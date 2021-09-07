U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.35
    -18.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,078.62
    -290.47 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.00
    -2.52 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.57
    -5.48 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -1.13 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -35.40 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.49 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0510 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2020
    +0.3830 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,183.18
    -5,476.01 (-10.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.53
    -166.43 (-12.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.46
    -33.72 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Unified Chemicals Zambia secures 15 Million EUR capital commitment from the GEM group for expansion

·3 min read

LUSAKA, Zambia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Chemicals announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), a private investment group, for a EUR 15 million capital commitment towards expansion of facilities and capex projects.

Unified Chemicals Zambia secures 15 Million EUR capital commitment from the GEM group for expansion (PRNewsfoto/Unified Chemicals)
Unified Chemicals Zambia secures 15 Million EUR capital commitment from the GEM group for expansion (PRNewsfoto/Unified Chemicals)

Under the agreement, GEM commits to provide Unified Chemicals with a share subscription facility of up to EUR 15 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the company shares on a European Stock Exchange. Unified Chemicals will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under the facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent to the public listing of Unified Chemicals' shares, GEM will receive warrants to purchase a maximum of 7% of the total shares of the company.

Subject to the funding becoming available, the proceeds will be used to invest in production capabilities including a soya extraction and processing facility as an integration into its current state-of-the-art soya oil refinery as well as other food and home care related lines. These investments will exponentially increase revenue, while simultaneously drop input material costs and result in new primary products catering to new markets.

"We are excited about the GEM offer and to partner with them," stated Amish Patel, Managing Director of Unified Chemicals. "The GEM commitment associated with the public listing will help us to enhance our product portfolio, take advantage in improving our economies of scale and aim to be a market leader in the region. This will be a game-changer for the company and help us to accelerate the steps towards our long-term vision."

About Unified Chemicals

Unified Chemicals is a manufacturer of high-quality vegetable oils and soaps. Established over 42 years ago (est. 1979), Unified Chemicals has consistently produced superior products at an affordable price including the popular Olé and Uni (edible oils) as well as Solo (multi-purpose beauty soap) and Magic (laundry bar and washing powder) brands just to name a few. The company is already recognized as a household name in the oil & soaps markets of Zambia and has been successfully expanding its markets to neighbouring countries in the region. Unified Chemicals has won numerous awards in manufacturing, packaging, product launches, and management excellence.

About GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a USD3.4 billion investment group based in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris and has completed over 580 transactions in 70 different countries. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets that provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

Contacts

UNIFIED CHEMICALS: www.unifiedchemicals.com

GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS GROUP: www.gemny.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unified-chemicals-zambia-secures-15-million-eur-capital-commitment-from-the-gem-group-for-expansion-301370401.html

SOURCE Unified Chemicals

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

    Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade, and there are now a handful of companies operating fully autonomous commercial vehicles in the market. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise are now operating fully autonomous ride-hailing services in the San Francisco area, and Waymo is also operating in the Phoenix area, both without a safety driver. There are eight companies with permits to operate driverless tests in California, where most of the country's self-driving testing is taking place.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Dow Jones Drops As Apple Hits New High; Four Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points Tuesday, as Apple stock hit an all-time high in today's stock market.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Why SentinelOne Stock Rose 29.6% in August

    This newly public cybersecurity company was all the rage last month as cyberattacks once again were in the news.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Should You Consider Investing in BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.45% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 10.46% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 10.52% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the second […]

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.