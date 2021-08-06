UNIASSELVI, a Vitru subsidiary, receives authorization to offer a digital undergraduate course in nursing

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that the Brazilian Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education (Secretaria de Regulação e Supervisão do Ensino Superior) issued Ordinance number 802 on August 5, 2021, related to the completion of the legal and regulatory procedures of the Brazilian Ministry of Education (Ministério da Educação) to authorize Uniasselvi to offer a digital undergraduate course in nursing.



Uniasselvi achieved the highest grade possible (concept 5) in the authorization process and is therefore authorized to offer the course to 11,100 students annually.

The latest data published by the MEC about undergraduate nursing showed that, in 2019, 252 thousand students were enrolled in private on-campus nursing courses, comprising approximately 6% of all private undergraduate on-campus students.

Through its invested companies, Vitru is committed to continuing to deliver innovative and quality solutions for its students and is excited to provide another opportunity with a higher-quality education solution.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

