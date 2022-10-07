U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,694.47
    -50.05 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,606.68
    -320.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,868.06
    -205.25 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +1.03 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    -11.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1144
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0780
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,632.04
    -478.23 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.38
    -7.64 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.90
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Unified Communications Market is Projected to Reach US$ 327.39 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Unified Communications Market is expected to reach US$ 327.39 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Unified Communications Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2707/unified-communications-market.html#form  

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Unified Communications Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Surging need for mobility and to reduce cost of administrative processes as well as increased market for cloud solutions.

  • Unified communications helps in facilitating businesses with real-time interoperability, communication, and easier access to required information.

  • It offers unified interface to integrate multiple devices, which offers seamless interaction for informed decision making.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Unified Communications Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Product (Hosted, On-premise),

  • By Solution (Instant & Unified Messaging, Audio & Video Conferencing, IP Telephony, Others),

  • By End-Use (Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others)

  • By Region.

Unified Communications Market Insights

Market Trends by Product type

The market has been classified into hosted and on-premise. Under these, the on-premise segment held a significant market share more than 48% in 2021 owing to lower capital expenditure, total ownership costs, and operating expenses. Companies are now shifting toward hosted UC solutions for scaling up their storage capacity due to simple and predictable operating cost model, which boosts the segment growth.

Market Trends by Solution type

The market has been classified into Instant & Unified Messaging, Audio & Video Conferencing, IP Telephony, Others. Under these, the instant and unified messaging segment share nearly 35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Market Trends by End-Use type

The market has been classified into Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others. Under these, enterprises sector share of nearly 50% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe market held the highest market share nearly 35.0% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to growing demand for unified communications in the region to establish their businesses as well as significant technological advancements, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Unified Communications Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2707/unified-communications-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • CA Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.) (US)

  • Panda Security (Spain)

  • Sophos, Ltd. (UK)

  • Symantec Corporation (US)

  • Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

  • CloudPassage Inc. (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Unified Communications Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

1.Video Conference Systems Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2450/Video-Conference-Systems-Market.html

2. IP Telephony Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2753/ip-telephony-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Down 14% in 6 Months, Is Coca-Cola a Buy?

    Iconic drink maker Coca-Cola has fallen sharply over the last six months; is it enough to push the stock into buy territory?

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off On Jobs Report; AMD Stock Tumbles On Revenue Warning

    Dow Jones futures dropped Friday morning on the September jobs report. AMD dived more than 5% after a third-quarter revenue warning.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall, Treasury yields rise as Wall Street weighs jobs data

    U.S. stock tumbled early Friday as the government’s key employment reading showed the labor market grew at a slower pace in September.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Rivian, Lucid, and Even Nio Stock: This Could Be the Biggest Risk Now

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are going to disrupt the automotive world. But that does not guarantee that EV start-ups will be winning investments.

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • He raked in $990K playing in the NFL last year, teaches finance at UPenn, and interned at UBS. And he’s got a simple piece of money advice we all may need to hear right now.

    NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland made $990,000 in the NFL last year, according to CBS Sports — but that’s not even close to the most fascinating thing about him. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he interned at UBS and has since returned to his alma mater to teach a financial literacy course. One piece of his advice that feels particularly relevant now — as a recession may loom and some savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009 (see the best savings account rates you may get now here) — is this: You need an emergency fund.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert

  • Stocks Sink as Jobs Bolster Fed’s Hawkish Playbook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped and bond yields climbed after data showing a still solid US labor market threw cold water on expectations the Federal Reserve would soon moderate its pace of rate hikes to prevent a more significant economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M