U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,010.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,911.25
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.20
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1261
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9990
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,511.92
    +1,345.66 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.67
    +49.49 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Unified Communication Market Growing Business Factors: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies Profiled in the unified communication market are Cisco Systems Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; IBM Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Verizon Communications Inc.; Polycom Inc. and others.

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Unified Communication Market can be integrated with services such as Email, web applications, social media, and business tools such as customer relationship management (CRM) system.
Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Unified Communication Market Size, Share and Global by Application (Video, Telephony, Conferencing and others), By Deployment (On-premise & Cloud-Based/Hosted), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029”.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unified-communication-market-100278

List of Key Players in the Market:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Polycom Inc.

COVID-19 Impact –

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on almost every industry in the world. As a result of a variety of precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments across the globe, severe disruptions have occurred in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations.

In addition, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets due to the general economic downturn. Over the projected period, the aforementioned factors are expected to weigh on the worldwide Unified Communications market's revenue trajectory. The global Unified Communication market share is likely to rebound as separate government agencies begin to lift these enforced lockdowns.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/unified-communication-market-100278

Report Coverage –
The report includes comprehensive data on the Unified Communication solution market. Additionally, it comprises information on the regional growth of the sector. The report also delivers information on the COVID-19 impact on the industry as well as the driving and restraining factors that could affect the market’s holistic growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS
North America is expected to be the largest unified communication solution market over the forecasted period due to huge investment done by regional governments and leading players across the region for technological development in the Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS).
In April 2017, NEC Corporation and Hewlett Packard, Enterprise entered into a collaboration to create UC solutions jointly, thereby capturing new opportunities in developed countries such as the US and Canada. This partnership has assist organizations to quickly accelerate and adopt mobile-first networking services to improve UC based productivity.

Segmentation-
On the basis of by Application, By Deployment, By Industry Vertical and by Geography.

Get your Customized Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/unified-communication-market-100278

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Product releases, significant expenditure on R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, and so on are the primary growth tactics these firms use to combat the severe competition in the market. Companies are engaging in joint ventures, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaboration tactics with the primary goal of earning the largest market revenue.

Key Industry Developments

  • In September 2018, Comcast Corporation Business, launched their new UC solution, ‘VoiceEdge™’ integrated with cloud phone service, business voice edge, and AI assistant Cortana, making it possible for application such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Office 365, and Google Chrome to stay connected with customers from anywhere to increase productivity and improve voice communications experience.

Detailed Table of Contents:

  1. Study coverage

  • Objectives of the study

  • Years considered

  1. Résumé

  1. Geographically, the main regions covered by the Unified Communication Industry report are:

  • North America - United States, Canada

  • Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia

  • Europe - Germany, France, UK., Italy

  • Latin America - Mexico, Brazil, Argentina

  • Middle East and Africa - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

  1. Analysis of market opportunities, challenges, risks and influencing factors

  2. Analysis of the value chain and sales channels

  3. Research findings and conclusion

Toc Continued
Pre Book– Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100278
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Virtual PBX Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Solution & services), By Product (Network Traffic Management, Virtual Assistance and Support and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Digital Audio Workstation Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Software, Services, System Integration, Operating and Maintenance), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Bubble Sensor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Size (Standard, Customized), By Type (Ultrasonic, Capacitor, Optical), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Process, Food and Beverages, Packaging, Automation), And Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Data Type (Structured, Unstructured, Semi-structured), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail and consumer goods, Media and entertainment), By Deployment (On Premise, On Cloud), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.