2020


%

2021


2020


%

Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)


16.2

(20,040)


(30,910)


35.2

Change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence, net of taxes

16,274


-



16,274


-



Special items, net of taxes

9,830


13,390



12,446


14,661



Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance, net of taxes

944


1,124



1,846


2,293



Net tax impact of changes in rates and reversal of a contingency provision

1,994


-



1,994


-



Adjusted earnings (loss)

8,789


(9,655)


191.0

12,520


(13,956)


189.7

Loss per share

(0.48)


(0.57)


15.8

(0.47)


(0.73)


35.6

Change in estimates related to inventory obsolescence, net of taxes

0.39


-



0.39


-



Special items, net of taxes

0.23


0.31



0.29


0.35



Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of The Parts Alliance, net of taxes

0.02


0.03



0.04


0.05



Net tax impact of changes in rates and reversal of a contingency provision

0.05


-



0.05


-



Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

0.21


(0.23)


191.3

0.30


(0.33)


190.9

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flows.

The Corporation reviewed its definition of free cash flows to better reflect the amount of funds available to manage growth, repay debt, reinvest in the Corporation and capitalize on various market opportunities that arise. Accordingly, the comparative figures presented below were adjusted.


Second quarters

Six-month periods


2021


2020


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities

43,282


34,877


42,742


22,198

Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers

(2,465)


(877)


(7,152)


(4,322)

Reimbursement of advances to merchant members

3,040


536


3,756


1,392

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(2,166)


(1,248)


(3,386)


(3,806)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

319


289


565


420

Acquisitions and development of intangible assets

(978)


(247)


(1,652)


(751)

Free cash flows

41,032


33,330


34,873


15,131

UNI-SELECT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS


(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Quarters ended

June 30,


Six-month periods

ended June 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Sales

416,412


302,534


786,531


710,218

Purchases, net of changes in inventories

305,354


216,579


558,840


501,486

Gross margin

111,058


85,955


227,691


208,732









Salaries and benefits

69,380


45,153


131,855


117,318

Other operating expenses

28,141


25,961


54,117


59,787

Special items

13,049


17,515


16,475


19,221

Earnings (loss) before finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes

488


(2,674)


25,244


12,406









Depreciation and amortization

15,301


15,895


30,672


32,489

Finance costs, net

8,884


12,398


17,762


19,500

Loss before income taxes

(23,697)


(30,967)


(23,190)


(39,583)

Income tax recovery

(3,444)


(6,798)


(3,150)


(8,673)

Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)


(20,040)


(30,910)









Loss per share





...



Basic and diluted

(0.48)


(0.57)


(0.47)


(0.73)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands)








Basic and diluted

42,387


42,387


42,387


42,387




...












UNI-SELECT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited)

Quarters ended

June 30,


Six-month periods

ended June 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)


(20,040)


(30,910)









Other comprehensive income (loss)








Items that will subsequently be reclassified to net loss:








Effective portion of changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (net of income tax of $1 and $3 respectively for the quarter and six-month period ($54 and $155 in 2020))

(3)


(149)


8


(430)









Net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges transferred to net loss (net of income tax of $58 and $118 respectively for the quarter and six-month period ($42 and $52 in 2020))

154


116


316


144









Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of financial statements to the presentation currency

73


(4,255)


1,131


(11,855)









Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of debt designated
as a hedge of net investments in foreign operations

3,355


6,828


4,780


(2,848)


3,579


2,540


6,235


(14,989)









Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net loss:








Remeasurements of long-term employee benefit obligations (net of income tax of $274 and $2,650 respectively for the quarter and
six-month period ($2,063 and $2,875 in 2020))

(759)


(5,720)


7,350


(7,974)









Total other comprehensive income (loss)

2,820


(3,180)


13,585


(22,963)

Comprehensive loss

(17,433)


(27,349)


(6,455)


(53,873)

















UNI-SELECT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY










Attributable to shareholders

(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


Share
capital


Contributed

surplus


Equity component of the convertible debentures


Retained earnings (loss)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


Total

equity



























Balance, December 31, 2019


100,244


6,724


8,232


418,624


(26,830)


506,994














Net loss


-


-


-


(30,910)


-


(30,910)

Other comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(7,974)


(14,989)


(22,963)

Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(38,884)


(14,989)


(53,873)














Contributions by and distributions to shareholders:













Dividends


-


-


-


(2,923)


-


(2,923)

Stock-based compensation


-


1,199


-


-


-


1,199



-


1,199


-


(2,923)


-


(1,724)














Balance, June 30, 2020


100,244


7,923


8,232


376,817


(41,819)


451,397














Balance, December 31, 2020


100,244


8,404


8,232


378,196


(21,021)


