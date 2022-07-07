Unifiber selects Solutions 30 to deliver 200,000 fibre optic connections to Walloon homes

SOLUTIONS 30

Waterloo, Luxembourg, July 7th, 2022 - Unifiber, a joint venture created in July 2021 by Eurofiber and Proximus to roll out a fibre optic network in Wallonia, has selected Solutions 30 to support its goal of giving high-speed internet access to more than 600,000 Walloon households by 2028.

Unifiber's mission is to accelerate the deployment of optical fibre in Wallonia by building a network open to all telecommunications service providers.

To support the deployment of this network of the future, Unifiber has selected Solutions 30 as one of its strategic partners. Solutions 30 has extensive expertise in the rollout of high-speed Internet networks, gained since 2014 across Europe, particularly in France and Spain, where more than 70% of the territory has now been connected to fibre optics. Solutions 30 has been awarded the contract to connect 200,000 Walloon households. The first deployments have already started in Saint Ghislain.

Commenting on the partnership, Nico Weymaere, CEO of Unifiber, said: “Unifiber has set an ambitious objective in network deployment that will contribute to turning Wallonia into a Giga Region, as outlined by the Walloon Government in its Regional Policy Statement. To successfully deliver our projects, we have chosen to partner with companies that have demonstrated extensive experience in the deployment of FTTH networks. We are delighted to include the Solutions 30 team amongst our key partners.”

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30, added: “We are extremely proud to support this ambitious project for Wallonia and would like to extend our thanks to Unifiber and its teams for their confidence. Our expertise in fibre optics, from network deployment activities to subscriber connection and maintenance, will allow us to provide efficient support for the rapid ramp-up of the projects in Wallonia. These are especially exciting and inclusive projects as they create value for our territories and generate significant employment opportunities. This new contract in Belgium is a demonstration of Solutions 30's dynamic markets and underlines our ongoing commitment to digital transformation in Europe.”

Story continues

About Unifiber

Unifiber is a joint venture between Proximus and Eurofiber. Created in July 2021, it is based in Waterloo and employs around twenty people. The company can count on two reference shareholders: Proximus and Eurofiber. Eurofiber is a major player in Europe for the development of an open and advanced fibre optic infrastructure. The group has a fibre network of more than 61,700 kilometres and provides businesses, organisations and public authorities with intelligent and open connectivity solutions. Eurofiber is backed by its shareholders Antin Infrastructure Partners, a French infrastructure investment fund, and the PGGM Infrastructure Fund.

For more information, please visit www.unifiber.be

Contact:

cathy.schoels@gmail.com, 0477/680 280





About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).

Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information www.solutions30.com

Contacts:

Individual Shareholders:

Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment



