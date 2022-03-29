Unicorn founder Julia Collins shows how to tell your story to attract investors at TC Early Stage

What determines the trajectory of your company? Is it the quality of your idea, perfect product market fit, your bold plan to TAM? One thing trumps these other important factors.

The pitch — it’s the single most important step you’ll take to get your startup where you want it to go. The challenge is saying enough to grab investor attention, yet being concise enough to turn the pitch into a conversation. That’s as true for a pitch deck as it is for a verbal pitch.

Venture capital broke records in Q4 2021. It saw a 33% YOY increase in the number of startups looking for capital and an all-time low in the amount of time investors spent looking at a pitch deck — a mere 2 minutes and 28 seconds, down 12% from 2020.

Competition for investors' time and attention is fierce, and it's more urgent than ever to create a pitch that tells your story, presents your product and demonstrates why you’re the person who can make it happen.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that Julia Collins — a serial entrepreneur and the first Black woman to co-found a unicorn (Zume) — will share her extensive knowledge of crafting the perfect pitch in How to tell your story at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

As Zume’s co-founder, Collins raised more than $400 million. Today, she leads Planet FWD, a company of experienced brand builders dedicated to fighting climate change by making it easier to bring climate-friendly products to market.

Collins knows how to turn a startup’s story into a pitch that secures actual capital, and she’ll provide solid advice on how to navigate the pitch process. Learn where to start, the essential do’s and absolute don’ts and why Sarah Kunst — Cleo Capital VC and Planet FWD investor — advised Collins to focus on content and hire a designer. Spoiler alert: She called her deck ugly.

Honing your pitch to perfection takes time, research, creativity and countless revisions. It’s the most important tool you have to determine your startup’s trajectory. Join Julia Collins as she talks about creating a fundraising process, making your pitch stand out and capturing investor interest — and money — with a compelling story.

