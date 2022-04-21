U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.51
    -47.94 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,954.50
    -206.29 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,220.72
    -232.34 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.56
    -38.62 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.92
    +1.73 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.66 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9370
    +0.0970 (+3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2610
    +0.3340 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,629.68
    +623.76 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.89
    -3.03 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Unicorn Bio is building the hardware to scale cultivated meat from lab to table

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

Cultivated meat, grown in a bioreactor rather than out on the range, might be one of the big food trends of the decade. But it's relying on tech built around multiplying yeast and bacteria cells, not animal tissue — and Unicorn Biotechnologies wants to change that with new equipment created with mass food production in mind. It's just raised $3.2 million to turn its prototype bioreactor into a commercial product.

Though we hear about new cultivated meat companies and funding rounds with frankly amazing frequency (this one happened while I was writing this!), there are fundamental questions about whether this method of growing meat can scale. The simple fact is that animals like cows are grown in huge environments that are mostly empty or filled with hay; every gram of cultivated meat comes through an expensive, complex machine that probably wasn't designed to do this stuff in the first place.

"Most biomanufacturing systems were designed and optimized for making bacteria (making enzymes) or yeast (brewing beer) or are focused on making the byproducts of animal cells (vaccines), not the animal cells themselves," said co-founder and CEO of Unicorn Bio, Jack Reid. "Using this legacy hardware to cultivate meat requires one to reengineer the cells. Our approach and core conviction is that it is actually easier, and ultimately better, to design new hardware systems aimed to foster the growth around the cells, rather than trying to fit these cells to existing engineering systems."

Of course it's not like these companies with big money are just buying stuff off the shelf. But the industry is moving fast and critics have pointed out that even the most wildly optimistic figures are paltry compared to the traditional meat industry. If they want to change the world, they'll need to replace more than 1% of beef.

Unicorn aims to change that with automation and modularity built with scaling in mind from the start.

"Today, one of the biggest challenges for biomanufacturing is bioprocess optimization. It can take years — or even decades — to scale a bioprocess to large-scale bioreactors (imagine steel tanks the size of a small house)," Reid said. Unicorn's modular approach uses many smaller systems operating in parallel; smaller volumes are easier to control, and also easier to add or subtract to meet demand or replace others.

Reid also claims a higher level of automation for its machines — which, to be clear, are still at prototype stage. But bioreactors were only very recently only found in biotech and pharmaceutical laboratories and aren't exactly designed for easy operation and customization.

"We're creating a system that is automated end-to-end. To operate it, you don't need a Ph.D., you simply need to 'plug in' your starting ingredients, select the product you're growing and let the system take care of the rest," he said. While there's almost certainly a little more to it than that, the system will use built-in sensing, machine learning and industrial automation tech to this end. Some of these can already be found in the innovations of other cultivated meat startups, but it's a fast-moving sector.

Here’s Y Combinator’s answer to cultivated meat’s scaling problem

Ultimately Unicorn doesn't want to make meat itself but act as an enabler for others in the industry.

While the potential for cultivated meat is massive (to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, animal suffering and to increase food security in our rapidly changing climate), this will only be realized if breakthrough technologies are made available to all of the players establishing this field," said Reid.

If a company has discovered a great cell line or growth method but isn't an expert in engineering bioreactors or nutrient flow, they would be able to set up Unicorn hardware as they scale up rather than repurposing tech from a different era.

Reid disagreed with some of the more outspoken critics of the potential of cultivated meat, but said it's true that with today's technology (which is to say, yesterday's) we can't possibly hit the volumes necessary to make a dent in the ethical and environmental issues fundamental to raising animals for slaughter. Innovation is necessary to make even the smallest impact.

The Unicorn Bio team in a field outside their lab.
The Unicorn Bio team in a field outside their lab.

Image Credits: Unicorn Biotechnologies

The $3.2 million seed round ought to help move Unicorn forward; it was led by Acequia Capital, with participation from SOSV, Marinya Capital, Alumni Ventures, C3, CULT Food Science and others. They've already spent some of it to hire up a bit and are looking to provide a proof of concept scale machine capable of producing kilograms of cells by the end of the year. Pilot projects with partners could begin around that time, or in early 2023.

"Although much work remains ahead," said Reid, "We retain the conviction that sustained innovation at the intersection of biology, engineering and bioprocess automation will continue to unlock tangible technologies to help the cultivated meat ecosystem achieve its full potential."

UPSIDE Foods bites into $400M round to serve cultivated meat later this year

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery to Shut Down CNN+ a Month After Its Launch

    Warner Bros. Discovery is planning on shutting down CNN’s recently launched streaming service, according to T he Wall Street Journal. CNN+ launched at the end of March, but is scheduled to cease operations on April 30, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Incoming CNN Chairman and Chief Executive Chris Licht told staffers of the decision Thursday morning.

