Unicoin Pre-Sale Reaches the $250 Million Milestone

Assets-backed, next-generation cryptocurrency pre-sale increases by $50M in less than two months despite "crypto winter"

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin has announced today that its pre-sale of unicoins purchased by individual and corporate investors has reached $250 million. This represents an increase of $50 million in less than two months, demonstrating that the crypto market can thrive with next-generation, assets-backed, and regulated coins that provide investors with real value.

Unicoin was designed to address the volatility of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter. It is backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies positioned to reach a valuation of $1 billion or more. Its unique and stable offering has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

"As an SEC-registered security token, Unicoin offers a transparent, legitimate, and positive outlook for the future of the crypto market. We're incredibly proud of the progress being made ahead of our launch on major crypto exchanges in 2023," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "The FTX implosion demonstrated why assetless cryptocurrencies are a dead end. Our recent growth demonstrates that the crypto economy is craving legitimacy and stability, and Unicoin is both excited and confident about delivering that."

The increase to $250M comes during a particularly turbulent crypto winter, and advances Unicoin's goal of a sizable share of the future crypto market. Unicoins are available for purchase at Unicoin.com . U.S. residents shall be "accredited investors," to purchase unicoins. The minimum purchase price of unicoins is $1,000 at $.40 per coin, with a 50% discount applied to purchases over $25,000.

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , the most iconic business series of recent times according to Forbes. Click HERE to download the Unicoin white paper.

