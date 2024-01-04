UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 3, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the UniFirst Corporation First Quarter Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Steven Sintros: Thank you, and good morning. I'm Steven Sintros, UniFirst’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining me today is Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'd like to welcome you to UniFirst Corporation's conference call to review our first quarter results for the fiscal year 2024. This call will be on a listen-only mode until we complete our prepared remarks, but first brief disclaimer. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The words anticipate, optimistic, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions that indicate future events and trends identify forward-looking statements.

Actual future results may differ materially from those anticipated, depending on a variety of risk factors. For more information, please refer to the discussion of these risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We're pleased with the results of our first quarter, which represent a solid start to our new fiscal year. I want to thank all of our team partners who continue to always deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being recognized as the best service provider in the industry. All while living our mission of serving the people who do the hard work. The people who do the hard work are the workforce that keeps our communities up and running. So many of them are our existing and prospective customers, as well as our own UniFirst team partners.

Our mission is to support those employees by providing the right products and services that allow them to do their job successfully and safely. Whether that means providing uniforms, work wear, facility service, first aid and safety, clean room or other products and services, our goal is to partner with our customers to ensure we have the right structure to ensure that we structure the right program, products, and services for their business and their teams. Overall, revenues in our first quarter were up 9.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Consolidated growth benefited from the acquisition of clean uniform in March of 2023 and strong growth in our first aid and safety division. Core Laundry operations organic growth in the quarter was 5.2%.

Profits were up over 20% in the quarter compared to a year ago, largely driven by the growth of our top line and lower cost expended during the quarter related to key initiatives. As a reminder, we have been expending costs over the last couple of years related to our technology transformation, as well as a rebranding initiative. As expected, these costs are declining due to the completion of our rebranding, as well as activities surrounding the deployment of our CRM largely winding down. We continue to expend dollars related to our ERP project. However, as we enter implementation phases of the project, more costs are being capitalized. Our performance in the quarter from a new account sales perspective was very strong, exceeding our new sales from a year ago at this time by a healthy margin.

Part of this outcome was driven by the addition of a top three account in our core Laundry operations. We continue to sell prospects on the value that UniFirst can bring their businesses. Our approach is a consultative one, where, as I mentioned, we focus on creating the right programs with the right [indiscernible] products for our customers. Conversely, we did experience more headwinds against our top line performance as the quarter progressed in the areas of price and customer retention. And although still stable overall, we are getting less tailwind from wearer levels currently than we were a year ago. Although our first quarter top line results were well within our range of expectations, we do expect these items will pressure organic growth as the year progresses.

As we look towards the rest of fiscal 2024 and beyond, margin improvement will certainly be a key focus of the organization. Executing on our growth model, while also managing costs in areas we control will be critical, all while assuring we don't impact the ability to execute on our transformational initiatives or adversely affect customer service levels. In addition to day-to-day execution, we are focused on margin opportunities in many areas. We continue to work to optimize the use of our new CRM, including leveraging some of Clean's proprietary technology across all of UniFirst. Areas such as strategic pricing and account profitability, as well as strategic manufacturing and sourcing, represent significant opportunities. Although some of these benefits going forward will be more significantly enabled through the implementation of our ERP, we continue to focus on these areas and others that we feel can move the needle in the near to midterm.

Our Clean acquisition continues to perform very well with several recent wins, resigning long-term customer relationships. This shows the confidence that Clean's customer base has in joining UniFirst and continuing to receive industry-leading service. We continue to believe very strongly in the bright future of our first aid and safety division which grew 22.4% in the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023. We continue to make investments in sales and service infrastructure of this segment to expand our footprint and ensure we can reach existing UniFirst customers, as well as new prospects in the markets that have a strong need for these products and services. As we progress, increasing route density in addition to penetrating customers with the full breadth of services that we provide will be critical steps in building the profitability of this segment.