  • UPDATE 3-Freeport-McMoRan trims outlook on delays in Indonesia expansion

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares fell more than 7% on Thursday after the mining giant trimmed its 2022 and 2023 copper outlook due to expansion challenges in Indonesia as it tries to match surging global demand for the red metal. The company, which also reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, said its copper sales should dip 1% this year and the next due to "changes in geology and other conditions" expected to slow down its expansion at Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine from 2023 to 2025. While Freeport gave an upbeat outlook for long-term copper prices, the delays spooked investors who are betting on rising usage of copper in electric vehicles, solar panels and other technologies that help reduce global emissions.

  • How to Reheat Fried Chicken So It Tastes Amazing

    Leftover fried chicken is delicious. But if you want to eat it hot, you need to avoid reheating methods that leave it soggy, or dried out. Here's what to do.

  • Rocket Lab announces first lift-off from U.S. soil

    The company will launch three Electron missions, with the first to be the inaugural launch from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

  • Stunning New 8K Footage Shows Mars Crater Like Never Before

    The “most powerful camera ever sent to another planet" reveals incredible detail.

  • GeoPotato: How Data Gives Bangladesh's Potato Farmers a New Tool in the Fight Against Late Blight

    Powered by satellite data and powerful analysis models, GeoPotato is designed to enable preventive spraying, easier crop protection decisions, and improved farmer income

  • Merck: The Vaccine Pioneers

    Scientists who made giant strides in the fight against viral diseases and vaccine history

  • Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

    A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say. The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say. Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.

  • Knoxville startup named finalist for Elon Musk's $100 million carbon removal tech prize

    More than 1,100 startups worldwide submitted proposals for how to restore Earth's carbon balance. A Tennessee-grown startup is one of 60 finalists.

  • MIT researchers study why Oreo’s cream filling only sticks to one cookie

    Mechanical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology put an Oreo’s cream filling through a battery of tests to understand what happens when two wafers are twisted apart according to their study.

  • Elon Musk says 'anyone' can 'save up' to afford $100,000 SpaceX ticket to Mars

    SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently shared his vision to make trips to Mars “available to anyone” and mentioned the problems travelers could face after landing on the Red Planet. Speaking in an interview with TED Conferences’ Chris Anderson, Musk, 50, suggested that the price for a ticket to Mars could hypothetically be around $100,000. While Musk considers this cost to be in a reasonable range, he warned that early life on the Red Planet “will not be luxurious.”

  • Surprised astronomers find new type of star explosion - a micronova

    Astronomers have detected a previously unknown type of stellar explosion called a micronova involving thermonuclear blasts at the polar regions of a type of burned-out star called a white dwarf after it has siphoned material from a companion star. The researchers said on Wednesday a micronova is by far the least powerful type of star explosions now known - less energetic than a blast called a nova in which a white dwarf's entire surface blows up and tiny compared to a supernova that occurs during the death throes of some giant stars. Micronovae are observed from Earth as bursts of light lasting about 10 hours.

  • NASA enlists SpaceX and Amazon to help develop next-gen space communications

    It will award a total of $278.5 million to six American companies for the project.

  • Lockheed Martin Space's work slowed and revenue declined in Q1

    Work on a lunar lander stalled and the loss of a program in Britain cut into the Jefferson County-based business' revenue.

  • Scientists looking for life say Europa looks like a part of Earth

    Scientists studying Europa, one of Jupiter's most famous icy moons, have found that some of the moon's frozen features are quite similar to those on Greenland, which suggests that the moon could hold life. A study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications studied double ridges- a geological feature common to Europa comprised of two parallel ridges and a central trough down the middle - a feature that can also be found in northwestern Greenland. Scientists observed Europa's double ri

  • Amazon, SpaceX And Others Win $279M In NASA Contracts

    Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) satellite venture, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Starlink network, and other satellite firms won a combined $278.5 million in contracts from NASA to demonstrate communications in space. Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites built to beam broadband internet to remote regions, won $67 million, Reuters reports. SpaceX's Starlink venture, a more extensive satellite-internet network with some 2,000 satellites in space

  • New Sapphire Fiber Optics Could Lead to Cleaner Air Travel

    Julian Fells/University of OxfordFrom fusion reactors to your internet connection, fiber-optic cables have a wide range of applications due to how efficiently they send data when compared to traditional copper wires. The science is fairly straightforward: data-encoded light signals are sent through a fiber-optic wire roughly the diameter of a strand of hair. When bundled up, these wires become cables that can transmit large caches of information across the world.But even with fiber optics, data

  • Qualcomm Powers Smart Agriculture to Help End Hunger

    At Qualcomm, we collaborate with NGOs, governments and other public and private organizations to demonstrate how mobile technology can improve social and economic development in underserved regions...

  • Experimental forest shows impacts of climate change scenarios

    The boreal forest stretches over billions of acres of the northern hemisphere on three continents. It's also key to holding up to half of all the soil-based carbon in the whole world. Scientists are using a futuristic-looking outdoor lab in Minnesota to understand it better. Ben Tracy has more.

  • How to Keep Spinach from Getting Slimy—Plus, What to Do If a Bag Is Partially Rotten

    We've all done it: bought a bag of spinach with the best of intentions, only to come across it later at the bottom of the crisper—wilted, withered and slimy. Why does spinach get slimy in the first place? And can you salvage the leaves that aren't? Read on to learn all this, plus more.