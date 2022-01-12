UniDoc Welcomes Strategic Technology Sales Advisor

Company advances multi-faceted solution-based approach to market differentiation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, today welcomes the appointment of Mr. Lance Bailey to its Advisory Board. More information regarding the Company is available at www.unidoctor.com.



As a telehealth provider, UniDoc is focussed on removing barriers to primary diagnostic assessment via enhanced physical accessibility through the reduction of technical obstacles to better assist underserved individuals and communities. As such, the Company is developing several innovative solutions that employ a user-friendly approach to packaging software-as-a-service (“SaaS") systems and procedures in conjunction with purpose-built physical structures, enclosures, and related modules designed for co-located placement in regional environments such as community centres, pharmacies, government buildings, libraries and care facilities, and through mobile solutions with an ability to directly deploy at industrial and commercial workplaces.

Branded as the UniDoc Virtual Care Solutions Model (VCSM), the concept employs a growing suite of advanced SaaS solutions and innovative diagnostic devices designed to reduce health care practitioner workloads while increasing access to the underserved public. With research and development undertaken in Europe and now preparing for commercialization in North America, UniDoc aims to quickly become a leader in this rapidly growing market segment.

UniDoc management’s strategic recruitment efforts led to securing the interest and services of Mr. Lance Bailey as an advisor to the Board. His experience in the development of sales processes and his industry connections are a unique and timely fit for the Company’s future growth and strategic plans.

In Mr. Bailey’s role at Samsung Electronics Canada, he engages in the management of new products and market solutions - from concept to launch to commercialization to end-of-life (market research, ROI analysis, development, product launch, sales negotiations, inventory management, etc.). He is a team-oriented leader comfortable with strategic, marketing, product management, business development and sales leadership across software, hardware, and services. He has successfully recruited and led sales and marketing teams, launched new technologies, expanded into new market segments, structured, and negotiated complex sales and partnership agreements with regional and national channel partners. Prior to Samsung, Mr. Bailey served as Vice President Sales for a software start-up and was the founding partner in a marketing communications company providing services to F500 brands spanning 15 years.

Company CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, “Today we find ourselves looking ahead with great anticipation as we near the point in our growth where we aim to assemble a high-calibre sales and marketing team to both launch and service our commercial efforts. To that end, I personally welcome Lance to our advisory board as I expect he will bring critical governance to help guide us towards success in the coming months ahead.”

UniDoc encourages interest, active engagement, thoughtful questions and business inquiries. We invite anyone interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive our latest news regarding updates on our activities, events, and progress.



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com and connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

