Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to roll out Westfield brand to three new flagship destinations

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Paris, Amsterdam, May 19, 2022

Press release

URW TO ROLL OUT WESTFIELD BRAND TO THREE NEW FLAGSHIP DESTINATIONS

Growth of Westfield network in Spain, Sweden and Poland expands unrivalled opportunity for retailers and brands to engage with millions of consumers

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the rebranding of three Flagship centres, rolling out the Westfield brand to Parquesur in Madrid, Taby Centrum in Stockholm, and Galeria Mokotow in Warsaw this Fall.

The rebranding continues the expansion of the Westfield brand in Europe as the company drives new revenues through media advertising and brand experiences, turning its huge footfall of 550 million1 visits across its European assets into a qualified audience, while also leveraging the Westfield brand’s significant value to retailers, who see over 20%2 higher sales at URW’s centres even when compared to other A-category malls.

Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer of URW, said: “The rebranding of these centres continues our strategy to expand Westfield to Flagship European destinations in the wealthiest cities and catchment areas. The significant opportunity afforded to both retailers and brands by this increasingly digitally linked network of destinations is unparalleled – through Westfield our partners can reach tens of millions of European consumers, driving new possibilities in advertising, brand marketing and retail.”

The Flagship destinations in today’s announcement share a number of characteristics in addition to being among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellent locations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and a best-in-class approach in terms of customer experience, community engagement, and sustainability practices.

To celebrate the launch of the Westfield brand at these assets, each destination will host festive consumer events which will be announced later this year.

Story continues

# # #

Westfield centres to be rebranded Autumn 2022

Spain – Parquesur in Madrid

Sweden – Taby Centrum in Stockholm

Poland – Galeria Mokotow in Warsaw





Existing Westfield Branded Centres in Europe

Austria – Westfield Donau Zentrum and Westfield Shopping City Süd in Vienna, Austria

Spain –Westfield La Maquinista and Westfield Glories in Barcelona

Czech Republic – Westfield Chodov in Prague

France – Westfield Les 4 Temps, Westfield Forum des Halles, Westfield Vélizy 2, Westfield Parly 2, Westfield Carré Sénart and Westfield Rosny 2 in the Paris region, Westfield Euralille in Lille, Westfield La Part-Dieu in Lyon

Germany – Westfield Hamburg (Development), Westfield CentrO in Oberhausen

The Netherlands – Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in The Hague

Poland – Westfield Arkadia in Warsaw

Sweden – Westfield Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm

UK – Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City in London





About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is a dynamic global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €54.5 Bn as at December 31, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 84 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,800 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

1 European footfall in 2021

2 21% excluding The Netherlands due to lack of available data and Slovakia due to lack of comparables. Analysis undertaken on A-category malls >30,000 sqm in total GLA

