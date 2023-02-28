ReportLinker

Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hosted, On-premise), By Solution, By Organization Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373195/?utm_source=GNW



Unified Communications Market Growth & Trends



The global unified communications market size is expected to reach USD 417.86 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. The proliferation of smartphones and the rollout of services such as 5G are the significant drivers of market growth in developing and developed economies.



Smartphones have become efficient business communication tools owing to the sophistication of technology, enabling them to perform most of the communication tasks of a desktop computer. Additionally, factors responsible for the growth of the mobile phones market in the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Africa region include the availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and implementation and development of new technologies with considerable investment in building infrastructure by mobile operators which in turn is positively impacting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the unified communications market is growing with the use of UCaaS.Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a delivery model that involves outsourcing communication and collaboration applications and services to third-party providers delivered over an IP network.



UCaaS technologies include telephony, video conferencing, online meetings, and enterprise messaging & presence technology.



UCaaS provides high availability (HA), scalability, and flexibility for essential business tasks.Numerous advantages, such as pay as per the need & requirement and cost-effectiveness, have improved the deployment of UCaaS in businesses.



It has eliminated the limitation of synchronous operations of geographically dispersed units.



Enterprises are witnessing a rapid adoption of Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) facilitated solutions.AI in the UC sector leads the way toward an increasingly connected future.



Organizations are producing AI-based UC to transform how corporations structure their strategy planning, workflow, and decision-making process.



For instance, in November 2021, Poly revealed its revised Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms.This latest lineup of Poly Studio Kits presents premium audio and video for focus, small, large, focus, and medium rooms and features Poly DirectorAI technology.



Additionally, sellers have turned the focus to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which before did not include the primary market owing to the high adoption of UC services by SMBs over the last few years.



UC service providers have developed solutions that provide the communication history of callers and meeting participants, including calls, audio and video conferences, and e-mails. Thus, the market for unified communications is expected to rise at a considerable rate in the forecast period.



Unified Communications Market Report Highlights

• The large enterprises segment accounted for more than 78.0% of the total revenue share in 2022 owing to the increased demand for basic unified communications with basic features for daily personal use

• The government applications segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR expansion of more than 20.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 as a direct result of enhanced productivity in governments by streamlining communications processes, automating manual processes, and consolidated communication applications

• Increased demand for real-time communication has allowed vendors to offer Web RTC solutions, to facilitate faster video streaming and group chats in client devices

• Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR expansion of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



