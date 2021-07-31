U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,415.90
    +2,313.98 (+5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Unicorns are ready for a haircut

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

The digitization of your haircut may not have been on your 2020 bucket list, but 2021 has an even more surprising line item: Tech-powered barbershops are now a business proposition valued at nearly a billion dollars.

Squire is a back-end barbershop management tool for independent businesses. I first covered it in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The startup raised millions of dollars days before its key clientele — barber shops — were shut down across the country. The company eventually went from defense to offense in its growth strategy, finding itself as a key partner for any barbershop that needed to start offering contactless payments, digital appointment booking and a more seamless customer experience built for a generation used to doing everything online.

This week, Squire tripled its valuation thanks to a Tiger-Global-led round. The company is now worth $750 million, after being valued at around $75 million when we first spoke to them.

When I spoke to co-founder Dave Salvant, who launched the company with Songe LaRon in 2016, he explained how the company is now in a spot to expand into other barbershop-specific value propositions — either through acquisitions or partnerships. This week, for example, Squire announced that it launched a payment processing arm with Bond, a venture-backed fintech infrastructure company. The company also partnered with Gusto to bring on HR services for its clientele. Salvant noted how the progress of tech, especially financial services, lets them offer up a strong product without needing to build everything in-house.

While these are partnerships for now, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Squire begin to scoop up companies that can unlock value from its existing datasets of how barbershops function and what kind of capital comes in and out of those doors.

Behind the numbers:

It’s a company to watch that fits into the narrative of pandemic rocked, then proven startups looking to expand with fresh capitalization. Less common, though, is that Squire is now en route to becoming a historical and unfortunately still rare Black-led unicorn. More data points, the better.

In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll discuss Robinhood’s public debut and why a CEO thinks everyone needs to be them for a day. You can find me on Twitter @nmasc_.

Robinhood sells Robinhood

illustration of robinhood feather logo spraypainted on a brick wall
illustration of robinhood feather logo spraypainted on a brick wall

Image Credits: TechCrunch

The long-awaited Robinhood IPO is no longer long-awaited. After pricing at the lower end of its range, the consumer investing and trading app’s shares went down sharply, teetering between 8% to 10%.

Here’s what to know: IPO expert and fellow Equity co-host Alex Wilhelm gave us two reasons as to why Robinhood’s stock went down. After all, we’re used to pops in the consumer-facing tech company world.

Robinhood made a big chunk of its IPO available to its own users. Or, in practice, Robinhood curtailed early retail demand by offering its investors and traders shares at the same price and level of access that big investors were given. It’s a neat idea. But by doing so, Robinhood may have lowered unserved retail interest in its shares, perhaps reshaping its early supply/demand curve.

Or maybe the company’s warnings that its trading volumes could decline in Q2 2021 scared off some bulls.

You get to be a CEO, you get to be a CEO!

Burst balloons and party streamers on wooden floor
Burst balloons and party streamers on wooden floor

Image Credits: Richard Drury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Now that free beer is no longer a company perk, the next best one may have emerged: Let anyone in your company become CEO for a day. Vincit CEO Ville Houttu implemented this program at his company in 2018 and said that the initiative has paid off “tenfold.”

Here’s how it works, per the company:

The program gives our employee the reins for 24 hours with an unlimited budget. The only requirement? The CEO must make one lasting decision that will help improve the working experience of Vincit employees. Whatever the CEO of the Day decides, the company sticks with. They can purchase something for the company, change a policy, update a tool we use … Really, anything that they come up with can be done.

You can see the resulting policies in our story, but in my humble opinion, the end result is definitely better than free beer.

Around TC

  • The TechCrunch Disrupt Agenda just went live. It’s a must-read line up and a must-attend event. Some standouts:

    • Pot, Pottery and Beyond with Seth Rogen (Houseplant), Haneen Davies (Houseplant) and Michael Mohr (Houseplant)

    • Breaking the Bank with Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

    • Speaking SPAC with Chamath Palihapitiya (Social Capital)

    • Dogmatic Design with Melanie Perkins (Canva)

  • Shout out to Amanda Silberling, a recent addition to the TechCrunch team who has been absolutely crushing her consumer tech beat. Follow her on Twitter if you don’t already!

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

For more public market news, subscribe to The Exchange by Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim.

Seen on Extra Crunch

Talk soon,

N

Recommended Stories

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks have a spotty dividend track record because of the sector's volatility. Three of the safest energy dividends are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lemann’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy according to Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann. Jorge Paulo Lemann is a […]

  • United States Steel Corporation Just Recorded A 24% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    United States Steel Corporation ( NYSE:X ) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish...

  • Amazon taking hits from earnings, Pinterest falls, Chevron beats, Caterpillar shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Electric Vehicle Maker Xpeng Accelerated Higher Today

    The American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) accelerated nearly 7% higher on Friday, following the company's Hong Kong-listed stock gain of 12%. China International Capital Corporation (CICC) has initiated coverage on Xpeng stock with an outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation. It has put a $46 price target on the ADRs, 13% higher than the latest closing price.

  • 15 Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best financial stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now. On July 29, the United States Department of Commerce released a report detailing that the US economy had surpassed the […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Better Buy: Vertex vs. CRISPR

    Vertex might be undervalued, CRISPR Therapeutics might be overvalued, but both are looking for a home run.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

    It's been a pretty great week for Atlassian Corporation Plc ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) shareholders, with its shares surging 20...

  • 2 Popular Stocks to Avoid in the Second Half of 2021

    As an investor, it's easy to fall into bad habits. For instance, one of the most common mistakes is buying a stock based on momentum or hype. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a perfect example.

  • Why Twilio Stock Dipped Nearly 5% on Friday

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) slid on Friday, slipping as much as 5.6% earlier in the session, though the stock ended the trading day down 4.7%. For the second quarter, Twilio delivered revenue of $668.9 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.11. Twilio's revenue grew an impressive 67% year over year, pushing the company's run rate to more than $2.6 billion.

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    Moderna debuted in 2018 with the most lucrative initial public offering in biotech history. To that point, the company had existed for eight years and burned through $1.4 billion with no products to show for it. Unlike other biotech companies, Moderna was touting a drug development platform -- using messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver protein-making instructions to cells -- rather than any individual therapy.

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Utility Stocks to Invest In. The utility sector is among the many industries that endured the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 virus. According to Deloitte data, […]

  • Robinhood Has the Worst Debut Ever for IPO of Its Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. wanted to make history with its initial public offering, and now it has -- for the wrong reason.Shares in the broker behind the meme-stock revolution fell 8.4% below the IPO price in the company’s first trading session. That’s the worst debut on record among 51 U.S. firms that raised as much cash as Robinhood or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It dethroned the 2007 IPO by another brokerage, MF Global Holdings Ltd., as the worst debut among qual

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • Exxon, Chevron Beat Q2 Forecasts But Contrast On Paying Shareholders More

    Exxon and Chevron reported strong Q2 earnings but struck contrasting tones on returning more capital the shareholders.