Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield launches in-house retail media agency, Westfield Rise

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
·3 min read
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Paris, Amsterdam, October 12, 2022

Press Release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield launches in-house retail media agency, Westfield Rise

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency.

The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail media assets at its 57 shopping malls in Europe – including its network of 1,700 digital billboards, one of the largest on the continent, 170 brand experience locations, and its range of online advertising capabilities.

Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “With the launch of Westfield Rise, we will be able to serve the advertising and media industries in a bespoke way, establishing the right team and organisation to work across our platform to create durable and measurable partnerships and explore new tailor-made opportunities. This client-centric approach, powered by data-driven insights and metrics, will allow us to serve brands, agencies and media buyers by delivering compelling off- and online media campaigns and marketing activations to our incredibly engaged audience.”

Through its “one platform, one audience, one inventory” approach, Westfield Rise offers clients access to a fully GDPR-compliant platform leveraging qualified audience data on the company’s massive footfall, including 550 million yearly visits in Europe, along with 40 million consumers online.

The company also announces the appointment of Candice Mayer-Gillet to the role of Managing Director, Westfield Rise. Mayer-Gillet has experience across the URW business, having worked in leasing, operating management and retail media. Her broad experience will give her a holistic view of how Westfield Rise can deliver the best of URW for its clients.

Westfield Rise will be headquartered in Paris and London, with the 50-strong team spread across the 11 European countries in which URW operates. It will be able to leverage retail media assets at all of the company’s 80 centres in Europe and the US, including 53 Flagship destinations.

The creation of Westfield Rise is the latest step in URW’s strategy to grow revenues from media advertising, brand experience and data partnerships. The agency will continue to work with longstanding advertising clients such as Disney, Samsung, Amazon, Clearpay, Netflix and LVMH as well as collaborate with its valued regional partners, Ocean Outdoor, Clear Channel and JCDecaux.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations 
Audrey Arnoux
+33 6 61 27 07 39
audrey.arnoux@urw.com

Media Relations 
Maxwell Clarke – Hill + Knowlton Strategies
+44 7884 386164
maxwell.clarke@hkstrategies.com

Nathalie Feld – Image 7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2022, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 80 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, LinkedIn @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment


