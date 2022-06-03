Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Investment Priorities Report 2022: Technology Adoption Status, Business Goals, Challenges and Future Investment Plans
Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCC Investment Priorities for 2022 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the 2022 Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry Outlook, the publisher's Connected Work research team keeps its fingers on the pulse of IT decision makers (ITDMs) across regions, industries and organization sizes. We surveyed thousands of ITDMs about their current unified communications and collaboration technology adoption status, business goals, challenges and future investment plans. This report details those results.
The vast majority of ITDMs state that they expect their 2022 IT/telecom budgets to increase or remain the same compared to 2021. They will likely have the financial resources to advance on their technology and digital transformation initiatives. These include adopting digital business models, particularly in the areas of digital commerce, sales and marketing automation, and other digital tools that end customers increasingly expect from the organizations they conduct business with.
This study also gauges the current prevalence of remote and hybrid work, and expected plans to support these practices as the hybrid work era further solidifies. The hybrid workforce and changing work styles are having a profound impact on technology investments, communications solution positioning, as well as end-user organization technology investment stakeholders' expectations.
Hybrid work is driving new challenges and opportunities in how formal office spaces are designed and organized, as well as driving initiatives that organizations are undertaking to enhance employee engagement, ensure worker connections and strengthen cultures of equity and inclusion.
ITDMs and their respective technology partners will need to account for the needs of an increasing array of technology investment stakeholders and influencers spanning line-of-business, human resources, facilities, security teams and more as they strive to develop holistic programs to address emerging technical and non-technical challenges in their markets and the workforce.
These points, as well as certain inconsistent ITDM responses regarding their goals, challenges and investment priorities open opportunities for candid conversations with UCC providers. Overall, ITDMs indicate that they need more guidance about what actions to take and when to take them amid recent and ongoing uncertainties.
Realistic roadmaps co-created by UCC providers with in-depth ITDM input are needed. A consultative approach, flexibility, openness and a willingness to meet customers where they are today, and to take them at their own pace, whether via traditional on-premises, private cloud or pubic cloud deployment, are critical for technology and services provider success, as ITDMs must have it their way. As a result, UCC providers must be selective in their customer engagements to ensure the right fit for both parties.
This wide-ranging study represents the first in a planned series of reports that variously dissect the publisher's extensive ITDM survey data, with future content planned this year to be published in the areas of communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, office space utilization, and various industry verticals.
Market participants - enabling technology developers, service providers, resellers, IT/telecom decision makers and others--can leverage the findings of these studies to develop sustainable growth strategies. Further discussions with the FConnected Work team may be needed to customize takeaways and strategic implications for each market participant.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives
2. Research Methodology and Structure
Survey Respondent Demographics by Country
Survey Respondent Demographics by Region
Survey Respondent Demographics by Organization Size
Survey Respondent Demographics by Industry Sector
3. The Future of Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
Unified Communications and Collaboration in a Post-COVID-19 World
4. IT Decision Maker Business Goals
Business Goals Highlights
Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility
Attracting and Retaining Talent
Automating Business Processes
Promoting Digital Commerce
Improving Business Continuity Plans
Improving Customer Experience
Accelerating the Pace of Innovation
Expanding to New Markets
Shifting Supply Chains
Improving Brand Equity
Data Analytics and AI to Make Business Decisions
Top Business Goals
5. Digital Transformation Priorities
Digital Transformation Highlights
IT/Telecom Departments Face Multiple Challenges
Obstacles to Meeting or Exceeding Digital Transformation Objectives
Measuring Digital Transformation Success
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Priorities as a Result of COVID-19
6. Current Technology Adoption Status
Current Technology Adoption Highlights
Technology in Use Today
Enterprise Mobility Management Plans
Digital Commerce Plans
Communications and Collaboration Upgrade and Investment Plans
Data Analytics Plans
Digital Marketing Plans
Customer Experience Management Plans
Cybersecurity Plans
Business Process Management Systems Plans
Sales Automation Plans
Technology Plans Summary
7. Cloud Migration Challenges
Cloud Migration Challenges Summary
Moving Applications to the Cloud
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Migrating Applications or Data
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Keeping Pace with New Technology/Services
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Support from Business Leaders and Stakeholders
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Managing Costs
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Deployment Across Multiple IT Environments
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Refactoring/Modernizing Legacy Applications
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Insufficient Expertise
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Implementing Resiliency/Backup Plans
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Ensuring Compliance/Security
Cloud Initiative Challenges - Developing a Technology Roadmap
Top Initiative Cloud Challenges
8. Employee Work Styles
Employee Work Styles Summary
Desk Workers Currently Working Remotely
Desk Workers Working Remotely in Two Years
Technologies Provided for Remote Worker Productivity
Remote and Hybrid Work Impact on Office Space and Real Estate
Benefits of Remote and Hybrid Work
Employees' Challenges When Working Remotely/from Home
Remote Worker Access to Data and Applications
Maintaining Security and Compliance for Remote Workers
Supporting Employee-owned Technology for Remote Workers
User Training for Remote Workers
Monitoring and Managing Remote Workers
Deploying and Provisioning Technology for Remote Workers
Technical Support for Multiple Remote Users
Least Difficult Aspects of Supporting Remote Workers
Planned Technology Investments for Remote and Hybrid Workers
9. Workforce Engagement Initiatives
Employee Engagement Summary
Workforce and Scheduling Management
Flexible Work Locations/Remote Work
Employee Training and Development Programs
Employee Career Growth
Work Environment/Corporate Culture
Empowering Employee Decision-making
Employee Time Off for Community Service
Competitive Pay/Monetary Incentives
Voice of the Employee Analytics
Top Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022
10. Future Investment Plans
Future Investment Plans - Highlights
IT/Telecom Budget Changes in 2022
Percent IT and Telecom Budget Increases in 2022
Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers
Enterprise Communications Environments in Two Years
Top Factors Influencing Communications and Collaboration Solution Purchases
Preferred Channels to Purchase Communications and Collaboration Solutions
11. UCC Provider Growth Opportunities
Technology and Service Provider Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4isv8v