As I mentioned last quarter, the company continues to make solid progress and contributions in the area of environmental, social, and governance. The nature of the industry and rental model has always allowed us and the company to do our part enhancing the economy's environmental footprint, given our role as a natural recycler, as well as the better utilization of resources and operations like ours enables. As an example of our efforts, during the quarter we engaged a company that is going to convert the remainder of our operating plants and our core laundry to energy efficient LED lighting. We continue to be focused on making the right investments to meaningfully impact the environment, support our customers, and have a positive impact on our business.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Shane, who will provide more details of our first quarter, as well as the outlook for the remainder of 2024.

Shane O'Connor: Thanks, Steve. In our first quarter of 2024, consolidated revenues were $593.5 million, up 9.5% from $541.8 million a year ago. And consolidated operating income increased to $53.1 million from $43.4 million, or 22.4%. Net income for the quarter increased to $42.3 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, from $34 million or $1.81 per diluted share. Consolidated EBITDA increased to $86.2 million compared to $69.7 million in the prior year or 23.7%. Our financial results in the first quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $2.9 million and $10 million, respectively, of cost directly attributable to the key initiatives that Steve discussed. The effect of these items on the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 combines to decrease operating income and EBITDA by $2.9 million and $10 million respectively, net income by $2.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively, and EPS by $0.12 and $0.40 respectively.

Net income and EPS also benefited from approximately $2.1 million of interest income recognized in the first quarter of 2024 as a result of a tax dispute we were able to favorably resolve. Our core laundry operations revenues for the quarter were $524 million, up 9.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Core laundry organic growth, which adjusts for the estimated effect of acquisitions, as well as fluctuations in the Canadian dollar was 5.2%. This solid organic growth rate was primarily the result of solid new account sales and improved pricing related to the efforts over the last year to share with our customers the cost increases that we incurred in our business. Core Laundry operating margin increased to 8% for the quarter, or $42.1 million, from 7.1% in prior year, or $33.8 million, and the segment's EBITDA margin increased to 14% from 12.2%.

The costs we incurred related to our key initiatives were recorded to the core laundry operations segment and combined to decrease the core laundry operating and EBITDA margins for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 by 0.6% and 2.1%, respectively. Excluding these items, the segments operating and EBITDA margins were also impacted by higher costs we incurred related to investments we have made in building our corporate capabilities over the last year and higher merchandise costs. These items were partially offset by lower energy costs during the quarter, which decreased to 4.1% of revenues in the first quarter of 2024, down from 4.7% in 2023. Revenues from our specialty garment segment, which deliver specialized nuclear decontamination and cleanroom products and services increased slightly to $44.7 million from $44.1 million in prior year, or 1.3%.

This increase was primarily due to growth in our cleanroom operations. Segments operating margin increased 27.1% from 23.1%, primarily the result of lower merchandise costs in our cleanroom operations. As we've mentioned in the past, this segment's results can vary significantly from period to period due to seasonality as well as timing and profitability of nuclear reactor outages and projects. Our first aid segment's revenues increased to $24.9 million from $20.3 million in prior year or 22.4%. However, the segment had an operating loss of $1.1 million during the quarter. These results continue to reflect the investments we have been making in our first aid van business that Steve discussed. At the end of our first fiscal quarter, we continued to reflect a solid balance sheet and financial position with no long-term debt and cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $88.8 million.

Cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter increased to $45.7 million from $27.7 million in prior year, or 64.9%, primarily due to our improved profitability. And we continue to invest in our future with capital expenditures during this period of $39.1 million. I'd like to take this opportunity to provide an update on our outlook. At this time, we continue to expect our full-year consolidated revenues for fiscal 2024 will be between $2.415 billion and $2.435 billion. However, due to recent trends in our core Laundry operations in the latter half of the quarter, we anticipate that the lower half of this range is more likely. We continue to expect diluted earnings per share to be between $6.52 and $7.16. This concludes our prepared remarks, and we would now be happy to answer any questions that you might have.

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Manav Patnaik with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

