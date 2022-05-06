U.S. markets closed

Uni-Select Inc. Reports Director Election Results

2 min read
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 5, 2022 by live webcast. All seven nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2022 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Michelle Cormier

29,803,885

99.26%

221,753

0.74%

Martin Garand

29,951,987

99.75%

73,651

0.25%

Karen Laflamme

30,010,230

99.95%

15,408

0.05%

Chantel E. Lenard

28,807,562

95.94%

1,218,076

4.06%

Brian McManus

29,774,681

99.16%

250,957

0.84%

Frederick J. Mifflin

29,893,261

99.56%

132,377

0.44%

David G. Samuel

29,932,102

99.69%

93,536

0.31%

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 5,000 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 80 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K., Uni-Select, through GSF Car Parts, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

