U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,828.75
    -65.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.38
    -0.57 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.20
    +2.38 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6160
    +0.1770 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,910.04
    -1,493.48 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.34
    -62.09 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Unified Communication and Collaboration Global Market Trends & Forecasts 2022-2026: Growing Adoption of UCaaS, Rapid Urbanization and Growing Adoption of BYOD Spur Market Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unified Communication And Collaboration Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unified communication and collaboration market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global unified communication and collaboration market is expected to rise due to rapid urbanization, growing adoption of UCaaS, increased IT spending, diversified use, and growing adoption of BYOD. The market also faces some challenges like data security and privacy issues, and lack of interoperability.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global unified communication and collaboration market by value, by type, by applications, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the unified communication and collaboration market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global unified communication and collaboration market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global unified communication and collaboration market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Growing Adoption of UCaaS

  • Increased IT Spending

  • Diversified Use

  • Growing Adoption of BYOD

Challenges

  • Data Security and Privacy Issues

  • Lack of Interoperability

Market Trends

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

  • Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

  • Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Surging Investments in 5G Technology

  • Integration of Blockchain

  • Hybrid Work Model

The global unified communication and collaboration market is dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the market: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., and Zoom Video Communications Inc., are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Communication: An Overview
2.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration: An Overview
2.3 UCC Segmentation: An Overview


3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global UCC Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global UCC Market: Type Analysis
3.3 Global UCC Market: Application Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America UCC Market: An Analysis
4.2 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) UCC Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) UCC Market: An Analysis
4.4 Latin America UCC Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.2 Growing Adoption of UCaaS
6.1.3 Increased IT Spending
6.1.4 Diversified Use
6.1.5 Growing Adoption of BYOD
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues
6.2.2 Lack of Interoperability
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
6.3.2 Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)
6.3.3 Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
6.3.4 Surging Investments in 5G Technology
6.3.5 Integration of Blockchain
6.3.6 Hybrid Work Model

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global UCC Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global UCC Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses
7.3 Global UCC Players by Market Share
7.4 Global UCC Market Players: Products & Services Offerings

8. Company Profiles

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • Avaya Holdings Corp.

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sldhvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsThe central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to great len

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.