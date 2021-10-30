Unidindon plant in St-Jean-Baptiste-de-Rouville: Employees vote in favour of a new collective agreement

ST-JEAN-BAPTISTE-DE-ROUVILLE, QC, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Management at the Unidindon turkey slaughtering, cutting and deboning plant in St-Jean-Baptiste-de-Rouville, in the Montérégie region, welcomes the result of the vote by the members of the Syndicat des travailleurs (ses) d'Abattoirs de volaille de St-Jean-Baptiste (CSN) in favour of a new collective agreement. The vote, held at a general assembly this morning in St-Hyacinthe, ratified by 85% the agreement reached earlier this week between union representatives and the employer after several negotiation sessions. The previous collective agreement expired last December 31, while the new 6-year agreement will expire on December 31, 2026.

Unidindon Logo (CNW Group/Olymel l.p.)

In summary, the new agreement recommended for acceptance by the union leadership provides for an increase of almost 9% upon signing of the agreement with an average of 3.5% per year for subsequent years. The pay increment period will be reduced from the current 24 months to 12 months in 2023. The employer's contribution to group insurance was increased and the vacation plan for the most senior category of employees was improved, as were certain premiums, including the night shift premium.

"Unidindon's management is very happy with this agreement that will improve working conditions for all employees and should provide greater stability in our operations and in achieving our business goals. In this difficult period caused by the pandemic, I would like to acknowledge the dedication of our employees, as well as the work of the union and company teams who allowed the negotiations to proceed smoothly, without interrupting the plant's operations, and reached a conclusion that will benefit both parties. This new agreement will contribute to the continuous improvement of our work environment, which is essential to our success," said Pascal Courville, Manager of the Unidindon plant.

About Unidindon

Unidindon is the largest turkey slaughtering, cutting and deboning facility in Canada, resulting from a joint-ownership partnership formed in 1996 between Olymel and Exceldor. Located in St-Jean-Baptiste-de-Rouville, in the Montérégie region, the company employs over 400 people on two shifts. Equipped with the most modern equipment, the plant has a slaughter capacity of 135,000 birds per week and produces a volume of over 30 million kilos of turkey products annually. The company specializes in the production of fresh and frozen vacuum-packed whole turkeys, which will grace family tables at Christmas in particular, and also supplies raw material to plants specializing in further processed products such as roasts, deli meats and ground turkey. Unidindon serves customers throughout the Canadian market and sells its products mainly under the Flamingo, Pinty's, Exceldor and Butterball brands.

Story continues

SOURCE Olymel l.p.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/30/c5443.html