474,055














Net loss


-


-


-


(20,040)


-


(20,040)

Other comprehensive income


-


-


-


7,350


6,235


13,585

Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


(12,690)


6,235


(6,455)














Contributions by and distributions to shareholders:













Stock-based compensation


-


256


-


-


-


256














Balance, June 30, 2021


100,244


8,660


8,232


365,506


(14,786)


467,856



























UNI-SELECT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited)

Quarters ended

June 30,


Six-month periods

ended June 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net loss

(20,253)


(24,169)


(20,040)


(30,910)

Non-cash items:








Special items and other

33,649


17,515


37,075


19,221

Depreciation and amortization

15,301


15,895


30,672


32,489

Finance costs, net

8,884


12,398


17,762


19,500

Income tax recovery

(3,444)


(6,798)


(3,150)


(8,673)

Amortization and reserves related to incentives granted to customers

3,921


3,966


8,601


9,735

Other non-cash items

1,071


1,519


1,892


1,799

Changes in working capital items

15,020


21,574


(11,881)


(6,217)

Interest paid

(9,611)


(8,219)


(16,517)


(13,561)

Income taxes recovered (paid)

(1,256)


1,196


(1,672)


(1,185)

Cash flows from operating activities

43,282


34,877


42,742


22,198









INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Business acquisition

-


-


-


(4,482)

Business disposal

-


-


-


258

Net balance of purchase price

-


55


(58)


41

Cash held in escrow

-


747


-


747

Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers

(2,465)


(877)


(7,152)


(4,322)

Reimbursement of advances to merchant members

3,040


536


3,756


1,392

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(2,166)


(1,248)


(3,386)


(3,806)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

319


289


565


420

Acquisitions and development of intangible assets

(978)


(247)


(1,652)


(751)

Other provisions paid

(36)


(131)


(252)


(188)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(2,286)


(876)


(8,179)


(10,691)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Increase in long-term debt

36,221


507,999


39,014


542,960

Repayment of long-term debt

(80,495)


(524,623)


(95,617)


(542,253)

Net increase (decrease) in merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund

92


226


(346)


51

Dividends paid

-


(2,786)


-


(5,803)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(44,182)


(19,184)


(56,949)


(5,045)

Effects of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash

125


372


418


(1,230)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(3,061)


15,189


(21,968)


5,232

Cash, beginning of period

35,472


25,751


54,379


35,708

Cash, end of period

32,411


40,940


32,411


40,940

















UNI-SELECT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited)

June 30,


Dec. 31,


2021


2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash

32,411


54,379

Cash held in escrow

1,063


1,475

Trade and other receivables

202,446


188,808

Income taxes receivable

2,130


2,025

Inventory

352,221


368,992

Prepaid expenses

10,399


9,520

Total current assets

600,670


625,199

Investments and advances to merchant members

25,524


27,106

Property and equipment

148,091


155,071

Intangible assets

181,289


186,863

Goodwill

343,699


340,328

Deferred tax assets

38,435


40,705

TOTAL ASSETS

1,337,708


1,375,272

LIABILITIES




Current liabilities:




Trade and other payables

334,134


313,600

Balance of purchase price, net

1,394


1,796

Provision for restructuring charges

2,058


3,246

Income taxes payable

3,703


8,359

Current portion of long-term debt and merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund

27,862


28,406

Derivative financial instruments

2,545


4,579

Total current liabilities

371,696


359,986

Long-term employee benefit obligations

25,623


28,337

Long-term debt

352,929


396,289

Convertible debentures

91,155


87,728

Merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund

5,862


6,041

Other provisions

1,453


1,395

Deferred tax liabilities

21,134


21,441

TOTAL LIABILITIES

869,852


901,217

TOTAL EQUITY

467,856


474,055

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,337,708


1,375,272









SOURCE Uni-Select Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c6510.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Jumped 7.5% Today

    Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations

    Zillow Group Inc. on Thursday forecast large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales, but the costs of that effort seem to be cutting into profit and hurting the stock. Zillow (ZG) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $1.31 billion, up from sales of $768 million in the same quarter a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many companies’ finances. Zillow closed the day’s regular session with a 0.1% decrease to $110.30.

  • AngloGold Plunges as Key African Mine May Stay Shut All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. dropped as much as 12% after it cut production forecast and said a key mine in Ghana may not resume output this year after an accident in May.The company lowered its output goal by about 12% after removing planned gold from the Obuasi operation. Mining activities at the project will remain suspended pending the conclusion of a third-party review of the mining and ground management plans.While AngloGold hopes to restarts the mine by year-end, it would take a

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why HubSpot Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Another growth upgrade has investors feeling more optimistic about the software specialist's business.