Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Investment Priorities Report 2022: Technology Adoption Status, Business Goals, Challenges and Future Investment Plans

Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCC Investment Priorities for 2022 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 2022 Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry Outlook, the publisher's Connected Work research team keeps its fingers on the pulse of IT decision makers (ITDMs) across regions, industries and organization sizes. We surveyed thousands of ITDMs about their current unified communications and collaboration technology adoption status, business goals, challenges and future investment plans. This report details those results.



The vast majority of ITDMs state that they expect their 2022 IT/telecom budgets to increase or remain the same compared to 2021. They will likely have the financial resources to advance on their technology and digital transformation initiatives. These include adopting digital business models, particularly in the areas of digital commerce, sales and marketing automation, and other digital tools that end customers increasingly expect from the organizations they conduct business with.



This study also gauges the current prevalence of remote and hybrid work, and expected plans to support these practices as the hybrid work era further solidifies. The hybrid workforce and changing work styles are having a profound impact on technology investments, communications solution positioning, as well as end-user organization technology investment stakeholders' expectations.

Hybrid work is driving new challenges and opportunities in how formal office spaces are designed and organized, as well as driving initiatives that organizations are undertaking to enhance employee engagement, ensure worker connections and strengthen cultures of equity and inclusion.

ITDMs and their respective technology partners will need to account for the needs of an increasing array of technology investment stakeholders and influencers spanning line-of-business, human resources, facilities, security teams and more as they strive to develop holistic programs to address emerging technical and non-technical challenges in their markets and the workforce.



These points, as well as certain inconsistent ITDM responses regarding their goals, challenges and investment priorities open opportunities for candid conversations with UCC providers. Overall, ITDMs indicate that they need more guidance about what actions to take and when to take them amid recent and ongoing uncertainties.

Story continues

Realistic roadmaps co-created by UCC providers with in-depth ITDM input are needed. A consultative approach, flexibility, openness and a willingness to meet customers where they are today, and to take them at their own pace, whether via traditional on-premises, private cloud or pubic cloud deployment, are critical for technology and services provider success, as ITDMs must have it their way. As a result, UCC providers must be selective in their customer engagements to ensure the right fit for both parties.



This wide-ranging study represents the first in a planned series of reports that variously dissect the publisher's extensive ITDM survey data, with future content planned this year to be published in the areas of communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, office space utilization, and various industry verticals.

Market participants - enabling technology developers, service providers, resellers, IT/telecom decision makers and others--can leverage the findings of these studies to develop sustainable growth strategies. Further discussions with the FConnected Work team may be needed to customize takeaways and strategic implications for each market participant.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives

Research Objectives

2. Research Methodology and Structure

Research Methodology

Survey Respondent Demographics by Country

Survey Respondent Demographics by Region

Survey Respondent Demographics by Organization Size

Survey Respondent Demographics by Industry Sector

3. The Future of Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

Unified Communications and Collaboration in a Post-COVID-19 World

4. IT Decision Maker Business Goals

Business Goals Highlights

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Attracting and Retaining Talent

Automating Business Processes

Promoting Digital Commerce

Improving Business Continuity Plans

Improving Customer Experience

Accelerating the Pace of Innovation

Expanding to New Markets

Shifting Supply Chains

Improving Brand Equity

Data Analytics and AI to Make Business Decisions

Top Business Goals

5. Digital Transformation Priorities

Digital Transformation Highlights

IT/Telecom Departments Face Multiple Challenges

Obstacles to Meeting or Exceeding Digital Transformation Objectives

Measuring Digital Transformation Success

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Priorities as a Result of COVID-19

6. Current Technology Adoption Status

Current Technology Adoption Highlights

Technology in Use Today

Enterprise Mobility Management Plans

Digital Commerce Plans

Communications and Collaboration Upgrade and Investment Plans

Data Analytics Plans

Digital Marketing Plans

Customer Experience Management Plans

Cybersecurity Plans

Business Process Management Systems Plans

Sales Automation Plans

Technology Plans Summary

7. Cloud Migration Challenges

Cloud Migration Challenges Summary

Moving Applications to the Cloud

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Migrating Applications or Data

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Keeping Pace with New Technology/Services

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Support from Business Leaders and Stakeholders

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Managing Costs

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Deployment Across Multiple IT Environments

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Refactoring/Modernizing Legacy Applications

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Insufficient Expertise

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Implementing Resiliency/Backup Plans

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Ensuring Compliance/Security

Cloud Initiative Challenges - Developing a Technology Roadmap

Top Initiative Cloud Challenges

8. Employee Work Styles

Employee Work Styles Summary

Desk Workers Currently Working Remotely

Desk Workers Working Remotely in Two Years

Technologies Provided for Remote Worker Productivity

Remote and Hybrid Work Impact on Office Space and Real Estate

Benefits of Remote and Hybrid Work

Employees' Challenges When Working Remotely/from Home

Remote Worker Access to Data and Applications

Maintaining Security and Compliance for Remote Workers

Supporting Employee-owned Technology for Remote Workers

User Training for Remote Workers

Monitoring and Managing Remote Workers

Deploying and Provisioning Technology for Remote Workers

Technical Support for Multiple Remote Users

Least Difficult Aspects of Supporting Remote Workers

Planned Technology Investments for Remote and Hybrid Workers

9. Workforce Engagement Initiatives

Employee Engagement Summary

Workforce and Scheduling Management

Flexible Work Locations/Remote Work

Employee Training and Development Programs

Employee Career Growth

Work Environment/Corporate Culture

Empowering Employee Decision-making

Employee Time Off for Community Service

Competitive Pay/Monetary Incentives

Voice of the Employee Analytics

Top Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022

10. Future Investment Plans

Future Investment Plans - Highlights

IT/Telecom Budget Changes in 2022

Percent IT and Telecom Budget Increases in 2022

Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers

Enterprise Communications Environments in Two Years

Top Factors Influencing Communications and Collaboration Solution Purchases

Preferred Channels to Purchase Communications and Collaboration Solutions

11. UCC Provider Growth Opportunities

Technology and Service Provider Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4isv8v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



