UNICAL AVIATION ACQUIRES CAVU COMPONENT REPAIR

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation Inc., a leading provider of aircraft parts and components to the global commercial aerospace market, announced today the acquisition of CAVU's component repair operations (CAVU Component Repair LLC) from CAVU Aerospace. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CAVU Component Repair LLC is an FAA-approved Part 145 Repair Station in Mesa, Arizona, with an 80,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility for aircraft component repair.

With more than 85 million parts and over 1.3 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the global aerospace industry.

CAVU Aerospace is a long-time supplier of services to Unical.

"The acquisition of CAVU Component Repair allows us to increase our capabilities in the third-party repair sector of our business, which we believe has strong and growing potential," said Unical CEO Sharon Green. "CAVU Aerospace is an outstanding partner and its component repair team has provided us exceptional service for many years. We are excited they are joining the Unical team and we expect a seamless transition."

Unical Aviation was acquired by Platinum Equity last year.

"As the airline industry continues to rebound, we are delivering on our promise to invest in Unical's growth and expand the services it offers its customers," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Dan Krasner in a joint statement. "We will continue working with Sharon and the management team to provide the resources the company needs to pursue more opportunities to grow organically and through additional acquisitions."

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in City of Industry, CA, Unical Aviation has more than 350 employees and supplies aircraft parts and components to over 2,100 aviation customers around the globe through a network of dedicated facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Unical Aviation
Unical Aviation is an aftermarket parts and aviation solutions provider serving over 2,100 customers in 91 countries. Located at San Bernardino International Airport with two hangars totaling 125,000 square feet, Unical MRO is an FAA 145 Repair Station that provides parking, storage, maintenance, disassembly, and demolition for commercial aircraft. Unical 145 is an FAA 145 Repair Station specializing in mechanical, hydraulic accessories, aero structures, landing gear and composites for Boeing, Airbus, McDonnell Douglas and Bombardier platforms.

About CAVU Aerospace
Founded in 2010, CAVU Aerospace Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of asset management, disassembly & recycling services, and creator of the suite of CAVUSmartServices™ which include the patent pending CAVU SmartTags™, a secure inventory real-time tracking system, CAVUSmartMRO™, CAVUSmartBids™, and CAVUSmartLogistic™. As of today, CAVU has three fixed based disassembly locations including Stuttgart, Arkansas, Roswell, New Mexico and Victorville, California as well as mobile teams to travel to where the plane is located. CAVU Aerospace provides customized on-site and mobile part out solutions.  CAVU's consignment services support various airframe and engine models including both wide and narrow body Boeing & Airbus models, Bombardier and Embraer.

Media Contacts:

Gary Grimes, Unical Aviation
ggrimes@unical.com
(909) 348-1700

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unical-aviation-acquires-cavu-component-repair-301646405.html

SOURCE Unical Aviation Inc.

