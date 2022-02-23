Unicorn Hunters Introduce Unicoin, an Equity-Backed, Dividend-Paying Cryptocurrency, as a Solution to the High Volatility of Traditional Cryptocoins

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, described by Forbes as "the most iconic business series of recent times," announced today the launch of Unicoin, the next-generation cryptocurrency that pays dividends and is backed by equity in emerging high-growth companies. It was designed to address extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and to offer its holders protection from inflation.

"Unlike early coins that rely on perceived value only, Unicoin is backed by assets and will pay dividends to its holders," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "These key differentiators may result in Unicoin becoming a major cryptocurrency. I'm encouraged by our shareholders supporting this vision: our shareholders-only $10M round was oversubscribed within 3 business days. We've received over 1,300 purchase requests, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million, prior to making any public announcement."

Unicoin is the only cryptocurrency that was specifically designed to fund high-growth startups through its Global Innovation Fund, which will include equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies that apply to participate in the Unicorn Hunters show.

Viewers of Unicorn Hunters have an opportunity to co-invest with business luminaries and policymakers, including Steve Wozniak , the co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States.

"Thousands of brilliant ideas never materialize because traditional financing is unable to keep up with innovation and founders don't always have access to investors. Unicoin connects people who want to invest in ideas that make the world a better place with founders and startups through blockchain," said Silvina Moschini, Executive Producer and President of Unicorn Hunters. "Unicoin holders are part of a community that is doing good through crypto, supporting startup culture, helping entrepreneurs get funded, and accelerating disruptive ideas."

"With the overwhelmingly positive response by global emerging growth companies applying to be on Unicorn Hunters, the Global Innovation Fund that will result from the Unicoin sales will not only allow more talented companies to get funding but will give Unicoin investors a chance to be a part of a robust, diversified, and exciting portfolio. Unicoin will also continue our company's commitment to create access to wealth creation for the masses," commented Moe Vela , Executive Producer of Unicorn Hunters and former Senior Advisor to Joe Biden and Al Gore.

Unicoins are now available for purchase at https://unicoin.market U.S. and Canadian residents shall be "accredited investors," to purchase Unicoins. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

