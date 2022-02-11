U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.75
    -24.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,988.00
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,594.00
    -107.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.60
    -11.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +0.91 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.56 (-2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.95
    +4.99 (+25.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.33
    -1,466.49 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.06
    -15.13 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.43
    -60.97 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

UniCredit considers all strategic options consistent with its business plan - spox

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in downtown Milan
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UNCRY
  • BAMI.MI

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit is considering all available strategic options, consistently with its 2022-2024 plan, a spokesperson said, after an Italian newspaper reported that the lender could make a possible bid on smaller rival Banco BPM. Italy's second-largest bank has not called an extraordinary board meeting and will inform the market of any concrete development, the spokesman said in an emailed statement. Shares in Banco BPM on Friday failed to open after daily Il Messaggero reported in its print edition that UniCredit might submit a bid proposal for Banco BPM during the weekend. Later on, its website, the newspaper, citing financial sources, backtracked and said there was "no manouevring at the moment" as the conditions do not exist.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes-Benz CFO sees easing of supply chain woes in H2

    Mercedes-Benz expects raw material prices and semiconductor shortages to continue to prevent it from meeting strong market demand for its products this year, the carmaker's Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on Friday. Chip capacity is coming back up, and the shortage will ease in the second half, he told analysts on a conference call after Mercedes-Benz released preliminary 2021 results. A "good part" of raw material costs are already locked in, he said.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Visa had a monopoly on payments at the Olympics for 36 years. China put an end to that

    Traditionally, there are two payment options at the Olympics: Visa and cash. This year there's three.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the