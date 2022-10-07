Unified Communications Market is Projected to Reach US$ 327.39 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Unified Communications Market is expected to reach US$ 327.39 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Unified Communications Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Unified Communications Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Surging need for mobility and to reduce cost of administrative processes as well as increased market for cloud solutions.

Unified communications helps in facilitating businesses with real-time interoperability, communication, and easier access to required information.

It offers unified interface to integrate multiple devices, which offers seamless interaction for informed decision making.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Unified Communications Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product (Hosted, On-premise),

By Solution (Instant & Unified Messaging, Audio & Video Conferencing, IP Telephony, Others),

By End-Use (Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others)

By Region.

Unified Communications Market Insights

Market Trends by Product type

The market has been classified into hosted and on-premise. Under these, the on-premise segment held a significant market share more than 48% in 2021 owing to lower capital expenditure, total ownership costs, and operating expenses. Companies are now shifting toward hosted UC solutions for scaling up their storage capacity due to simple and predictable operating cost model, which boosts the segment growth.

Market Trends by Solution type

The market has been classified into Instant & Unified Messaging, Audio & Video Conferencing, IP Telephony, Others. Under these, the instant and unified messaging segment share nearly 35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Market Trends by End-Use type

The market has been classified into Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others. Under these, enterprises sector share of nearly 50% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe market held the highest market share nearly 35.0% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to growing demand for unified communications in the region to establish their businesses as well as significant technological advancements, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Unified Communications Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

CA Technologies, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fortinet, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.) (US)

Panda Security (Spain)

Sophos, Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

CloudPassage Inc. (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Unified Communications Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

