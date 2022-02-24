U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.00
    -70.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,523.00
    -543.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,209.00
    -298.50 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.20
    -30.90 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.03
    +5.93 (+6.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +36.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.61 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0062 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.33
    +7.52 (+26.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    -0.0093 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7190
    -0.2610 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,734.62
    -3,054.80 (-7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.08
    -66.29 (-7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.38
    -178.80 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

UniCredit shares open down 8% on Ukraine crisis

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit sign at one of the bank's branches in Kiev
  • UNCRY

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit, whose Russian arm is one of the largest lenders in the country, fell as much as 8% on Thursday, before triggering an automatic trading suspension, hit by the escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.

By 0819 GMT shares in UniCredit fell 4.3% against a 2.7% drop in Italy's banking index.

Rival Italian heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo, which is also active in Russia where it has financed major investment projects such as the 'Blue Stream' gas pipeline or the sale of a stake in oil producer Rosneft, fell 4.2%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za< editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

