U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.79
    -67.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,937.99
    -388.47 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.87
    -336.83 (-2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.50
    -24.13 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +2.19 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8850
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,223.77
    +259.54 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.48
    +974.80 (+401.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Uniden Announces Enhanced Technology with Brand New R4 Ext-reme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector

Uniden
·3 min read

This elevated product offers the least amount of false alerts from blind spot monitors and K Band sensors in other vehicles

Irving, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniden America Corporation, a leading developer of today’s most cutting-edge technology, providing high-quality consumer electronics through a variety of retailers and distributors, announces the launch of brand new R4 Extreme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector.

The R4 Radar Detector is an all-new platform with an unmatched range. The product boasts a new Auto Mute Memory feature, which automatically locks out false alert locations. The R4 also has the best K Band filter on the market, offering the least amount of false alerts from blind spot monitors and K Band sensors in other vehicles. Best of all, the R4 hosts a brand-new radar detector platform that incorporates two LNA’s (Low Noise Amplifier), which significantly increases the range of signal detection. When drivers need the best information possible, and none of the noise, the Uniden R4 puts them miles ahead.

Features include:

    • Extreme Range Laser Radar Detection

    • Two LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) Design

    • Digital Signal Processor

    • GPS Built-in

    • Red Light Camera Alert

    • Speed Camera Alert • Auto Mute Memory - Automatically locks out false alert locations

    • Advanced K/KA Band Filter

    • Voice Notifications

    • GATSO Detection

    • Quiet Ride (Speed-based Auto Mute)

    • Ultra-bright Multi-colored OLED Display

    • Radar Band Frequency Display (Current Speed, Battery Voltage, Altitude, Clock)

    • Laser Gun Identification

    • Spectre Elite Undetectable

    • MAX Speed Warning System

    • Suction Mount Included (single and double)

    • Carrying Case Included

    • Cigarette Adapter with Mute Key, USB port, and Remote Keypad (optional accessory)

    • Upgradeable Firmware

Media Contact:
Jordan Callahan
Willow St. Agency for Uniden
M: 303.406.8839
jcallahan@willowstagency.com

“This is an extreme long-range radar and laser detector with built-in GPS. We’re so proud of the work we’ve done to continually improve our products, ensuring drivers satisfaction,” said Yasu Hara, Corporate VP, Uniden America. “The R4 allows drivers to mark geographical points where they commonly encounter radar transmissions. Improving this technology and constantly bringing the highest performance to the industry is always our number one goal.”

The R4 is the all-around highest performing windshield-mounted detector with the least amount of false positives on the market. The design also hosts a port which allows the user to use an optional remote, wired keypad. In addition, coming soon is the release of a Bluetooth app that will give users the option to utilize their smartphones to see greater detail than the R4 screen itself, giving consumers the ability to access the user menu for easy setup.

Package Includes: Radar Detector, Single and Double Window Mount Bracket, Velcro Tape, Power Cord, Data Cable and Owner’s Manual. The R4 is available for an MSRP of $$560.00 through major U.S. retailers and at Uniden.com.

###

About Uniden America Corporation
Uniden America Corporation, the North American subsidiary of Japan-based Uniden Corporation, manufactures and markets wireless consumer electronic products including home security and video security systems, Bearcat® scanners, FRS radios, marine radios, radar detectors, dash cams, and other wireless personal communications products. Based in Irving, Texas, Uniden sells its products through retailers and distributors throughout North, Central and South America. To learn more about Uniden’s products, please visit www.uniden.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jordan Callahan Willow St. Agency for Uniden M: 303.406.8839 jcallahan@willowstagency.com


Recommended Stories

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Facebook Users Report Global Outages Across Social Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. users around the world reported they were unable to access its family of social-media apps, including the main social network, photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.Some internal services used by Facebook employees, including the company’s Workplace tool for communicating among teams, is also down for some employees, according to a company spokesperson.More than 125,000 Facebook users were reporting problems accessing the app at 11:54 a.m. in New

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 4th, 2021

    Following a broadly bullish end to the week for crypto majors on Sunday, a Bitcoin move through to $50,000 would signal a breakout…

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    A move back through to $0.2250 levels would bring $0.24 levels into play…

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • One Identity has acquired OneLogin, a rival to Okta and Ping in sign-on and identity access management

    More consolidation is afoot in the world of cybersecurity, specifically around services to help organizations manage identity and access. Today, One Identity -- which provides tools for managing "zero trust" access to systems, as well as running log management and other governance services for enterprises -- announced that it has acquired OneLogin, a rival to companies like Okta, Ping and others in the area of secure sign-on services for end users. For some background, One Identity today is part of Quest Software, which is privately held by PE firm Francisco Partners.

  • After a Hot Early-2021 IPO, Is Qualtrics Stock a Buy Right Now?

    After a hot start early in the year, shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) are currently sitting on a 4% decline since making their publicly traded debut in January 2021, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500 over that same span of time. Such underperformance isn't out of the ordinary for IPO stocks, but it is hiding a noteworthy growth story at Qualtrics. The digital experience management software firm is riding a wave of activity as organizations scramble to get their operations upgraded for the cloud era.

  • Amazon just slashed the price of Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can now save up to $70 on them.

    If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, Amazon just slashed the price of the popular Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro. Apple normally sells its AirPods with a case for between $159-$199, and for its AirPods Pro, which have a noise-cancelling feature, you’ll pay $249.

  • The Morning After: What is it with Netflix cropping ‘Seinfeld’?

    Today’s headlines: NBCUniversal's channels are staying on YouTube TV, Apple’s new MacBook Pro should land this fall, Modern TV screen ratios are cropping jokes out of Seinfeld.

  • Decade after Jobs' death, has Apple traded magic for profit?

    Ten years after Apple founder Steve Jobs' death, the firm has grown into a colossus of devices and services that is the world's most valuable company, but the tech legend's diehard fans lament its lost aura of revolution.

  • Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage

    Social media sites owned by Facebook were knocked offline on Monday, tracking sites showed.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 3rd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,500 levels would deliver support to the pack.

  • AirPods Pro drop back down to $179 on Amazon

    Amazon knocked up to 35 percent off Apple AirPods in a limited-time sale.

  • 11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

    Enjoy more freedom with the latest in earphone technology from the likes of Apple, Sony and Beats

  • Stories as a service: Storyteller lets anyone add Stories to their own apps or website

    Pioneered by Snapchat and cloned by Instagram, the "Stories" feature has become a staple for modern-day mobile apps from Google search to Pinterest to streaming apps and more. The company's service allows anyone to add Stories to their app, or even their website, with little coding and setup required. Instead, Storyteller's clients can integrate SDKs to add Stories to their app, then leverage a content management system (CMS) to author and publish their Stories, and track their performance.