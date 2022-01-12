U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,725.50
    +20.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,264.00
    +136.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,951.00
    +120.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.20
    +13.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.18
    +0.96 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1414
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7220
    -0.0240 (-1.37%)
     

  • Vix

    17.72
    -1.68 (-8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1740
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,825.73
    +2,119.41 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.84
    +51.42 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.78
    +63.41 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

UniDoc Welcomes Strategic Technology Sales Advisor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UniDoc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company advances multi-faceted solution-based approach to market differentiation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, today welcomes the appointment of Mr. Lance Bailey to its Advisory Board. More information regarding the Company is available at www.unidoctor.com.

As a telehealth provider, UniDoc is focussed on removing barriers to primary diagnostic assessment via enhanced physical accessibility through the reduction of technical obstacles to better assist underserved individuals and communities. As such, the Company is developing several innovative solutions that employ a user-friendly approach to packaging software-as-a-service (“SaaS") systems and procedures in conjunction with purpose-built physical structures, enclosures, and related modules designed for co-located placement in regional environments such as community centres, pharmacies, government buildings, libraries and care facilities, and through mobile solutions with an ability to directly deploy at industrial and commercial workplaces.

Branded as the UniDoc Virtual Care Solutions Model (VCSM), the concept employs a growing suite of advanced SaaS solutions and innovative diagnostic devices designed to reduce health care practitioner workloads while increasing access to the underserved public. With research and development undertaken in Europe and now preparing for commercialization in North America, UniDoc aims to quickly become a leader in this rapidly growing market segment.

UniDoc management’s strategic recruitment efforts led to securing the interest and services of Mr. Lance Bailey as an advisor to the Board. His experience in the development of sales processes and his industry connections are a unique and timely fit for the Company’s future growth and strategic plans.

In Mr. Bailey’s role at Samsung Electronics Canada, he engages in the management of new products and market solutions - from concept to launch to commercialization to end-of-life (market research, ROI analysis, development, product launch, sales negotiations, inventory management, etc.). He is a team-oriented leader comfortable with strategic, marketing, product management, business development and sales leadership across software, hardware, and services. He has successfully recruited and led sales and marketing teams, launched new technologies, expanded into new market segments, structured, and negotiated complex sales and partnership agreements with regional and national channel partners. Prior to Samsung, Mr. Bailey served as Vice President Sales for a software start-up and was the founding partner in a marketing communications company providing services to F500 brands spanning 15 years.

Company CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, “Today we find ourselves looking ahead with great anticipation as we near the point in our growth where we aim to assemble a high-calibre sales and marketing team to both launch and service our commercial efforts. To that end, I personally welcome Lance to our advisory board as I expect he will bring critical governance to help guide us towards success in the coming months ahead.”

UniDoc encourages interest, active engagement, thoughtful questions and business inquiries. We invite anyone interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive our latest news regarding updates on our activities, events, and progress.

As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)
UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com and connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact
UniDoc Investor Relations
Tel: +1 778.383.6731
Email: info@unidoctor.com

Austin Thornberry, Director
Tel: +1 647.463.8689
Email: austin@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries
media@unidoctor.com

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated features of the Virtual Care Solutions Model and the anticipated benefits of Mr. Bailey’s role on the advisory board of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest rise since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • 3 Hot Robinhood Stocks to Buy for 2022

    With more than 22.4 million funded accounts, Robinhood Markets' stock trading platform has helped introduce millions of people to the world of investing. The platform's users have been associated with explosive meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment and risky options plays, but they also own a wide variety of stocks. Growth stocks have gotten off to a rough start in 2022, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a dependable business that's well-positioned to deliver strong returns.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • The yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal, warns bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach unveils his predictions for the year ahead. U.S. stocks are expensive and watch our for recession, he warns.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.