UniDoc Signs MOU to Provide Telehealth Services in Ghana

UniDoc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • UDOC.CN
  • UDOCF
  • L7T.F
UniDoc
UniDoc

West African deployment targets initial potential for 2 million patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce its entry into a Memorandum Of Understanding (“MOU”) under the offices of Her Royal Highness, Nana Hemaa Kwasi Bozoma III, Ndweafo Royal Stool, Ekpu, Western Region, Republic Of Ghana and Nana Angate Kpanyinli III (the “Partner”).

The MOU sets forth terms and conditions to conduct tests of the UniDoc Virtual Care Solution kiosk system with the intent to formalize a definitive agreement on or by April 16, 2022. It is proposed that the definitive agreement will consist of between 250 to 400 kiosk locations and the Partner will agree to register no less than 2,000,000 patient subscribers. Medical personnel for the project will be coordinated by the Partner.

The Republic of Ghana provides access to a universal health care system under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). In 2012, over 12 million Ghanaian nationals were covered by the NHIS, with urban centres containing most of the hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in Ghana. There are over 200 hospitals in Ghana and in 2014 there was an estimation of 11 physicians and 104 nurses per 100,000 persons with 5.2% of Ghana's GDP spent on healthcare (sources: NHIS Website, Ghana Ministry of Health).

“On behalf of the Chiefs, Elders, the youth, and the entire community, I wish to express my profound gratitude to UNIDOC Company Ltd and their alliance partners for this wholesome initiative. These facilities go a long way to curb the long queues at hospitals in order to see doctors for consultation. We look forward to more future collaborative efforts towards the development of our communities,” says the Queen Mother.

The “Virtual Care Solutions Model” is a proprietary customizable and comprehensive telehealth solution that integrates a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Company’s developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

The MOU, which was entered into on March 16, 2022, provides for a subsequent binding agreement which will outline the commercial details, testing and implementation of the Virtual Care Solutions Model kiosks in independent locations and other locations throughout Ghana encompassing all kiosks assigned, associated, or affiliated with the Partner who shall have the rights to use of the Virtual Care Solutions Model in Ghana and elsewhere where both parties agree on the commercial terms. The Company proposes to offer leasing, subscription fee, and/or revenue sharing models to Partner and such definitive terms which the Parties agree to by using reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate in good faith prior to completion of the Transaction.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre states, “The dialogue with our potential partners has been very positive to date. The healthcare environment in Ghana has long been somewhat focussed on their urban centres. We believe our telehealth solution can help by realigning resource priorities and holds the potential to spread primary diagnostic assessment more evenly across the nation. We are very excited by the opportunity to work with such a forward-looking team in providing innovative solutions to these sorts of issues. We aim to deliver an affordable commercial healthcare solution that could pave the way for future adoption beginning in West Africa and hopefully across the continent and beyond.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre
CEO, President & Director
UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)
UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact
UniDoc Investor Relations
Tel: +1 778.383.6731
Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director
Tel: +1 778.613.2082
Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries
media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s primary product offering and features thereof, the entry into and the terms of a definitive agreement with the Partner upon satisfactory test results, the potential for the placement of the Company’s products in pharmacies and other locations across The Republic of Ghana, the anticipated benefits of a partnership with the Partner and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


