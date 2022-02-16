U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart

Paris, Amsterdam, February 16, 2022

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart

Further to an agreement entered into on February 7, 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces the completion of the disposal of a 45% stake in the Westfield Carré Sénart shopping centre to Société Générale Assurances and BNP Paribas Cardif.

The IFRS net debt reduction for URW is expected to amount to €280 Mn1.

For further information, please contact :
Investor Relations
Maarten Otte
+33 7 63 86 88 78
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Pauline Duclos-Lenoir
+33 7 60 30 63 54
Pauline.Duclos-lenoir@urw.com

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €54.5 Bn as at December 31, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 85 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,800 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram

1 Subject to final purchase price adjustments. Computed as net proceeds, less debt raised to finance the JV and fully consolidated.




