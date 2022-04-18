Unified Communication and Collaboration Global Market Trends & Forecasts 2022-2026: Growing Adoption of UCaaS, Rapid Urbanization and Growing Adoption of BYOD Spur Market Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unified Communication And Collaboration Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unified communication and collaboration market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global unified communication and collaboration market is expected to rise due to rapid urbanization, growing adoption of UCaaS, increased IT spending, diversified use, and growing adoption of BYOD. The market also faces some challenges like data security and privacy issues, and lack of interoperability.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global unified communication and collaboration market by value, by type, by applications, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the unified communication and collaboration market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global unified communication and collaboration market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global unified communication and collaboration market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Adoption of UCaaS

Increased IT Spending

Diversified Use

Growing Adoption of BYOD

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Lack of Interoperability

Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

Surging Investments in 5G Technology

Integration of Blockchain

Hybrid Work Model

The global unified communication and collaboration market is dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the market: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., and Zoom Video Communications Inc., are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Communication: An Overview

2.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration: An Overview

2.3 UCC Segmentation: An Overview





3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global UCC Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global UCC Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global UCC Market: Application Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America UCC Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) UCC Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) UCC Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America UCC Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global UCC Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global UCC Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7.3 Global UCC Players by Market Share

7.4 Global UCC Market Players: Products & Services Offerings



8. Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

