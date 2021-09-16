U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: completion of the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE
·2 min read

Paris, Amsterdam, September 16, 2021

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building

Further to the agreement entered into on July 8, 2021, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces the completion of the sale and leaseback of the 7 Adenauer building, located in Paris, to a French institutional buyer. The Net Disposal Price of the transaction is €249 Mn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
+33 7 60 44 10 25
Samuel.warwood@urw.com

Media Relations
Nathalie Feld – Image 7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 86 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,900 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment


