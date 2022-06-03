U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Investment Priorities Report 2022: Technology Adoption Status, Business Goals, Challenges and Future Investment Plans

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCC Investment Priorities for 2022 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 2022 Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry Outlook, the publisher's Connected Work research team keeps its fingers on the pulse of IT decision makers (ITDMs) across regions, industries and organization sizes. We surveyed thousands of ITDMs about their current unified communications and collaboration technology adoption status, business goals, challenges and future investment plans. This report details those results.

The vast majority of ITDMs state that they expect their 2022 IT/telecom budgets to increase or remain the same compared to 2021. They will likely have the financial resources to advance on their technology and digital transformation initiatives. These include adopting digital business models, particularly in the areas of digital commerce, sales and marketing automation, and other digital tools that end customers increasingly expect from the organizations they conduct business with.

This study also gauges the current prevalence of remote and hybrid work, and expected plans to support these practices as the hybrid work era further solidifies. The hybrid workforce and changing work styles are having a profound impact on technology investments, communications solution positioning, as well as end-user organization technology investment stakeholders' expectations.

Hybrid work is driving new challenges and opportunities in how formal office spaces are designed and organized, as well as driving initiatives that organizations are undertaking to enhance employee engagement, ensure worker connections and strengthen cultures of equity and inclusion.

ITDMs and their respective technology partners will need to account for the needs of an increasing array of technology investment stakeholders and influencers spanning line-of-business, human resources, facilities, security teams and more as they strive to develop holistic programs to address emerging technical and non-technical challenges in their markets and the workforce.

These points, as well as certain inconsistent ITDM responses regarding their goals, challenges and investment priorities open opportunities for candid conversations with UCC providers. Overall, ITDMs indicate that they need more guidance about what actions to take and when to take them amid recent and ongoing uncertainties.

Realistic roadmaps co-created by UCC providers with in-depth ITDM input are needed. A consultative approach, flexibility, openness and a willingness to meet customers where they are today, and to take them at their own pace, whether via traditional on-premises, private cloud or pubic cloud deployment, are critical for technology and services provider success, as ITDMs must have it their way. As a result, UCC providers must be selective in their customer engagements to ensure the right fit for both parties.

This wide-ranging study represents the first in a planned series of reports that variously dissect the publisher's extensive ITDM survey data, with future content planned this year to be published in the areas of communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, office space utilization, and various industry verticals.

Market participants - enabling technology developers, service providers, resellers, IT/telecom decision makers and others--can leverage the findings of these studies to develop sustainable growth strategies. Further discussions with the FConnected Work team may be needed to customize takeaways and strategic implications for each market participant.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives

  • Research Objectives

2. Research Methodology and Structure

  • Research Methodology

  • Survey Respondent Demographics by Country

  • Survey Respondent Demographics by Region

  • Survey Respondent Demographics by Organization Size

  • Survey Respondent Demographics by Industry Sector

3. The Future of Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

  • Unified Communications and Collaboration in a Post-COVID-19 World

4. IT Decision Maker Business Goals

  • Business Goals Highlights

  • Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

  • Attracting and Retaining Talent

  • Automating Business Processes

  • Promoting Digital Commerce

  • Improving Business Continuity Plans

  • Improving Customer Experience

  • Accelerating the Pace of Innovation

  • Expanding to New Markets

  • Shifting Supply Chains

  • Improving Brand Equity

  • Data Analytics and AI to Make Business Decisions

  • Top Business Goals

5. Digital Transformation Priorities

  • Digital Transformation Highlights

  • IT/Telecom Departments Face Multiple Challenges

  • Obstacles to Meeting or Exceeding Digital Transformation Objectives

  • Measuring Digital Transformation Success

  • COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation

  • Digital Transformation Priorities as a Result of COVID-19

6. Current Technology Adoption Status

  • Current Technology Adoption Highlights

  • Technology in Use Today

  • Enterprise Mobility Management Plans

  • Digital Commerce Plans

  • Communications and Collaboration Upgrade and Investment Plans

  • Data Analytics Plans

  • Digital Marketing Plans

  • Customer Experience Management Plans

  • Cybersecurity Plans

  • Business Process Management Systems Plans

  • Sales Automation Plans

  • Technology Plans Summary

7. Cloud Migration Challenges

  • Cloud Migration Challenges Summary

  • Moving Applications to the Cloud

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Migrating Applications or Data

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Keeping Pace with New Technology/Services

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Support from Business Leaders and Stakeholders

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Managing Costs

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Deployment Across Multiple IT Environments

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Refactoring/Modernizing Legacy Applications

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Insufficient Expertise

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Implementing Resiliency/Backup Plans

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Ensuring Compliance/Security

  • Cloud Initiative Challenges - Developing a Technology Roadmap

  • Top Initiative Cloud Challenges

8. Employee Work Styles

  • Employee Work Styles Summary

  • Desk Workers Currently Working Remotely

  • Desk Workers Working Remotely in Two Years

  • Technologies Provided for Remote Worker Productivity

  • Remote and Hybrid Work Impact on Office Space and Real Estate

  • Benefits of Remote and Hybrid Work

  • Employees' Challenges When Working Remotely/from Home

  • Remote Worker Access to Data and Applications

  • Maintaining Security and Compliance for Remote Workers

  • Supporting Employee-owned Technology for Remote Workers

  • User Training for Remote Workers

  • Monitoring and Managing Remote Workers

  • Deploying and Provisioning Technology for Remote Workers

  • Technical Support for Multiple Remote Users

  • Least Difficult Aspects of Supporting Remote Workers

  • Planned Technology Investments for Remote and Hybrid Workers

9. Workforce Engagement Initiatives

  • Employee Engagement Summary

  • Workforce and Scheduling Management

  • Flexible Work Locations/Remote Work

  • Employee Training and Development Programs

  • Employee Career Growth

  • Work Environment/Corporate Culture

  • Empowering Employee Decision-making

  • Employee Time Off for Community Service

  • Competitive Pay/Monetary Incentives

  • Voice of the Employee Analytics

  • Top Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022

10. Future Investment Plans

  • Future Investment Plans - Highlights

  • IT/Telecom Budget Changes in 2022

  • Percent IT and Telecom Budget Increases in 2022

  • Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers

  • Enterprise Communications Environments in Two Years

  • Top Factors Influencing Communications and Collaboration Solution Purchases

  • Preferred Channels to Purchase Communications and Collaboration Solutions

11. UCC Provider Growth Opportunities

  • Technology and Service Provider Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4isv8v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


