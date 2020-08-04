UNIFIL ship docked in Beirut port was damaged and naval peacekeepers were injured

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A UNIFIL maritime task force ship that was docked in Beirut port was damaged and some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers were injured, some of them seriously, in a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital, the United Nations interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement on Tuesday.

"UNIFIL is transporting the injured peacekeepers to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment," the statement said.

UNIFIL is currently assessing the situation, including the scale of the impact on UNIFIL personnel, and stands ready to provide assistance and support to the Lebanese government, the statement added. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis)