Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Paris, Amsterdam, March 15, 2022

Press release

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SELLS PROMENADE DEVELOPMENT PARCEL TO PRIVATE INVESTORS

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announced today the continued streamlining of its US regional portfolio with the sale of the 34-acre site of the former Promenade Mall, located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, to a group of private investors. URW recently completed the city’s planning and development process for the property, securing approval for a dynamic 3.2 million square foot mixed-use development aligned with the area’s existing Warner Center 2035 Specific Plan.

URW owns and operates the adjacent Westfield Topanga & The Village flagship destinations. This transaction demonstrates the significant potential for alternative investment in and around the company’s assets, which URW can leverage to support its efforts to deleverage.

The sale price of $150 Mn (at 100%, URW share 55%) reflects a 60% premium to the latest appraisal.

For further information, please contact :

Investor Relations

Maarten Otte

+33 7 63 86 88 78

Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

Robyn Cottelli (US)

Robyn.Cottelli@URW.com

+1 929 254 83 09

